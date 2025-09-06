Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting September 8

This week, luck arrives for three Chinese zodiac signs from September 8 - 14, 2025. There are three days this week that are the most auspicious for business, love and personal growth.

Tuesday, September 9, is dedicated to success, so you can expect to receive a reward or recognition. Then, Wednesday, September 10, is a favorable day for receiving from others, making it an ideal time to reach your goals. You may be able to collect money owed, ask for a raise, or invest. On Saturday, September 13, you can establish something new you want to continue in the upcoming week. Let's discover what this means and how luck will arrive for each animal sign.

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you have a beautiful week ahead that provides you with all the support you need to accomplish the goals you've set for your personal life, career, and relationships. Your luckiest day this week is on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, a Xin Si 辛 巳 Metal Success day. Your luck will arrive easily.

Xin means Yin, so you can receive what you need. You are receptive and open. You will want to take a gentle approach to whatever you do. You don't need to push matters; fortune will come to you naturally based on what is attracted to your energy.

Since you're embracing the element energy of metal, remain detached and don't show your emotions easily to others. You will want to stay slightly mysterious and let trust guide your relationships. Avoid oversharing. Your charm will prompt curiosity in others and pull their attention to you. This luck extended to invitations to events, job opportunities, dates, and pretty much anything that fell within the realm of partnerships.

When you have others' attention, and things come up, don't be shy. Ask for the things you need. It's OK to be direct, but not pushy. Have in mind what you need, and watch how things unfold for you because you desired it.

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, this is a lucky week for you, but your most fortunate day of the week will be Saturday, September 13. Saturday is a Yi You 乙 酉 Wood Establish day. On this day, you will be starting something new. This is an excellent stand on your conviction energy, and you are a leader by nature. So, if you have had a project or situation you wanted to commit to, this is the day to put your post in the ground and claim your start date.

Because you are working with Yi energy, you'll need to be flexible, but not to the point of compromising your principles. You will be better off asking for what you want on your own terms; you're most likely to get what you need. Don't expect handouts; this won't be an easy week, and your lucky day may be one of the hardest for you to get through. Your luck will arrive with work and effort.

The energy of Wood conflicts with your animal sign's element, so anticipate a bit of banter or fears of missing out. The restrictive energy will be a pivotal moment that fosters good character and provides an opportunity to understand why you are doing what you are meant to do.

Avoid contentious situations, since they can hinder what you want to accomplish. Instead, find joy in success that is intangible. Focus on making changes, engaging in restorative activities, and improving something you're already working on so it's better.

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, you are a free spirit, so this week is going to be extra special and exciting for you. You will feel like you are right where you are meant to be. The changing dynamics of this week will give you a sense of purpose but also test your willpower. You enjoy being tested because it gives you a chance to break a few outdated rules. You also enjoy being asked to try new things since you prefer to have more freedom and fewer restraints on your life.

Your luckiest day this week will be Wednesday, September 10. Ren Wu 壬 午 Water Receive day. This energy is easy flowing but also unpredictable. It's feminine and receptive, so you will want to be open-handed and willing to accept things as they happen on their own terms. A flexible mind and spirit will benefit you. You will feel in tune with your instincts. Make time for quiet and spend a few moments in nature whenever you can.

Since this day is coming with spiritual energy, expect what you attract in luck and good fortune to involve some sort of spiritual awakening. This is very good for you, even if you fear it's not a week that will bring you money. Your luck will arrive through experiences.

Everything carries its own vibration, so when you tap into the universe, what you want to do is understand its boundlessness. You're receiving the gift of ultimate power, which will help you tap into resources that create miracles and enrich your life with deeper meaning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.