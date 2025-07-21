7 Things To Do When You’re Low On Money To Attract More Into Your Life, According To Feng Shui

Nowadays, we're all feeling a bit light in the wallet, and making ends meet can feel like a challenge even with a good, steady income. But what if we have options besides picking up side hustles or cutting corners to make our dollars stretch farther, or maybe even multiply?

The ancient Chinese practice of feng shui says we can do just that by being intentional about certain details in our homes and environments. It may not fix the economy, but it will change the flow of energy in your surroundings, and sometimes that's all you need to bring in abundance. Feng shui is the Chinese practice of harmonizing people and their surroundings by optimizing their environments for the best possible flow of chi, or energy. Much like the physics concept of everything having a frequency, in feng shui, everything has chi, whether it's you, me, or the sofa in the corner. Or, importantly, your money.

The principles of feng shui say that by arranging objects or even entire buildings just so, incorporating certain elements into the environment and excluding others, the flow of chi in a home can be optimized, including your money's energy flow. So, how does it work? There are seven key ways feng shui can be used to attract more money into your life.

1. Create a wealth or money corner

Julia | Unsplash

This is the biggest feng shui concept of all when it comes to money. In feng shui, the back right corner of any space relative to its entrance is considered the "wealth corner," and what is placed here is vitally important. (More on that in a minute.)

What you DO in your wealth corner is as important as what you put there, and feng shui practitioners say it's a great place for doing meditation, activities like vision boarding, or journaling about your goals. And if the space in question is an office rather than a home, this corner is the spot for things like awards and diplomas, things that are about accomplishments.

2. Keep your house clean and decluttered

SHVETS production | Pexels | Canva Pro

In feng shui, clutter interrupts the flow of chi, as does dirt and grime. Studies have shown clutter can cause anxiety, even if you're far from a neatnik, all that stuff everywhere tends to make us feel a bit out of sorts. In feng shui, this energy can counteract the positive flow of chi, making wealth and abundance harder to achieve. This decluttering includes your financial life, by the way. Time to organize all those statements and bills!

3. Keep your home's entrance and door tidy and functional

A home's door is extremely important in feng shui for many reasons, and money is one of them: It's the first point of contact between your life and abundance. So it's important to keep your home's entrance not just neat and tidy, but to make sure your door is always in proper order. If it sticks, have it repaired or sanded—the smoother it opens and closes, the more easily wealth will flow in.

4. Create a wealth vase

Matthew Lancaster | Unsplash

Some practitioners recommend creating a receptacle for objects and symbols that equate to wealth in feng shui, such as coins, crystals, good luck charms, and even bits of paper with wealth-related affirmations written on them. This is a perfect object of decor for your wealth corner, but placing it anywhere in your home can be beneficial.

5. Use red, purple, and gold in your decor

These three colors are powerful in feng shui, and they all have to do with abundance. Gold is obviously the color of money (or it once was, anyway), while purple is the color of royalty and nobility. As for red, it's the color of good luck and abundance, two things you always want to have where money is concerned.

6. Become a plant mom or dad

cottonbro studio | Pexels | Canva Pro

Plants are all about growth, literally and symbolically. And in feng shui, their constant expansion has an intricate relationship with money and abundance. Plants are another good thing to have in your wealth corner, but having them throughout your home will bring benefits, especially if they're "lucky" like jade, silver flame, or the Chinese fortune plant.

It's important to keep them healthy, though. A dying plant will disrupt the chi. So will plants with thorns or ones like cactus: All that prickliness interrupts the good chi, too.

7. Use Koi fish imagery

You don't have to build a koi pond, though, if that's your thing, by all means, go ahead! Koi symbolize wealth and prosperity in feng shui. Figurines, paintings, fabric prints—anything with koi imagery is a great decorating idea, and a painting featuring eight golden or red koi and one black one is as good as the wealth chi gets in feng shui. The gold or red bring in the abundance, while the black koi is believed to absorb any negativity, robbing you of blessings.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.