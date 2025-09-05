3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From September 8 - 14

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck the week of September 8 - 14, 2025. Significant blessings are in store for animal signs who remain patient and withstand challenges without losing sight of hope. Abundance often happens after the universe has tested you in ways you had not experienced before.

When something negative happens to a good person, it's to prepare them for better. You may close a life chapter, so a new one will begin. You may have to let go of what you thought you needed to have a great gift given to you that you truly deserve. The energy for luck and good fortune intensifies for three animal signs this week, specifically on Monday, Friday, and Sunday. Let's see what this means for Dragon, Monkey, and Horse.

Advertisement

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, starting on September 8, you will attract significant abundance that lasts throughout the entire week; however, be cautious on Monday. Monday metal, which is your determination, will clash with earth, resulting in a Danger day for your zodiac sign. Trust the process because before your luck comes in, this may feel like a test from the universe.

Advertisement

You may be tempted to reveal your character; remember, hard times are critical to success. You won't want to take any uncalculated risks that seem good in the moment, but unwise in the long term. Don't make bets on yourself that are borderline arrogant, especially if friends warn you against a decision you think is good.

Expect to experience some instability at the start of the week, but how you handle it will determine the extent of your success. You may see much of what you want manifest in your career and in money.

You'll be successful at attracting opportunities into your life that you had hoped for in the past, but couldn't access due to negative energy from people who were jealous of your potential. Instead of being perceived as a threat, by acting kindly during tense situations, you'll create allies; even if you aren't friends with all, you'll make enemies of none.

Advertisement

2. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, this week you will attract significant abundance and luck in projects and situations that you have already initiated earlier this month. The week will be a series of events that culminate in a closure. Early this week, on Monday, you may be tempted to start something new, but it's better to focus on what you have going on right now to reap the benefits of your hard work. This week's abundance can come from people who owe you money, getting new projects or improving your love life.

Because you are curious and adaptable, remain flexible and open-minded. You may need to reconsider what you initially wanted and embrace a resource or situation that differs from your original plans. On Friday, September 12, a Close day, you'll start the process of ending a chapter in your life. You'll need to make peace with the past to embrace the future.

Advertisement

Endings can be bittersweet; however, try not to resist letting this process complete itself fully. You may be tempted to hold on to what needs to end and go into your past. Be willing to have tough conversations that involve sharing your thoughts and feelings, especially if it involves a love interest. You are opening the door to more love and happiness, but you will want to confront what's been painful first.

3. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dog, the week of September 8 - 14, you will attract significant success through self-development and personal growth. Because you are so loyal and faithful to others, you can become slightly overwhelmed by how much you need to accomplish each day. Some of your involvements benefit others more than yourself.

This week, you will begin the process of setting clear boundaries. You may not be comfortable at first when you have to tell someone that they can't expect you to do certain things for them as before, but it will feel like you have regained a significant amount of time afterward.

You will also have moments of clarity created through constructive conversations. Honesty and thoughtfulness will open doors for you around Sunday, September 14. Letting go of what you know isn't good for you. Release grudges. Declutter your personal space. Get organized. Make room to receive, because that's what happens when you make room for abundance to enter your life.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.