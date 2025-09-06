Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, September 7 — Secrets Get Revealed Today

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 7, as the Full Moon lunar eclipse rises. A Full Moon is a time for culmination and ripeness. It represents the fulfillment of wishes and intentions, and it gives you a chance to enjoy what you’ve created to the fullest. This represents the first time that both eclipses, the lunar and solar of this cycle, will be in the new zodiac signs of Pisces and Virgo.

Lunar eclipses are profound and emotional events as they represent an internal shift and new awareness. Feelings change under lunar eclipses, and the truth comes out. What you’ve been trying to avoid will no longer remain silent. Pisces is the ultimate romantic and is its own aphrodisiac. Don’t waste time worrying about whether a relationship will work or how to make your dreams real, but believe in yourself and your ability to step into your destiny.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 7, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow your feelings to change, dear Aries. The Pisces Full Moon lunar eclipse marks a powerful time for awakening, healing, and embracing a shift in your emotions.

During this phase, you can finally understand the truth of a particular relationship in your life. This may bring closure to what has only brought heartache and can help you clear space for a new beginning.

Just be sure you’re not getting caught up in the why of the situation, but embracing the truth as it’s revealed to you.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are not alone, sweet Taurus. You don’t need to hole yourself away from those who love you the most. You don’t always need to try to keep it together.

The energy today invites you into a place of surrender, where you can see that being vulnerable is never a weakness. Try to create moments of quality time with your partner or friends today.

Work on being yourself and letting down the walls of perfection so that you can see just how loved you genuinely are.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Follow your purpose, Gemini. This is not the time to question yourself or waste time doubting what your intuition is telling you.

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Pisces will bring to fruition what began for you in 2023, as you started a path of discovering your purpose. While you are someone who genuinely loves love, you’ve also learned that your relationship can’t be your everything.

Follow your purpose, Gemini, and allow yourself to receive the rewards of the universe.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on your future, dearest Cancer. Piscean energy governs your house of new beginnings and abundance. With the Full Moon lunar eclipse here, you reach an important milestone in your journey.

This represents you truly coming full circle and now understanding the events of the last few years.

Try to be gentle with yourself right now. Recognize that the most important new beginning is the one that occurs within yourself, as that will help lead you forward into the life and love of your dreams.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can never escape your feelings, beautiful Leo. Instead of continuing to try to run from your feelings and emotional truth, you must create time to sit with them. Whether these are just your own emotions or also those of your partner, you must hold space during this time.

The Full Moon lunar eclipse represents a deeply emotional time in your life, during which you can finally understand what is most important to you and create a stronger connection with your partner.

Yet, this can only occur once you stop running from your feelings and the change that they represent.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When it’s meant to be, it does always work out, dear Virgo. With the North Node in Pisces, you are being guided to focus on the romantic relationship that is meant for you.

Yet to do that, you also must traverse your own wounds as the South Node moves through Virgo. Give yourself ample time for self-reflection today.

Be sure that what you’re seeing as truth, actually is, and don’t underestimate the importance of how your own past is affecting the current relationship in your life. If you allow it, this will be one of the most beautiful times for romance in all of 2025.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Fall in love with yourself, Libra. You are one of the ruling signs of Venus, and the zodiac sign that represents partnership. It’s no surprise that relationships factor into your own identity; however, you must also see the importance of falling in love with yourself.

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Pisces is a chance for your boundaries to be tested, as well as the life lessons that you’ve been learning since 2023.

Be sure to give yourself the love you need and not overly invest in someone who doesn’t deserve you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t ever silence your heart, Scorpio. No matter where you go or what you try to convince yourself of, your heart is always there, and so is the truth. The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Pisces represents a point of awakening.

This is the moment that you realize you can’t make yourself choose a relationship or life because of logic. Instead, you must take a chance on yourself, believe in love being better than you’d even imagined and choose happiness.

As daunting as it may seem, doing so will bring not just romance but also greater ease to your life.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Build your life around what matters most to you, Sagittarius. Although this may seem straightforward, it can often be difficult for you. As the eternal seeker and wanderer, you tend to believe that the next best thing, or romantic partner, is always on the horizon, instead of who you have beside you.

Yet, life has taught you many lessons in recent years, and because of this, you’re understanding the importance of valuing those who are always there for you.

Be sure to tend to all the relationships in your life and invest your energy in the kind of love and home you have always dreamed of.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Speak with love and compassion, Capricorn. The Piscean Full Moon lunar eclipse rises in your house of communication, inspiring you to speak and lead with love.

This energy helps you to embrace your emotionality and also brings you to a place of renewal. You may have to make amends, let the past go, or forgive, but by doing so, you actually create greater space for love.

Continuing to walk around surrounded by walls or with a chip on your shoulder isn’t your best look; instead, you must focus on not just speaking with love but becoming love.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is all that matters, Aquarius. When you find someone who speaks to your soul, you expect it to be easy. Yet even the path of true love is not paved with ease.

This can lead you to focus on all the issues or challenges to being together, instead of simply reveling in the fact that you have a fantastic love in your life.

The energy of the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Pisces will help you shed the distractions and challenges so that you can truly embrace what matters most: love.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be gentle with yourself, dearest Pisces. You are moving into an expansive time in your life as the North Node in your zodiac sign will have you stepping into your fate.

The Full Moon lunar eclipse occurs in your zodiac sign, representing how you see yourself, as well as how you perceive love. During this time, you will undergo an emotional shift that enables you to honor your truth and acknowledge the growth you have experienced over the past few years.

It’s important to remember this is only the beginning, though. The Pisces and Virgo eclipses will continue through 2027, so focus on each step as it arrives.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.