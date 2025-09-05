The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Your Zodiac Sign From September 8 - 14, 2025

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from September 8 to 14, 2025, is here as we enter the Eclipse Portal, the period between two eclipses. During this phase, it's important not to let matters of the past weigh on you, but to be open and receptive to the future you are guided toward.

This mindset will be essential as the Virgo Sun aligns with Jupiter in Cancer on Thursday, September 11, just before Mercury Cazimi in Virgo on Friday, September 12. Jupiter in Cancer is working overtime to bring you the abundance and emotional fulfillment you deserve, while the Virgo Sun empowers you to take charge of your destiny. Mercury Cazimi represents a new beginning, so be willing to embrace what this can mean in your life, especially as asteroid Vesta shifts into Sagittarius on Saturday, September 13. Asteroid Vesta represents your sense of authenticity, and in Sagittarius, it gives you the power to explore your soul contract and what is meant for you. Take a chance, invest in your dreams, and be willing to work with others toward accomplishing your goals.

Mars in Libra will align with Venus in Leo on Sunday, September 14. This will give you the motivation to seize a new beginning and embrace a collaborative approach, instead of just thinking you must do everything on your own. As the week comes to a gentle close, the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini will rise on Sunday, September 14, offering you an opportunity to make a crucial decision about your life. Everything that occurs in the days prior is about you choosing your own divine path and being willing to go after the life that is meant for you.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, September 11

Make the improvements needed to live your best life, Aries. On Thursday, September 11, Jupiter in Cancer will align positively with the Virgo Sun, helping you to make changes at home and in how you care for yourself. This Jupiter in Cancer energy will help you to create the home and loving connections that you desire, while also allowing you to heal from your past.

With the combined energy of Jupiter and the Sun, this is a chance to change how you care for yourself and adjust any routines so that you can truly feel your best. Feeling your best is the prerequisite to living your best life, so focus on the positive improvements you can make and feel empowered to shift matters in your favor.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Friday, September 12

You must seize a life of happiness, dear Taurus. Life has been busy recently, and although it’s brought some confusion, you should feel clarity return as Mercury Cazimi in Virgo occurs on Friday, September 12. Mercury Cazimi is one of the luckiest aspects in astrology because it brings new beginnings, offers, and opportunities into your life. In Virgo, this energy will focus on matters of romance, creativity, and happiness.

Your romantic life may have felt strenuous or uncertain recently; however, this energy could bring the turnaround you’ve been hoping for. Beyond love, though, this energy is meant to help you tap into your creative potential and realize that if you want a life based on happiness, then it’s your job to create it.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, September 14

Take action on what you want, sweet Gemini. You often get in your head about the decisions that you must make or the choices that arise within your life. However, at this moment, it’s not about picking the right choice, but simply making a decision. No matter what you choose to take action on, the most important aspect is not to let yourself dwell in indecision.

The choice you make at any given moment is the right one, regardless of whether you eventually change your mind. Be sure that you are being bold and proactive with your decision-making as Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra on Sunday, September 14. This energy helps you to make decisions that are in your best interest, and that will continue to foster a life that genuinely resonates with your soul.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Thursday, September 11

Expand into all the places that previously intimidated you, sweet Cancer. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, is in your zodiac sign through 2026. This denotes improvements to your appearance, and also means you are meant to expand your presence in this world. Take up space, be your bold self, and don’t hold back from voicing your opinions or desires.

On Thursday, September 11, Jupiter in Cancer will align with the Virgo Sun, helping you to learn what it truly means to expand. Recognize that fear isn’t something that’s keeping you safe, but simply keeping situations the same. You don’t need fear to protect you any longer, especially as you are in a chapter of expansion.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, September 14

There is always another option, dearest Leo. Venus is currently in your zodiac sign, increasing your power of attraction and boosting your magnetic aura. At this time, it should feel like everything is falling into place. However, you still need to be mindful of how you approach situations. You’ve learned a great deal of lessons this year, so you should be aware that there’s always another option for how to approach a conversation or professional opportunity.

On Sunday, September 14, Venus in Leo will align with Mars in Libra, helping you to be collaborative in your approach with others. Instead of just focusing on your desired outcomes, try to hold space for what is best for everyone involved. Lean into receiving help and be sure to focus on the big picture of what you want your life to be.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, September 12

Allow yourself to release the past, sweet Virgo. You are the zodiac sign that represents healing, nurturing, and the ability to make any dream come true through the plans that you make. Yet, you need to be cautious of being overly analytical or seeking perfection instead of progress.

You are profoundly impacted by the twin Virgo New Moons and Solar Eclipse coming up on September 21. All of this Virgo energy means that you are going through a process of transformation and becoming. Yet, to fully achieve that, you must leave the past behind and focus on a new beginning. Mercury Cazimi in Virgo will occur on Friday, September 12, helping you to shed the past and reintroduce yourself to the world so that you can go after exactly what it is you want.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, September 14

Live with no regrets, beautiful Libra. The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini will rise on Sunday, September 14, bringing luck, new beginnings, and expansion. A Last Quarter Moon represents something coming full circle in your own life, as you are called to slow down and process recent events.

Gemini brings themes related to expansion and leaving behind that worn-out comfort zone. It’s a place of newness, spiritual intuition, excitement, and travel. With Uranus now in Gemini, this is also an area of your life that will be quite active over the next seven years. Be sure that you choose to live with no regrets. Use the Last Quarter Moon to make a major decision about the direction you are taking your life in, and don’t bother wasting time looking back.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, September 14

Listen to your intuition, dear Scorpio. Rather than basing your decisions or dreams on only what seems possible, you must pay attention to your intuition in the days ahead. On Sunday, September 14, Venus in Leo will align with Mars in Libra. This means that the success that you crave will only be found through listening to your intuition and the divine signs of the universe.

You can’t base your decisions solely on what you can see proof of. Rather, you must be willing to take a chance on the unknown. Spend time journaling or meditating on what it feels like your intuition is telling you. What you want to achieve is possible, but you have to start paying attention to the signs around you.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, September 12

You deserve all the success in the world, Sagittarius. Mercury Cazimi in Virgo will occur on Friday, September 12, ushering in a new beginning in the workplace. This energy can affect a current job, one you’ve recently applied for, or even your college path.

This is the perfect time to sow the intentions for what you hope to achieve. Start applying for new jobs or send in those college applications. Advocate for a raise or promotion and allow yourself to show up as the talented individual that you are. The energy of Mercury Cazimi is a new beginning, but it also allows you to no longer be haunted by the past. By embracing this energy, you will finally be able to receive the success you’ve always deserved.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, September 14

Make the changes that you need, Capricorn. You can continue to talk about making changes in your life, or you can actually make them. No matter how much a particular change is discussed, it doesn’t mean that it will arrive with a guarantee. Instead, you can only choose to take a chance and believe that doing something is better than nothing at all.

Keep this energy in mind as Venus in Leo aligns with Mars in Libra on Sunday, September 14. While Mars brings lucky progress to your career through your ability to collaborate, Venus in Leo suggests that a change is already underway. Don't just talk about making greater time for those in your personal life, but actually do it. Embrace the changes that you can make to achieve greater balance. Set your boundaries and recognize that it’s the action you take that creates the life you want to live.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Thursday, September 11

You already have all the tools you need, dear Aquarius. Instead of thinking that you just need another certification or must have another conversation to be certain, realize that you already have everything that you need. Give yourself some space to reflect on the direction of your life and see that you aren’t lacking anything. This will allow you to have the transformation that you’re seeking and make magic happen in your own life.

Pay attention to what arises and how you feel as Jupiter in Cancer aligns with the Virgo Sun on Thursday, September 11. The Sun in Virgo encourages you to embrace themes of transformation. If you want to change your job, your relationship, or how you care for yourself, know that you already have all you need to succeed. You just need to see that for yourself instead of looking outside for answers.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, September 13

Explore your purpose, dear Pisces. You are always on a quest for meaning within your life, so it’s no surprise that you approach your career with the same energy. You don’t just want a job, but a purpose, knowing that you are working within your calling and making a difference in the world. While you’ve been in a state of stillness recently, that will begin to pick up as asteroid Vesta moves into Sagittarius on Sunday, September 13.

Vesta will remain in Sagittarius through November 15, helping you to discover your purpose. This may lead you to change workplaces or your career in general. You aren’t satisfied with just security and a paycheck. Rather, you want to know that you are doing exactly what you are meant to do. Be open to change, and also proactive. Apply to what resonates with your soul and let yourself change directions, especially if it means exploring your purpose.

