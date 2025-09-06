Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 7 — The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse In Pisces Is Here

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on September 7, 2025, involves a lunar eclipse, the first to introduce us to a new eclipse cycle on the Pisces-Virgo axis. The Full Moon eclipse illuminates Pisces, bringing secrets, sorrows, and long-buried dreams to the surface. The lights are on emotionally, and everything has been revealed spiritually.

Doubt your intuition? Not today. Every question you’ve been turning over in your mind is laid bare by the flood of energy this eclipse unleashes. Look back around the time of the last Full Moon eclipse in Pisces on September 17, 2024, to see if there were beginnings, endings, or emotional shifts that have been quietly ripening ever since. Let's see what this means for each astrological sign this Sunday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, September 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, as the Pisces lunar eclipse rises on Sunday, the shadows you’ve carried are stepping into the spotlight. There’s no hiding from them anymore. Secrets, doubts, and old pains rise like tides, demanding to be felt, named, and released.

Your gut knows the way through, but it will take courage to follow it. Right now, you can cling to old patterns, let fear lead, or surrender to the unknown and see what clarity awaits on the other side.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, on Sunday, every subtle signal pulses like a drumbeat calling you forward. Now what?

You can stay in the familiar, leaning into comfort and repetition. But eclipses are times of endings, so maybe it's time to end the way you normally do things.

You're other option is to answer the call from your future. Instead of leaning into comfort, lean into connection, creativity, and the moments that spark fire in your soul.

This is no time to tiptoe: your full presence is wanted and needed.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, the lunar eclipse on Sunday cracks your routine right open. Mundane tasks suddenly feel alive with possibility. Your ideas, unofficial experiments, and small risks matter more than you think.

Don’t just stay bound by what’s known. Take the leap and chase what excites your mind. The answers you seek are not in logic, they’re in audacity — and we all know, of all the zodiac signs, you have plenty of that!

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, your emotions flare on Sunday. With the lunar eclipse in deep-feeling Pisces, intimacy demands more than casual attention.

You can retreat behind walls you built long ago, or you can lean in, speak what you feel, and listen with the fullness of your soul. There’s risk in doing that, yes, but also power.

Courage isn’t loud today. It’s in the quiet willingness to feel deeply, to meet others with sincerity, and to trust that connection is the path forward.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, your presence cannot be ignored on Sunday. Neither can your voice, your gifts, or the fire that burns inside you.

All the masks you wore for comfort or approval fall away today, and you can't shrink or hide in shadows. Step into the brilliance of your own making.

During this eclipse, boldness is not optional — it is required. Speak, create, perform, love, and own your inner spark. The world is waiting, and the only question is whether you will rise to meet it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, this eclipse has a big influence on your one-to-one relationships. Secrets you didn’t even realize you were keeping, or that others have been keeping from you, are in the spotlight.

On Sunday, there’s no hiding from what has been simmering beneath polite smiles or silent assumptions. Starting now, the clarity that you’ve been longing for can now be reached and felt.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, the balance has shifted in your career, and your professional relationships are asking for clarity. As the Pisces lunar eclipse rises, you have the sudden realization that you have to scale back on all the compromises and unspoken expectations you adhere to at work, especially if they go unappreciated.

Don’t cling to avoidance. Instead, step into honesty and elegance and see the truth of connection for what it is. The risk is discomfort, but the reward is freedom.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, on Sunday, everything you thought was hidden is emerging from the depths. During the lunar eclipse, you’re faced with your own intensity reflected at you. Meet it head-on, which can give you more room to feel free within yourself.

Personal growth isn’t always gentle, and this is one of those times. Today, it’s exacting, and only the brave will pass through unscathed, stronger, and more alive than ever before.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, adventure is calling in ways that challenge external expectations. This Full Moon lunar eclipse is illuminating every boundary you’ve drawn in stark contrast to the horizon ahead.

Step into uncertainty on September 7. Aim your arrow at the future and run full tilt into possibility.

Risk is inherent and doubt inevitable. But what is life if not the audacity to follow where curiosity leads?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, structures tremble beneath your plans, and the path you thought was sure is no longer guaranteed. Strategy without flexibility is exposed as fragile on September 7, and under this eclipse energy, you can blend vision with intuition.

You will see where calculated courage might take you. Success doesn't just come from brute force, but it's also from knowing when to bend without breaking.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the world hums with ideas and connections that defy expectation on Sunday. You can ignore the unusual and dismiss the innovative, but that's never been quite your style, has it?

On Sunday, lean into curiosity. You were born to challenge norms, and today's a day to trace the spark wherever it leads.

Fearlessness is a matter of the heart, and on September 7, it's a time to think differently and act without apology.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, with the powerful lunar eclipse in your sign, the tide of emotion, intuition, and dreams rises high. On Sunday, hidden longing demands acknowledgment.

Nothing you’ve felt in secret can stay buried, so don’t hide in fantasy or avoid discomfort. Surrender to your imagination. Allow yourself to feel deeply, and let the currents carry you to insight, release, and unexpected beauty.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.