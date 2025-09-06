Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From September 8 - 14

Weekly tarot horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign the week of September 8 - 14, 2025. Based on our collective weekly tarot card the Queen of Pentacles, this week focuses on confidence and personal values. The Queen is our opportunity to act with maturity and display a high sense of self-confidence, while Pentacles involve our personal values and how we care for the things we have in our lives.

You have an opportunity this week to shape your life in any way you want it to be. If you take the time to care for yourself, you will feel happier, more profitable and secure. Let's find out what else the tarot cards of the week reveal for your astrological sign. Overall, the week is relatively stable in astrology terms. The Moon will work its way from Aries to Taurus, and then you will enjoy a weekend with the Moon in Gemini. So early in the week, be careful not to let anger rule you; the Moon is easily infuriated when in Aries. Mid-week, focus on pleasure and personal enjoyment, as the Moon loves luxurious earth energy. Then, over the weekend, socialize and have fun. It will be a great time to meet someone new, plan a date or go out with friends or your significant other.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for September 8 - 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The World

You made it, Aries. Last week's over, and this is a clean slate, all fresh and ready for you to write whatever you want on this new chapter.

You may feel like you don't know exactly what to do with yourself right now, but don't let that worry you. Instead, go with the flow. Figure out what makes you happy.

Enjoy some time doing things you love, and who knows where the path will lead you. You'll experience some new sensations that will give you a sense of purpose.

When you begin a week that's about closed doors, you get to decide which door to open up next.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: The Tower, reversed

Win some, lose some. That's what the Tower, reversed, means for the week, Taurus. However, this is not the time to take inventory or keep score.

Instead, it's best to move ahead and not look back on what didn't work. You can learn the lessons and figure them out as you go.

The neat thing about life lessons is that they are endlessly useful for knowledge. You learn as you develop yourself. So, have fun and see what your mind helps you to perceive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Seven of Wands

Gemini, it's a good thing that you know how to be an opinionated person because your tarot card, the Seven of Wands, encourages you to be vocal and reasonably expressive.

If you have a big idea or feel convinced to the point where you cannot help but write a long paragraph-sized text or pen a letter, don't hold back.

The permission you need to say what you need to say is here. It's best to take what is on your chest and say it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Three of Swords

Cancer, if you feel sad about something, admit it. It's OK to say something hurts, especially when that statement is true for you. The Three of Swords is about hurts caused by betrayals and feelings of disbelief that a person or thing broke trust.

It can be as little as an unkind word or a glare, and as significant as infidelity. The size of the hurt doesn't matter, nor does the timeline. You may still feel pangs of pain from something that happened years ago.

Your feelings are what matter. Give yourself permission to heal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, you know what happens to a person who becomes so stuck in their ways? They reach a point where their inner light starts to dim, and they feel less happy or optimistic.

It's a good idea for you to allow change; don't become so committed to doing things a certain way that you are inflexible.

This week's tarot comes to you with a challenge: change things up. Go out and have fun. Enjoy a bit of play and don't worry if life becomes a little messy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Four of Swords, reversed

Virgo, have you been keeping to yourself a bit more lately? You may feel like this is a little ironic, considering that your birth month is taking place. You may not crave the limelight, but it's beneficial to enjoy it while it's there, allowing you to maximize its benefits.

Your tarot card for the week, the Four of Swords, reversed, invites you to step outside of your comfort zone and try something you haven't done before. You may find it easier to embrace new ideas. See what happens this week by testing the waters with social activities.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Libra, this is a tough tarot card to get this week; it's predicting bad luck, but fortunately, this is a timid week, which means you can manage whatever comes your way.

You can be flexible and a self-initiator. So, this is where you need to be most cautious. Don't rush into things that you are unsure of. Think about what you're doing when you're in the moment. No mind wandering; be self-aware and fully present.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Queen of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, this tarot card for the week is a bit like you: intense. You have a remarkably sharp mind, and at times, you can be so honest that it hurts, not you, but others.

You have been thinking a lot about life, and perhaps those thoughts will find their way out in conversations.

So if you want to keep friends and not be the person who pushes others away, think before you talk; it's a wise practice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

Sagittarius, you're going to love your weekly tarot card because it's just like you, full of passion, adventure and a desire to explore life for everything it offers. You have a ticket from the universe with no holds barred.

If you want love and romance, search for it. Be willing to wear your heart on your sleeve. With the Moon traveling through your romantic and relationship sectors, this is the perfect time to find what you're looking for in a current or new relationship.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Five of Wands

Capricorn, you may catch yourself wondering what is going on with the world this week. There can be some upsets that have nothing to do with you but still affect your life in inconvenient ways.

The message from the tarot card of the week is to remain calm and collected. It's a lot easier not to internalize things when they happen if you can tell you're not the culprit.

You'll want to keep a sense of humor and realize that some things you don't have to become involved in. If it's not your problem, decide carefully if you want to make it one.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Seven of Cups

Aquarius, it's good to wish for nice things; it's even better to work hard for them. You may wonder if you can get lucky just by being yourself. The answer from your weekly tarot card is no; charm will only get you so far.

This truth may sting a little bit, but really, aren't you relieved? This means that your success is only limited by your actions. You aren't waiting on the universe to hand you what you want based on some unknown timeline.

Instead, you get to decide what and when, and even the where and how. All that control is good news for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, you love being with other people. You enjoy the whole closeness in relationships and yet this week it might become the bane of your existence, and you'll want to go it alone.

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, is a signal to consider working independently if the opportunity arises. So, if you get a choice between running errands with friends or family, opt to do yours on your own.

If you have a job that asks if you want to do a group project, consider all that's involved. This card isn't saying not to work with others at all, but it does warn that group projects may not run as smoothly as you'd like them to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.