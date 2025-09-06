3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again After September 7, 2025

After September 7, 2025, three zodiac signs will finally feel happy again. We can say a fond farewell to confusion, knowing that whatever had us feeling torn up led us to this brand new place of clarity. Full Moon energy is awesome, and when in Pisces, much of what's going on in our lives gets cleared up.

For three zodiac signs, September 7 shows us that the way forward is clear. We know our next move, and we are happy to take that step. We feel cosmically guided, and that gives us an odd sense of destiny. Because it's Pisces energy, we can expect emotional surges, but this is also where we gain perspective. Pushing forward is easier now. We feel good about our choices because we took our time making sure that we made the right ones.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The Pisces Full Moon shines a light on your career and life direction, Gemini. If you’ve felt scattered or unsure of your next move, on September 7, the confusion clears away naturally. You've outgrown certain routines, and you now find no reason to keep them up.

Advertisement

This lunation helps you see both what you don’t want and also where your talents are best invested. You're prone to find meaning in what you do, and you feel inspired by just about everything that's going on around you.

On September 7, you'll notice an upgrade in your confidence levels, and it feels amazing. You're trusting in your own power, and it's taking you places you never thought possible. So much good can come of this transit, and now, you know it.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During the Pisces Moon, your relationships are in the spotlight, Virgo. On September 7, you'll find that you're feeling pretty good about certain choices you've made when it comes to the person you spend your life with.

While you may have a conversation with your partner that borders on the dramatic, it's something you'll get past easily. It's just hard to have such a strong Pisces influence take place without a teensy bit of drama involved.

Still, communication is good on this day, and you should take advantage of the clarity provided to you through talk, expression, and sharing. You wanted to clear things up, and now, your chance is here.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Something brilliant will come together for you with your family life on this day, Sagittarius. On September 7, things work out well for you, and it's the kind of day that has you knowing what to do tomorrow, as well.

The Pisces Full Moon helps you to understand something about your family dynamic. What you come up with on this day works for everyone involved. The clarity leads to the direction, and you follow it.

Advertisement

This is also a day when living arrangements may change because they have to. And this is a good thing. Change may seem scary at first, but at this point, you know that a little change could do you good.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.