Things Feel Like They’re Falling Apart For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But Better Things Are About To Fall Into Place

Sometimes the planetary energies are more difficult for some astrological signs than others, which is why things feel like they're falling apart for these four zodiac signs right now. While this can undoubtedly be concerning, if you're one of these signs, don't panic — better things are about to fall into place.

In astrology, Uranus is the planet that can shake things up and create disruption. Uranus in Gemini has been creating challenges for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces and Virgo since the beginning of July. Uranus can force radical, unexpected, or unwanted shifts and change or disruption from routines and schedules, pointing us in a new direction. Typically, this ultimately plays out well in the end, but the changes aren’t especially easy and are often shocking at first. For example, the loss of a job is never easy, and it typically takes time to find a new one, creating upset and disruption.

Advertisement

What's more, Uranus turns retrograde from September 6 through February 1, 2026, and it will retrograde back into the sign of Taurus on November 9. As Uranus retrogrades, its energy changes, and we often experience things on more of an inner level than an outer one, giving us time to change certain things we aren’t satisfied with before it turns direct again. he key for these zodiac signs is adaptability and not sticking to rigid thought patterns and ideas. Check out your options if something seems shaky before anything happens. If a major change occurs, the best course of action is acceptance and to begin moving forward in a new direction immediately.

Advertisement

All of that said, however, though things feel like they're falling apart right now, that will soon change for the better as better things fall back into place. Let’s take a look at the signs that are affected to the greatest degree and why:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

With Uranus in your sign, Gemini, things may feel like they're falling apart. Uranus is transiting your first house, which is your personal selfhood. You may feel as though your life has been shaken up in some way that you didn’t anticipate. The more traditional your personal structures are, the more difficult this transit will be. You could experience some type of identity crisis or changes in something you are connected to, such as a job or group. You may decide there is something or even someone you must break away from at any cost, or you may decide you want to live a completely different lifestyle.

Advertisement

As we make it through the September eclipse season, it may feel like things are falling apart at home in your career, but remember that it's only so better things can fall into place. Life will change as Uranus retrogrades, especially since it will go back into Taurus. You will be able to absorb the changes and make adjustments accordingly, and may find not only are they not all negative, but you may have been set free of something. The October 7 Full Moon falls in compatible Aries, and by this time, you will be focused on your social life and happier events!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, things may feel like they're falling apart with Uranus in Gemini opposing your Sun, which can manifest as sudden shifts in business and marriage or long-term relationships. You may feel an even stronger urge for freedom and autonomy than usual and feel there is someone holding you back, wondering if it's time to make a break. This can create chaos and instability for a while until you are able to adjust. Of course, if your relationship is stable and freedom isn’t a problem, you could sail through, but there could still be an issue connected to a partner or they might have a personal issue or problem. Otherwise, since the Sun rules your health, if any problems come up, see a medical specialist.

It may seem as though the problems will never end, but better things will fall into place as Uranus retrograde begins on September 6. The October 7 Full Moon will fall in your fifth house of fun and friends, and life will lighten up and take a turn for the more positive. This will be a great time to relax, have some fun, and get back to your sunny, positive self.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, with Uranus transiting your fourth house of home and foundation, things may feel like they're falling apart at home or with property, parents, or family members. This may have created issues with your family or some type of basic security issue, such as a job or something else that is basic to your life.

But better things are about to fall into place as Uranus’s retrograde will start to move away from Pisces Sun and eventually retrograde back into the sign of Taurus. With Jupiter trine Pisces, Sun energies should shift for the better, and life will improve in October.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, Uranus has been transiting your 10th house of career and reputation. This can shake up career matters or your reputation, or both! This could actually trigger a major change or transformation in your career. You could change your field and do something totally different, or at worst, you could lose your job. Since Uranus is the planet that shakes things up, you could restructure something or decide that you are ready to leave a job with no room for growth, internal problems, or you are simply ready for a new venture.

The good news is that the New Moon on August 23 was your yearly birthday moon reset, albeit an unpredictable one. Uranus begins its retrograde on September 6, and if you have been involved in some type of work shakeup, energies will start to calm down, and you can reassess everything that has happened. By the time October comes around, your efforts should begin to show fruit and things will fall into place quickly.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.