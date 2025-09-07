These 6 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot Going On Right Now, But Everything Is About To Fall Into Place

If it feels like life has been more chaotic than usual, you may just be one of the six zodiac signs that have a lot going on astrologically right now. It can be tough to feel like you have a handle on things when it feels like the universe is pulling the rug out from under you every day, but everything is about to fall into place.

According to astrologer Abigal-Rose Remmer, six zodiac signs are the "main characters" in September 2025, meaning "you have a focal point on you" throughout the month as several planetary transits place an emphasis on significant areas of your life. Life will certainly test each of these zodiac signs this month as they will be going through some sort of transformation. For better or worse, if you're one of these zodiac signs, you'll definitely have a lot going on for the next few weeks as the universe forces you to let things go and put yourself first.

1. Pisces

Pisces, you have a lot going on right now. You've been put through the ringer as life has felt a bit uncertain these last few months. And with Saturn retrograde back in your sign this month, "this is, of course, going to affect you when it comes to the restrictions that you are experiencing and contemplating about," Remmer explained in a video.

On top of that, the September 7 full moon lunar eclipse rises in your sign as well, which means your fate and intuition will be put to the test. For better or worse, you'll be having a complete identity shift as you move towards what you're meant to be.

That being said, with all this change comes the inevitable: letting things go. Whether that means your perception or identity, it's high time to move on to better things. While this may be uncomfortable at first, everything is about to fall into place as harmony and healthy communication can be yours so long as you do the inner work to move forward.

2. Virgo

Virgo, not only is it your zodiac season, but you just experienced a New Moon in your sign, so it's no surprise you have a lot going on right now. And it doesn't stop there — with the solar eclipse new moon rising in your sign in late September, you're on the path to reinventing yourself.

On September 7, "The lunar eclipse in Pisces is also going to be in your seventh house of committed relationships as well, so that's almost like purging and shedding," Remmer added. And with Saturn retrograding in Pisces in your seventh house, be mindful that it might be more difficult to be in a relationship.

That being said, there's nothing to worry about. While it might sound terrifying, this is the time to do some inner reflection. Everything starts falling into place by late September, which promises more harmony and better clarity.

3. Gemini

With Uranus retrograding in your sign, you have a lot going on right now, Gemini. It won't be easy, but September is about inner reflection as you think of better ways to level up and focus on yourself. You may feel like you're on shaky ground now, but trust that everything is about to fall into place.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you've had your fair share of bad and good luck, and September is no exception. You've got a lot going on right now, and according to Remmer, most of it's happening in your relationships.

While some people may experience a better sense of closeness, most likely, you'll have a little drama pop up. From annoying family members to misunderstandings with a partner, your relationship is bound to be tested. However, everything is about to fall into place as you learn a huge lesson on patience and communication.

5. Scorpio

Scorpios have been going through it since the start of 2025, and while you have a lot going on right now, it isn't all bad. According to Remmer, Mars is moving into your sign at the end of September, which brings a burst of inspiration into your life, as well as "more passion and vitality," Remmer said.

This is much welcome, as you might've struggled with motivation and feeling as if you belonged. However, in September, everything is going to fall into place as things are slowly going to become less frustrating. And while those feelings won't go away at the snap of your fingers, learning to turn that frustration into motivation is going to be the difference between having a good September or a not-so-great one.

6. Libra

Libra, with Mars leaving your sign and Mercury entering it, you have a lot going on right now — but they're good things! Expect to feel more harmony as you finally have better communication.

From relationships to work, you're starting to feel a lot more like your charming, diplomatic self. Everything is starting to fall into place as you become more optimistic and clear-headed in the things that matter most to you.

