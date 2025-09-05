The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Saturday, September 6

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for September 6, 2025. The Moon will leave Aquarius to enter Pisces, where we become more in tune with what's beyond the veil, and it thins for two days, long enough to connect with our inner world and psychic nature.

Use today and tomorrow to meditate and think about your dreams. Don't be afraid to let your imagination wander. Now, let's see what else is in store for each astrological sign starting this Sunday.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Wands

Aries, you are full of energy and life, and when you have to get things done, you don't hesitate at all. You're the type of person who jumps into the groove without waiting to be told what to do.

Life is moving quickly, as your tarot card for today, the Eight of Wands, indicates. You may feel like you have to put out many fires and solve problems rapidly.

However, if you stay actively aware and don't let your guard down, you'll make it through with flying colors. Have a great day, ram!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Pentacles

Taurus, one thing that everyone knows about you is your frugalness and ability to see things for what they are. You know where to dedicate your time, and you avoid wasting it on frivolous activities.

So, with your tarot card for today, the Queen of Pentacles, you're encouraged to spend time doing something you love that also leads to profit. Do you have a hobby or a project that will save or make you money? Focus on that.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Swords

Gemini, you tend to think a lot. You often ponder what's happening in your life, and then you question your future. This can be frustrating at times, and other times, it can lead you to feel inspired.

However, today, your tarot card, the Six of Swords, indicates a peaceful era starting. You feel at ease with your mind. You are at peace with your ideas.

There's less sense of worry or need to rush into something just because it's intriguing at the moment. This sense of control can help you feel more in control of your life starting today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Devil

Cancer, you are so sweet, kind and sentimental. Yet, there's also a tougher side of you that doesn't mince words or play around with your heart.

So, when it comes to drawing a line in the sand when you're ready to stop a bad habit or avoid an unhealthy situation, you mean business.

Your tarot card for today, The Devil, is a reminder that temptation can still try to pull you in and get you to stumble. Don't let it. Stand strong.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Five of Cups, reversed

Leo, you are courageous, and that means owning up to your feelings. It can be tough to accept when you feel sad or when you're vulnerable at times. It's OK to embrace a moment and learn from it.

Your tarot card for today, the Five of Cups, reversed, is a reminder that feelings often change. What feels difficult right now will heal with time. Don't be afraid to confront your emotions; instead, learn from them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Empress, reversed

Virgo, you are good about taking care of yourself, and when it comes to organizing your time to make room for self-care, you're excellent. You know what you need and when you should have it. It's essential to keep balance in your life, and you often do.

Your tarot card, The Empress, reversed, serves as a reminder to hold on to the things that promote wellness and practice moderation. You want to always think about what's best for you, Virgo, and then practice it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Cups, reversed

Libra, you are the sign that rules balance, but that doesn't mean you never experience a sense of instability in your own life. Today, you may grapple with a few areas of life that ought to change and yet not know where to begin to do so.

Your tarot card for today is the Nine of Cups, reversed, which represents a feeling that something is lacking and a desire to discover what that is. Permit yourself to go on a mini quest of self-discovery.

You'll find out so much about what you want, but you'll also realize areas that you've compromised. Be open to addressing what they are so you can return your life to balance and a sense of wholeness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups

Scorpio, you are the most powerful zodiac sign, and you have a deep sense of awareness that's borderline psychic. Today, you may pick up on something that you need to explore. You won't feel satisfied until you do.

Your tarot card for today is the King of Cups, which is about owning your emotions and taking them seriously. You may seek validation from others when it comes to what you are feeling; however, if you don't get it, don't let that stop you from doing what you feel is the right thing to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you know when a person is genuinely caring and authentically good. You can also tell when a person is pretending to be kind because they want to take advantage of your niceness. Today, you won't be fooled easily, and you may consider calling the situation out.

Your tarot card for today is the King of Swords, reversed, which is about people who are in authority but use their power to their benefit alone.

You may find this thinking slightly offensive; it is up to you to express what you feel needs to be said. You're honest, Sagittarius; your voice may be a powerful motivator for transparency.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you're powerful and you are also brave. You are someone that others admire because of your work ethic. Today's tarot card, the Ace of Swords reversed, invites you to reflect on how you influence others through your actions.

You may need to make a decision, but don't rush into things until you've thought out the entire situation. It's good to think things through, especially if a decision you need to make will have a long-term impact on your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, you are one of a kind, and the way you're able to view things from different angles is part of what makes you so unique. Your ideas can shape a new world, and when you feel uncertain about the future, it can create a sense of concern in others.

Your tarot card for today, the Two of Swords, reversed, indicates a sense of loss or a lack of confidence instead of deciding you don't need to pursue an answer because things feel unclear, pause. Give your mind time to process information and see if clarity and insight return later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Lovers

Pisces, you can be fickle when it comes to love, and you may not like feeling boxed into a relationship without some sort of guarantee involved. You need to feel secure even though you're comfortable in the dreamy landscape of imagination and an unclear future.

Your tarot card for today, The Lovers, indicates a sense of wondering what might be beyond what you know right now. You could grow curious to the point of testing the waters of freedom. Be sure what you want before you do something you may regret later.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.