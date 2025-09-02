Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of September 1 - 7

After the week of September 1 to 7, 2025, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. Saturn re-enters Pisces on September 1, where it will remain until February 14th, 2026. Saturn is the planet of work, responsibility, and limitations, and, while in this water sign, it will show you what areas of your life need work. On September 2, Mercury enters Virgo and will remain here until September 18. This transit is about facilitating ideas, analyzing information, and presenting facts in a straightforward and factual manner. Use this time to work on projects that require organization, but try not to get lost in the details.

On September 3, Mercury squares Uranus. This can be a nerve-wracking transit with many changes in thinking, communication, and plans. You may receive unexpected communication or change your mind about something. Use this transit to try something new or look at things in a different light. Then, on September 4, Mars squares Jupiter, indicating an amplification of energy and bravery. You may feel a desire to take risks, or something could get blown out of proportion, so be sure to use discernment.

Uranus turns retrograde on September 5 until February 4, 2026. Events involving Uranus often seem shocking, but they are usually the inevitable result of a situation that is no longer working. While Uranus is retrograde, epiphanies are common. Now is the time to try innovative ideas and look for new solutions to the same old problems. Then, on September 7, is the first of two fall eclipses, this one being a lunar eclipse in Pisces. Eclipses are like wildcards and often coincide with unexpected events and major changes in our lives. During a Pisces eclipse, things that are hidden often come to light. Expect a big shake-up, zodiac signs.

1. Virgo

For you, Virgo, the Pisces eclipse indicates strained relationships. Eclipse weeks are seldom easy, and this one may bring up issues related to both your personal and professional lives. New information could come to light concerning relationships and partnerships. You may feel drained and overwhelmed, as though others are taking all of your energy.

This week, you will have to set boundaries with others. Saturn can force you to deal with issues like immaturity, in both yourself and others. The planet demands you grow up and take accountability, or in some cases, stand up for yourself. If you feel like boundaries are helpful, then now is the time to create them. It will not help you to take on other people's baggage or problems they refuse to solve.

Your mind may seem very sharp, but you must not become the critic of everything and everyone. If you can remember this, you should do well. This eclipse will also draw attention to your own vulnerability and how you express this. You may do a great deal of thinking about your relationship or others in your orbit. This week will likely require some solitude and self-care to re-access what your feelings really are and if your relationships with others are serving your needs.

2. Gemini

Any challenges you encounter this week will deal with your home life or career, Gemini. Saturn is now retrograde, and this may be a challenging period. It will prompt a re-evaluation of your career progress and satisfaction. It may even signify the end of a chapter and the start of something new and exciting.

If there are issues at home, then they must be addressed this week, with the Pisces eclipse on September 7 impacting your home life and foundations. At worst, this brings an ending, but in all likelihood, it will just bring up an issue that needs to be solved, or at least re-evaluated.

The most important thing you can do at this time is to let go of any negative issues that have held you back at home or in your career. These issues will be front and center this week, and that is for a reason. Look at the eclipse as a new chapter. If you let go of something, a new door will open. You may simply self-reflect, and if this is the case, you must practice self-forgiveness of past wrong decisions.

3. Sagittarius

The focus this week for you, Sagittarius, will be your home life and feelings of security. During the Pisces eclipse, you will have to reconcile some needs at home. Balancing your family life with your career or ambition may be particularly difficult this week. You may feel like you are being pulled in two different directions by multiple people, and you will likely experience tension with family members or someone who lives in your home.

First of all, self-care is called for this week, with all of the stress that appears to be accumulating. Use your energy wisely and don't let it be drained away by useless arguments or conversations that go nowhere. You may feel a lack of emotional warmth, and if this is the case, then you will need to take a break from some individuals until the eclipse passes next week.

Prioritize your health and avoid getting run down or overly tired. Write out a schedule of the things you have to do this week and check them off. Of course, you may need to set boundaries, either at home or at work. Practice clear and open communication without getting emotionally entangled, and you will get through this week, Sagittarius.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.