Everything Finally Starts Making Sense For These 4 Zodiac Signs After September 2

On September 2, 2025, Mercury enters Virgo, and suddenly everything starts making sense for four zodiac signs. With Saturn back in Pisces at the same time, the focus for these zodiac signs will be on achievement, strengthening their ego, and most importantly, allowing others to help them when they need it.

Mercury will start things off making a square to Uranus, bringing unexpected and surprising news. It can also serve as the catalyst for the following signs to take action and make some serious progress. Over the course of this period, Mercury will eventually connect with Jupiter in Cancer, allowing all of us to believe in ourselves. The renewed feeling of confidence can illuminate many areas of our lives. For the next three weeks, Mercury in Virgo is here to instill more discipline, practicality, and a hopeful outlook for the future, especially if you're one of these zodiac signs.

1. Virgo

Virgo, everything finally starts making sense with Mercury in your sign, since it supercharges you. This new energy enables you to take on new projects and bring momentum to your social life.

With the planet of communication on your ascendant, this can initiate a powerful chapter with Uranus in Gemini giving you the green light to take charge. Prepare for an influx of new ideas that could help you get closer to your dreams. However, don’t get too carried away trying to focus on each and every single idea you have. Take your time, explore, and make practical choices. Utilize this period to create, observe, and make edits.

At the same time, Saturn is now in Pisces, showing you what you are willing to tolerate within your relationships. With Mercury and Saturn at opposite ends, you'll quickly see the importance of having good friends surrounding you while also understanding why protecting boundaries is essential.

Having Mercury in your sign allows your communication with others to flow because you will be more confident with your words and self-expression. Mercury and Saturn are here to enhance your skills since Saturn will stay in this sign until early 2026. Once more, you are shown that there is value in practicality, but also in having dreams to fight for since they will bring you hope and optimism in the long run.

2. Gemini

Gemini, everything finally starts making sense as your ruler, Mercury, brings support while Saturn in Pisces is ready to rock your world once again. However, you do feel more confident and prepared to tackle any of the surprises that may be coming your way after dealing with the last few months of Saturn in Aries, which had you exploring your ideas and taking them to new heights.

An abandoned project or one that is a current work in progress can flourish now. Mercury in Virgo gives you direction and new ideas, helping you find resources that aid you, especially for those creatives struggling with writer’s block. Mercury in Virgo grounds you and helps you to keep up with the daily tasks.

This transformative energy will also strengthen your connections and help you work well with others. You could also be inclined to take on new courses that will push you to excel either in the academic or work sectors. Mercury will show you that you will need to sharpen your skillset in order to be competitive. However, learning during this time will not feel tedious since your curiosity will allow you to engage with information more efficiently.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, after the tests that Mars in Virgo brought to your relationship and career sectors, everything finally starts making sense after September 2. This is the perfect moment to reflect on what you have learned over the last couple of months. With the Sun and Mercury now in this area of your chart, you have the opportunity to make changes or improvements.

If challenges presented themselves within your job, this can be a good time to be an understanding colleague and work things out with others. Working in a team could bring challenges, but if you are willing to communicate and listen, things will work out in your favor. Saturn back in Pisces will bring more recipes that help to strengthen your foundation, and you’re learning how to be more mindful of your boundaries and energy.

Mercury in Virgo sheds a light on your relationships at the moment, bringing a focus on the types of people you want to meet and the energy you want to pour into others. Those who are single are able to meet interesting people at this time who spark their curiosity. Conversations will be more engaging and meaningful with friends or romantic partners. Overall, you benefit from the knowledge you gain at this time since it will help you thrive in all areas of your life.

4. Pisces

Pisces, while Saturn in your sign will add more responsibilities to your plate, everything finally starts making sense as Mercury in Virgo brings balance and new beginnings. There's a strong emphasis on communication now.

Romance will be on your mind, as Mercury and the Sun pour more energy into your relationship house. Once Mercury meets up with Jupiter in the next week, this could help you have a more positive outlook on love, especially if you didn’t feel so confident. If Mars in Virgo wrecked your relationship, now is your chance to reconcile. If current relationships are struggling, you can try to bring healing to them. Because these planets are all ruled by Mercury, communicating can work wonders at this time since you will be in problem-solving mode.

Mercury in Virgo also brings changes to your immediate environment. You can now see yourself beautifying your office space or making your home feel more cozy since you will be welcoming a plethora of captivating and brilliant ideas during this period.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.