Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, September 1 — It's Time For Some Closure

Love horoscopes are here for Monday, September 1, as Saturn retrograde making its way back into Pisces influences each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Saturn is the planet of divine timing and personal karmic lessons. Although this planet can bring challenges into your life and relationship, it also serves as a catalyst. By learning your Saturn lessons, you can elevate yourself personally and spiritually. This opens the door to a better life, as well as your forever love. These lessons can’t be bypassed, so as Saturn retrograde reenters Pisces on Monday, it’s time to focus on what you must bring closure to.

Since Saturn first entered Pisces on March 7, 2023, you’ve been working on lessons involving boundaries, soul contracts, intuition, and healing. As Saturn moved into Aries on May 24 of this year, it felt like a new chapter was beginning. Certain themes fell to the wayside, and you may have believed that it was time to move forward. Yet, astrology, like life, is a spiral, continually inviting you to return to past themes until you have learned the necessary lessons. Saturn’s return to Pisces on September 1 brings a finality and closure to the lessons that you’ve been moving through since 2023. This is a time to tie up loose ends, take action on what you’ve been planning, and allow yourself to see that the past does need to be closed out before your beautiful future can begin.

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 1, 2025:

Aries

Lean into the silence, dearest Aries. Saturn’s return to Pisces may bring about a desire to isolate or sit with your thoughts on Monday.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t see progress in your romantic life, but you are being urged to reflect on your past.

Be sure that you’re giving yourself time to process recent heartbreak, as well as the lessons of past relationships. Heartbreak takes time to move through, but seeing the purpose can help you understand how to move forward.

Taurus

Don’t compromise your values for anyone, beautiful Taurus.

As Saturn returns to Pisces on September 1, you are being guided to bring closure to the social changes that have occurred over the last two years. This may also involve a romantic relationship or establishing yourself somewhere new.

The purpose is to help you call in reciprocal and spiritually aligned connections, so this is not the time to compromise what you value most.

Gemini

Your purpose can be all-inclusive, sweet Gemini.

Ever since Saturn entered Pisces, you’ve been focusing on what your purpose is in this lifetime. Yet, part of that is also realizing it doesn’t just have to do with your career, but how you live your life. This includes your romantic life.

Your purpose is what makes you feel most alive. Starting on September 1, use Saturn’s return to Pisces to clarify your purpose, and see that it’s not all related to money, but also to love.

Cancer

The foundation is set, Cancer. Saturn's first pass through Pisces was a time for you to work to establish yourself. This was all about creating a foundation for your dreams and the life that you hope to live.

Although it was an active time in your life, you have to trust in the work that you’ve done because as Saturn returns to Pisces on September 1, you will be guided to take action on the foundation you’ve previously set.

This could include a new relationship, or finally making that move you’ve been preparing for, so try to trust that you’re ready for this big step.

Leo

Everything is set up for your success, dearest Leo.

While Saturn was in Pisces the first time, you were guided to focus on the spiritual reasons behind the changes you wanted to make in your life. This had you focusing on approaching love and intimacy in new ways, as well as the monumental changes you hoped to make in your life.

As Saturn dips back into Pisces for one final go around on Monday, this is your chance to finalize any plans and let love into your life.

Virgo

Don’t resist the process, Virgo. Saturn in Pisces was not an easy time for you or your romantic life. Although its purpose was to help bring about a greater commitment, you may also have had to face your karmic lessons and patterns.

As Saturn begins its final phase in Pisces on Monday, reflect on what you’ve learned and how much has changed since 2023.

Be sure that you’re not resisting any change or release during this period, as you are on course to receive the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Libra

You can’t put everyone else’s needs above your own, Libra. While Saturn was in Pisces the first time, you were asked to confront your personal needs and the ways in which you’ve abandoned yourself. During this period, boundaries and prioritizing yourself became crucial.

As Saturn makes one last move through Pisces, it’s important to stay aware of your boundaries and what you are allowing in your life.

No matter how much you love someone, it doesn’t mean you can fix them or that sacrificing yourself will ultimately save the relationship.

Scorpio

It’s now or never, sweet Scorpio.

Pisces energy governs your house of marriage, blessings, joy, and the ability to live a life you love. With Saturn in this loving water sign, you are made to put in the work for what you want. Beginning in 2023, this involved setting up a new relationship or your own life for change.

As Saturn returns to Pisces from now through February 2026, you are moving into a crucial time to take action. Trust in what you’ve built and let yourself move forward, as this specific opportunity won’t return again for another 30 years.

Sagittarius

Build a life you don’t want to escape from, Sagittarius. You are a free spirit, and because of that, you need freedom to be a core part of any relationship.

In your younger years, this probably served to push away those you loved and created unnecessary complications. So as Saturn returns to Pisces on September 1, it’s imperative that you focus on creating a life, home, and relationship that you don't need to escape from.

Reflect on your emotional needs and be transparent with your partner, as that is the only way to have it all.

Capricorn

Make amends, Capricorn. It’s never too late to say you’re sorry, or to correct your path. Be willing to seize the opportunity that arrives with Saturn’s return to Pisces on Monday.

Pisces energy governs your house of communication and understanding, while Saturn requires commitment and accountability. Whether this needs to occur within your relationship or personally to yourself, you must take advantage of this opportunity.

Be honest with yourself and others and be willing to invest in the work of becoming the best version of you that you can be.

Aquarius

Saturn in Pisces was a time of increased restrictions for you, Aquarius. Pisces rules themes connected to abundance, value, and self-worth. With Saturn present, it means you have been guided to retrace your steps of healing so that you can genuinely honor what you’re worth and who you are.

As Saturn now reenters Pisces, it’s your chance to live a life in alignment with what you deserve. Take what resonates and cut out what doesn’t, but whatever you do, keep moving forward. The restriction will finally lift.

Pisces

You don’t have anything to fear, beautiful Pisces. While Saturn was in your sign, you were faced with constant busyness. This was an era of establishing yourself, doing the challenging work, and investing in your dreams, though it may have felt like all of that brought virtually no rewards.

That will change, though, as Saturn reenters Pisces for one final time on Monday. From September 1 to February 13, you will finally experience movement in your life. This will be the reward for your past efforts since 2023.

While events and situations may begin to unfold rapidly, it’s essential that you are open to receiving and that you trust that the tough times are finally over.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.