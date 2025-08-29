Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, August 30

On August 30, 2025, each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope brings a message that you ought to know. The Moon will be in Sagittarius, which is about adventure and exploring our thoughts for the sake of becoming more attuned to others. You can improve your emotional intelligence if you work on it.

We also have our collective tarot card for everyone today, and it's the Sun. The Sun is about joyful experiences, even when we have been through a tough time. Here is what this means for each astrological sign, according to the tarot, starting on Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, August 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Swords, reversed

There is a time for everything, Aries. There will be a time for your goals to be met, the truth to come to light, and for people to understand in their own time.

Currently, you may wish something were a certain way, and you may want to rush into trying to make it happen without careful consideration. With that in mind, be intentional in moving intentionally and not trying to force something that isn't meant to be, or not yet.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands, reversed

People are waiting for you to believe in yourself, Taurus. You walking in your calling doesn't just benefit you, but it will impact all who see.

You may feel insecure about your goals or shaky about the future. That is an excellent signal to sit down and imagine what you want the future to look like. Craft a vision you can hold onto. From there, you can create a plan, even with small steps, to get closer to your goal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Swords

Not everything is true, or comes from good intent, Gemini. The Seven of Swords warns of deception, and this could be about the people around you, but also possibly your own thoughts.

Sometimes, you can have fears or insecurities that speak things that aren't true, but they are stealthy. Deception is often sneaky, so it's essential to have a clear understanding of what is true and filter everything through that lens. This could mean practicing the art of acknowledging thoughts and simply letting them pass.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Pentacles

Your desire to provide for yourself enables you to establish a solid foundation for security, Cancer. This can bring wonderful things.

Sometimes, though, a fear of scarcity can cause you to hold on too tightly to your possessions. If you notice that you are gripping white-knuckled for control or have an unhealthy fear, take a moment to acknowledge it. Your relationship with money doesn't have to be this way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Hierophant, reversed

Leo, you like to do things your way, and you may find your golden window of opportunity is here. Today's tarot card, the Hierophant, reversed, is a sign to try new things and break a few rules that you know need to be broken.

If you have been holding on to the past and it's left you feeling a bit stuck, try mixing up your routine to see how that affects your feelings. You are only limited by your mindset on August 30.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles

It's not just your ability to work hard and do things with excellence that grants you success, Virgo. It's about how you continue doing those things even after others have quit.

However, there's a reason others quit: it gets hard. In those moments of difficulty, be encouraged! It means you have an opportunity. Defeat will not have the final say, but your perseverance will.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Four of Wands, reversed

Libra, your hope may feel dashed due to a cancellation or miscommunication. There may be something you have planned this week that seems unlikely to pan out, and on August 30, you'll need to find an alternative activity to make up for the lost time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Pentacles

Scorpio, your zodiac sign is associated with the deep intuitive energy of the occult. Are you curious about how abundance rituals work, and wonder if doing one would bring money into your life?

Today's tarot card, the King of Pentacles, is an invitation to see what you may experience if you were to follow through on one of the practices people claim work in attracting something into your life. Consider writing a wish on a piece of paper or a bay leaf. See what could happen to you after August 30.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Swords

Today's tarot, the King of Swords is about you — a powerful, intelligent symbol of knowledge and strength. Today's message from the cards is to use your wisdom to improve your life. It's not enough to know what to do.

What matters is actually applying your ideas and making them work in your favor. Today, pick one thing that you often say and take your own advice. You may be glad you didn't just talk the talk, but you walked it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Temperance

Capricorn, self-restraint is your middle name. Where others tend to act impulsively, you do things differently. You choose to live life carefully and cautiously. You know that if you act in haste, it can lead to problems that you will regret later.

Today's tarot, the Temperance card, is about being methodical and thinking before you do. You may feel anxious or fear you'll miss out on an opportunity if you don't rush into what you think is a good idea. Being patient is the best advice for you today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, there are times when you can be so caught up in your thoughts that you feel slightly numb or unsure what you are going through because you've overthought it for too long.

Today's tarot advice is to let a matter rest for a little while. Don't think about it or try to fix it, especially if it can wait until later. Sometimes fighting for what you want becomes a little too intense, making it hard to think clearly. Instead, let your emotions relax.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Sun, reversed

Pisces, you may have a minor setback this week, and it's going to feel like you were doing something wrong even if you didn't. Setbacks aren't judgments from the universe; they are moments of clarity and reflection. You have been given a gift that will help you figure out what you need.

Allow yourself the opportunity to experience the delay and use it to overcome a challenge. This is the path to success for you on August 30.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.