Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, August 29 — It's Time To Reconnect

On Friday, August 29, 2025, the Moon in Scorpio will trine Jupiter in Cancer, creating a wave of positive energy in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. This can help you reconnect with a partner in the wake of recent challenges. You can secure a date with someone new, or enjoy the evening by yourself.

While this energy may look different in your life, the results are abundance and emotional fulfillment. You will be grateful for what you have rather than feeling as if you are in a state of lack. There will be less judgment for yourself and others, resulting in deeper connections, and your cup will be overflowing with love. To live an abundant life doesn’t begin with your finances, but with how you feel.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, August 29, 2025:

Aries

Give yourself a moment to pause and check in with yourself, Aries.

You may have recently changed your home environment. This could be related to a romantic situation or creating space for more profound love.

Although you’ve had mixed feelings about this change, today will bring about a sense of relief and fulfillment. This energy will leave you grateful for what has recently transpired and ready to embark on a new chapter in your life.

Taurus

Your heart will never lie to you, Taurus. You don’t need to rush through the process to attain the results. While you have had challenges in your romantic life recently, something has kept you there rather than just ending things.

You may not have known why or found any logical reason for it, but today you will receive confirmation for your decision. There will be a return connection and a sense of hope in the future, which will allow you to know that trusting your heart is always the answer.

Gemini

Money won’t solve all your problems, but it will help, Gemini. You may have felt restricted recently by a lack of funds. This isn’t truly a romantic issue, but one that affects this area of your life by limiting your future possibilities.

However, today will bring an influx of cash into your life that will alleviate your worries and open up new opportunities for advancing your relationship.

This new sense of abundance is here to stay, so it’s safe to move forward with your plans finally.

Cancer

You can’t hide from love, Cancer. Yet, this also means you can’t hide your feelings as well. The Moon in Scorpio highlights the romantic feelings you have for someone special, although it may also represent acknowledging your desire for a relationship.

In the past, when a situation like this occurred, you would have pushed it away out of fear; yet today, you are being guided to embrace it. Don’t hide from love or your feelings. Embrace it all, knowing it’s a part of what is meant for you.

Leo

Listen to your heart, dearest Leo. Jupiter in Cancer represents a potent time for your intuitive abilities.

This event signifies the importance of dreams and divine signs, although you may also experience moments of deja vu as your psychic abilities kick in. Your intuition comes from spirit, but also your own heart.

As you are guided to make changes within your relationship and home life, you must trust the guidance you receive.

Virgo

Make room for joyous abundance, dear Virgo. As the Scorpio Moon aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, you will crave time with those who matter most to you.

Although Jupiter in Cancer will be responsible for making exciting new connections, the energy today favors those or someone special that you’ve known for a considerable amount of time.

This is a connection you haven’t been able to engage with to spend quality time with recently fully. Try to set aside time to foster this connection and your social life today, as that is how you will tap into the energy of abundance.

Libra

Check in with your emotional body, sweet Libra. You have been so busy chasing success and change that you may not have checked in with yourself about how you’re genuinely feeling.

Any change that you make needs to be based on your emotions, just as any success is meaningless unless it brings you true fulfillment.

Today is your chance to check in with yourself about how you’re feeling in your relationship so that you can be sure you are on the right path.

Scorpio

It eventually gets easier to listen to your inner self, Scorpio. Although it can be challenging to silence the outer world and tune into your inner voice, it will get easier today.

This energy helps you understand your emotions and recognize that they serve as guideposts for where to take your life and relationships in the future.

You may receive an opportunity today to step outside your comfort zone, but if not, trust that things will be changing; it’s only a matter of time.

Sagittarius

Your forever love is made up of an unbreakable emotional bond, Sagittarius. Whether you’ve known someone for an extended time or not, it’s the emotional connection that you share that transforms a simple relationship into your forever love.

Today’s energy of the Scorpio Moon and Jupiter in Cancer helps you to forge the deep emotional bond you’re craving. Consider setting aside time for a deep conversation or an intimacy-building technique to make the most of this energy.

Capricorn

The best relationships often begin as friendships, Capricorn. When you start a relationship with someone you previously considered just a friend, a deep level of appreciation and respect for one another develops.

Although you tend to overlook romantic opportunities within your circle of friends, you may want to take a second look today. The person you have your eyes on feels the same way about you, so take a risk and see where this connection could go.

Aquarius

How you care for yourself sets the tone for every other area of your life, Aquarius. You may be focusing on professional matters at the moment, but that’s no reason to start neglecting how you care for yourself.

Your romantic life has been going well, but something may happen at work today that could bring challenges to your relationship. Be sure to focus on how you care for yourself, and be willing to take a break for the day if that’s what it takes to honor yourself and your needs.

Pisces

Answer the call of newness, dearest Pisces. Jupiter in Cancer is set to bring in romantic magic for the following year.

However, as the Scorpio Moon trines Jupiter, you will encounter someone new, receive a significant message or opportunity that will catapult you into a different phase in your life. You must allow yourself to take this step forward.

Make eye contact with a stranger when you’re out getting coffee, and smile; then continue the conversation. You need to answer the call of newness, but that can only be done by being open to what arrives in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.