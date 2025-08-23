6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 25, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on August 25, 2025. Monday’s Destruction Day might sound harsh, but in Chinese astrology it’s less about loss and more about release.

With the Fire Tiger pillar today, the energy is fierce, bold, and alive. Things that aren’t working out for you get burned away so new growth has room. Combined with the Wood Snake year and the Wood Monkey month, this is a Monday where lessons come quickly and abundance appears once you stop gripping what was never meant to stay.

It’s the start of a new week, and for these animal signs in particular, August 25 delivers more than small wins. It brings turning points that feel like the universe finally rearranging things in your favor.

1. Tiger

With the day pillar in your animal sign, August 25 feels like a personal reset. The Fire Tiger energy makes you magnetic and unstoppable when you decide to act. The Destruction Day clears out the half-hearted commitments around you, leaving space for the people and opportunities that are truly solid.

Luck shows up on Monday when you claim your role as the leader of your own life. You could see a stalled plan break open, someone finally showing their real intentions, or an unexpected offer that feels like it was waiting just for you. Your abundance comes from saying yes to what matches your fire and no to what dims it.

2. Snake

The Snake year amplifies your intuition, and Monday’s Fire Tiger pushes you to trust it. This Destruction Day is here to help you drop the weight of pretending. If you’ve been second-guessing a relationship, job, or even your own direction, August 25 puts the truth right in front of you.

Abundance flows when you choose the path that feels lighter. That could be financial relief like a bill closing, a payment clearing, or a responsibility being lifted or emotional relief, where you realize you don’t need to chase anyone’s approval. What you let go of today creates immediate space for luck to come in.

3. Horse

The Tiger pillar is a natural ally to your Chinese zodiac sign, giving you extra momentum and courage on August 25. Monday is about breakthroughs that have been waiting on your boldness. The Destruction Day energy clears the noise so the next step is obvious, and when you take it, luck lands fast.

This could look like a long-delayed opportunity moving forward or someone finally acknowledging your worth in a way that benefits you directly. Either way, you end the day feeling more alive than you did when it started and that, dear Horse, is the energy of abundance rushing in.

4. Dog

For you, Dog, Monday offers the reassurance you’ve been craving. The Fire Tiger brings out your courage and the Balance energy of the Destruction Day clears an old worry you’ve been carrying. The good fortune here is simple but profound. You finally stop bracing for bad news and that shift opens room for better things.

You might hear words that settle your heart or see a situation resolve without you needing to fight. By nightfall, you realize the stability you were searching for has already arrived.

5. Pig

The Water Pig energy is softened and empowered by Monday’s Fire Tiger pillar. You’re given clarity on where to stop pouring yourself out and that realization itself brings luck. When you choose rest, you attract abundance. When you choose ease, things line up faster than if you forced them.

Expect generosity to flow toward you on August 25 in the form of a favor, an invitation, or someone offering support without being asked. It’s proof that letting go of what drains you makes room for what truly sustains you.

6. Monkey

Because it’s still your month, you’re more visible right now, and the Fire Tiger gives you extra spark. On Monday’s Destruction Day, this energy plays out as clearing distractions so you can land in the right place at the right time. That moment could look like an introduction, a plan falling through only to reveal a better one, or someone giving you information that changes your next move.

Your good fortune is about timing. August 24 lines things up in a way that proves you don’t need to chase what’s not flowing because the opportunities already circling you are the ones worth holding.

