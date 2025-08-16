Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From August 18 - 24

Weekly tarot horoscopes for August 18 - 24, 2025, are here for each zodiac sign. This week, the Sun enters Virgo, the astrological sign that rules daily routines, wellness, mental health, kindness towards animals and how we help people in need. The Moon will travel from Gemini to Virgo. So, we begin and end the week with the same Mercurial energy — it's time to think deeply about our choices and change our habits.

Advertisement

Our collective tarot for everyone is the Four of Pentacles, reversed. Its message to us is to perform charitable acts. Remember that Mercury relates to speed, so act quickly and don't overthink it when you act kindly toward others and do good for those you can impact.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for August 18 - 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Five of Wands

Aries, it's time to put on your thinking cap and think about what you want to accomplish this week. Your tarot card, the Five of Wands, is about conflict, and you are no stranger to conflicting energy. For you, iron sharpens iron, and when you have an opportunity to be challenged, it only brings out the best in you.

This week, you'll want to remember to focus on the end goal; however, what does that mean for you? Happiness. If it makes you happy, great. If something else makes another person feel that way, too, finding the compromise can be a win-win for all.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: The Emperor

Taurus, your intuitive side is coming out strongly, and it helps you to battle the powers that be this week. The week of August 18, it appears that you will be in self-protective mode.

However, handled well, it gives you a chance to stand your ground and show others what you are made of. You'll find it much easier to be bold and forthright, and you will earn respect from people who admire your tact and honesty when needed.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Three of Cups, reversed

Gemini, you are a social zodiac sign, and when you feel like people are creating conflict and division, it hurts your heart. You can't ignore it, and you feel compelled to confront it. So, the week of August 18 - 24, per the Three of Cups, reversed, you'll try to be the peacemaker.

Yet, if people don't seem to be on board, insist on not getting along, you may decide that you are better off taking a break from it all and hanging out on your own. Flying solo could be your weekly go-to mode, and you may even like the peace that comes with it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: The Lovers

Cancer, you believe in fate, and you also are a hopeless romantic. So if something captures your attention, especially when you're not looking, you wonder if destiny is showing its card, waiting for you to answer the call.

However, the week of August 18 could be misleading. You may find that you are drawn toward something that takes you away from what you have and enjoy.

Be careful when it comes to temptation. It often is short-lived and fleeting. Riding the urge to act on it is the meaning behind your weekly tarot card, the Lovers.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Nine of Cups, reversed

Leo, you are very good at looking within. Introspection is something you do so well that it's part of your natural way of handling every problem. The week of August 18, you take this trait up a notch to a very high level.

The Nine of Cups, reversed, is about conducting a mini self-assessment of your likes, dislikes, and areas for growth and development. You may be making some big and positive moves before the week is over, Leo. Are you ready for it?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Strength

Virgo, what makes you so strong is your ability to see things for what they are while also maintaining your boundaries. The Strength tarot card is perfect for you during the week that the Sun enters your zodiac sign.

You are getting a boost of revitalizing energy. You can make some new changes during your birthday season and redefine what you want to accomplish for this year.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Six of Swords

The past, especially the things that made you feel sad, is behind you, Libra, and you're more than ready to say goodbye to the heaviness of disappointment and sorrow.

Your relationships are about to get a boost from your amazingly positive side once the backpack of regret you've been carrying around is removed. The week of August 18, you'll be thinking about the many times you've allowed old memories to haunt you.

You don't want to live under that shadow anymore. August 18 is the week you change it up; new you. New purpose!

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Two of Wands

Summer is nearly over, and with the beginning of fall on the horizon, you are ready to reflect on the last chapter of this year. There are decisions to be made and choices that need to be considered, which have consequences for your life and the lives you impact.

Your weekly tarot, the Two of Wands, is a symbol of this thoughtful process where you consider your options with significant detail.

You don't want to procrastinate at this moment. When the universe gives you a sign that it's time to start planning, give yourself the room to do so. The future awaits, and it can be as good as you want it to be if you are prepared.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ace of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, some things take time, and there are even occasions when what you imagine ought to be is longer than you initially anticipated. You are being asked to be extra patient the week of August 18.

There may be reasons why what you hoped would be done by this week doesn't happen, and what you thought you'd be able to say you completed does not get done.

Deadlines aren't always a reflection of your competency. They can also be a manifestation of a lesson you (or someone else) needs to learn.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, you may be a natural giver, but other people need to be coaxed a little more to do their share of the work in a relationship. That may feel extremely unfair to you right now, but you can see the lack, and you find it brutal that you have to be the one to bring it up.

The week of August 18, the Six of Pentacles, reversed, tarot card signifies more behind the problem you face. Could it be that there is a hidden motive you're unaware of?

It may be that someone is trying to hide a fear or error. It's good to ask questions and figure things out by looking, not ignoring, especially when life seems not to make sense.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Ten of Swords

Aquarius, losses happen. When they occur to a friend, even someone you know online, it can affect you more than before.

There is a prediction of sorrow in the Ten of Swords, the week of August 18. It could be the loss of a job, home or hope by a person you love. Your kind nature will naturally lead you to help those in need.

Consider what resources you have available, even if you can't donate money. You can give time, your energy, and advice that is helpful and encouraging when life feels hard. Sometimes being there when a person needs to talk is an enormously valuable thing to do.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The Empress

Pisces, your dreamy personality and tender spirit are what is needed this week. The sweet, nurturing energy of The Empress is a symbol of your caring and kind spirit.

The week of August 18 can be a two-edged sword for you. On one side, you'll want to give of yourself and outpour your energy, but there's also a part of you that may feel slightly drained and in need of a caretaker to help restore your emotional reserves.

You have an opportunity in the making, Pisces, and that is to ask for what you need, as often as you tell others to do the same with you. You may find that this is a refreshing change from how you handled stress in the past, and it can be a wonderful experience for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.