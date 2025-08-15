The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On August 16

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope message for August 16, 2025, is here. During today's astrology forecast, the Sun is in Leo. The Moon will finish its time in Taurus, but before it does, it will complete the Last Quarter Moon phase and then enter Gemini.

You have reached a point of closure, where you need to consider what you still need to accomplish so you can focus on new tasks, fresh goals, and improved well-being. In the tarot, Taurus is ruled by the Hierophant, which symbolizes structure and tradition. Are you happy with the way things are now, or do you yearn for change? That is what the Last Quarter Moon phase can stir within you; may you find a way to make things unique and different. Where to start? We have some advice on what area of life to focus on today. Let's find out what's in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for August 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor

Aries, you can be (and often are) a take-charge kind of zodiac sign. So, with the Emperor tarot as your card for the day, your eye may be on something you want more than anything. This ambitious endeavor can bring out the warrior in you, and maybe you don't have to choose war to win a prize.

Instead, on August 16, with the Moon leaving Taurus and entering your sign of intellect, think about the high road. How might you use your thoughts to attract what you want to have today?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Cups, reversed

Taurus, today's tarot card, the Three of Cups, reversed, is about strained relationships. If you have any situation or project that feels a little bit daunting, that could be why you have this card today.

You are a stubborn sign, and you are also tenacious. When you are pro-something, you are fully committed; when you are not interested, you are disengaged. But on August 16, you may start to rethink your position.

Today, be open to new emotions, as they may lead to a change of heart that also improves your external world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit

Gemini, you are fairly outspoken, but there is also a quiet, reserved side of you that you typically keep to yourself. This isn't always apparent to those who know you, but you may feel the urge to withdraw from the world for a spiritual quest.

On August 16, your tarot card, The Hermit, calls you to look inward and spend time with your higher power to listen to your inner voice. Life's obligations may tempt you to be distracted from quiet reflection, but for today, try to resist them. Do what you know you need to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Swords

Cancer, you are a very detail-oriented, thoughtful zodiac sign. Part of what drives your emotions is a sincere desire to do things so that you hurt no one and make things better with your actions. So, when you have to make a major decision, it's hard to know what you ought to do. You may feel like you know, but still, you wonder if your intuition is accurate.

That feeling of uncertainty is coming through, and that is part of why you have the Two of Swords tarot card for August 16. You're standing at a crossroads, and each path may seem equally good or slightly risky. Set a time limit on your thinking. You may have to make a snap decision and trust your instincts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Pentacles

Leo, keep doing what you're doing. Double down on the things that are successful today for an even more impactful future. You have a positive omen in your daily tarot card for August 16: the King of Pentacles.

Who better to be the king than you, Leo? You're the lion of the zodiac, and Pentacles stands for money. This means that you're on an upward trajectory. Success is on the radar, and you're going to hit your mark!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you love being viewed as organized and meticulous; however, there are times when you don't feel like you have things together. You are a work in progress.

On August 16, your tarot Four of Wands, reversed, insinuates that you have to put in more effort to fine-tune your schedule. You were expecting to do it anyway, so if you're looking for an excuse to block out some time for planning, this is your sign.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Page of Cups

Libra, you are so expressive and open-hearted that it's hard for you not to tell people how special they are to you. On August 16, your Page of Cups tarot is a reminder never to change this sweet aspect of your personality. It's what makes you so charming and a delight to be around.

Today's message is to continue doing for the people you care about, and remember that you never know who needs to hear a kind word from you. You are a messenger of love, and it's a rewarding job to have.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups

Scorpio, you are so good at being hyper-diligent and focused, and you're no stranger to maturity. Even at a young age, you were well ahead of your years. You are serious about being your best, and you take pride in your past successes.

The King of Cups connects to this side of you that is always looking ahead and envisioning what you can do next to elevate your life or develop into an even better person. So on August 16, it's all about personal growth, and you're ready for it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Sagittarius, even lucky zodiac signs like yourself can go through a tough patch. That may be what you have to endure on August 16, per your tarot of the day, the Wheel of Fortune, reversed.

You know that life works in cycles, and you may just have gone through an excellent period of your life with substantial accelerated growth.

Yet, there are lessons you can only learn from tough times. Today's test may be one you'll pass with flying colors, but not without a little bit of effort on your part. You've got this.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Wands

Capricorn, when it comes to getting the job done, you are the one people depend on. Not only are you hard working, but you take finishing strong seriously. You make the sacrifices others won't, and you are not afraid to ask for what you need.

On August 16, your tarot card, the Two of Wands, is a symbol of solid initiative and decision-making. Roll up your sleeves, Capricorn. It's time to get things done!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, you'll want to mind your budget. The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, tarot card is a warning that represents unexpected expenses that could come up during a time of financial instability.

On August 16, you'll want (and possibly need) to have a little cushion in place to avert any negatives that may arise from a minor emergency, such as a repair. Be frugal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Swords

It's wonderful when you see the light at the end of a tunnel. You can be incredibly patient during tough times, even when life seems to have no signs of change for a while.

However, the Six of Swords on August 16 foretells a positive shift shortly. The hardships you've endured are nearly behind you. The future is looking bright for you, Pisces!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.