Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 14, 2025

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus on August 14, 2025, and as a result, each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is fueled by optimistic energy. The Moon will spend two days in the sign of the Bull, which means we can focus on the Hierophant tarot card, a symbol that represents tradition, religion, and politics.

New generations constantly challenge traditional values, yet we learn from the daily tarot card that sometimes it's best to stick with what's working and allow change to happen gradually with time. We may or may not want to cope with changes in our daily lives. Let's find out more about each astrological sign for this Thursday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, August 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Six of Wands, reversed

Aries, your tarot for the day, the Six of Wands, reversed, is about feeling unheard or unseen. You do love it when people take notice of you, yet on August 14, somewhere, that attention falls short of your expectations.

You're not alone, though. It's part of human nature to want to be seen and heard; yet, there's also a part of life where you have to come to terms with the fact that situations may not allow for that to happen.

You may not like it, but today could be a call toward deeper autonomy where you continue to do things because that's who you are and not for the potential rewards that come from your actions.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Cups, reversed

You don't like to jump into something and get involved unless there is a clear indicator of personal benefit to you. Time wasted is a resource you can't get back, so you want to observe often and take mental notes.

On August 14, the reversed Four of Cups card reveals a mind shift where you initially think you won't be open to trying something new, but later realize it works out perfectly for you.

Where your participation makes sense, you'll go all in and give your 100 percent gladly. Awareness may be a surprise, but a pleasant one!

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Swords

Gemini, nothing in the world is worth losing your sleep over, not even the most challenging moments of life. You need your rest more than anything to keep your mind as clear as possible, so even if you're worried about something as simple as traffic on your commute to work, try to ease your cares and focus on positive things.

The concerns of life are often thematic with the Nine of Swords tarot card. But they don't have to be this way. Starting on August 14, you can take control of your mind and retrain your thoughts. Explore various tricks to gain control over what you focus on, especially right before your head hits your sweet little pillow.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, listen to your heart — but it's also so important to pay attention to your body. Body language isn't something to solely observe in others; your body is always speaking to you, especially when you have the Knight of Pentacles, reversed tarot as your card.

The message for you on August 14 is to heed the signals your body sends off. If you feel stubborn or demotivated and continuously feel like you don't want to do something, ask yourself why. Is there a reason why your entire being is feeling hesitant to push through? This may be an important signal to read and not ignore.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Swords

Leo, once you've made up your mind, it's not easy for you to change it. The tarot card, King of Swords, represents you and your personality: a sharp mind with wit that takes action when necessary.

So on August 14, the message you get from your tarot card is to follow your gut and stay alert. You don't want to delegate the task of thinking to someone else. You don't want to ignore any problems. Instead, stay sharp and make sure that you see things as they are.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

Virgo, your zodiac sign naturally emulates the beauty of the Queen of Pentacles: nurturing, giving, kind and charitable. Your wealth is soul-deep, and you find it easy to give because you are delighted within yourself. You feel like giving is a form of getting because it feels so sweet to invest in the lives of others.

On August 14, you will likely find yourself feeling extra charitable in various ways. Sharing your time, giving advice and opening your heart to the world is just what you do!

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Eight of Cups, reversed

Change is never easy, Libra, and when you let go of a past that once defined you so significantly, it's a mix of sadness and some relief. On one hand, you are releasing your identity and making room for inner growth.

There are so many reasons to be satisfied with the life you've already lived. However, the Eight of Cups, reversed on August 14, suggests it's time to start a new chapter in life. The pages can be filled with who you are becoming, not the past that brought you to this place.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Wands, reversed

What is robbing you of your attention lately? Is it your phone, Scorpio, social media or a person? Today's tarot, the Knight of Wands, reversed, is asking you to figure out what's watering down your focus so you can work on it.

On August 14, you don't want to be that person whose mind wanders off in conversation or spends time out with friends looking at your phone. You want to be fully present, Scorpio. This is your sign that it's doable.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Cups

Sagittarius, yes a relationship based on harmony, mutuality and equality is possible. Yet, you may have to work to find it. Even if you're in a relationship now that feels strained, it's likely to hit that sweet spot in a loving partnership with the person you love.

The Two of Cups is a positive sign for your love life, and it says that on August 14, kindness and love is within reach for you, here or in the future.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Wands

When you know, you just know, and on August 14, you may sense something way ahead of time. When you receive those nudges that feel like supernatural inclinations, please pay attention to them. These moments happen for a reason, and that is to protect you from harm.

Today's Three of Wands is letting you know that the foresight you experience isn't a fluke, but a genuine connection with your higher power, nudging you to look up. Don't miss the writing when it's on the wall!

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Swords

Everyone needs a break sometimes, especially you, Aquarius. You may feel a strong need for some relaxation, and it's not easy to find when you're so busy from now through the week. However, the Four of Swords is asking you to make this a priority.

You may not know where you'll shave some time, but if you consider your schedule and what you have going on, you may be able to find it somewhere. Your energy is well worth the investment and sacrifices.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Cups

Pisces, it's a new day, and the world is open to you. You have many wonderful opportunities, despite what happened yesterday, or because of great things that have been building for you all year.

The Page of Cups tarot card is a significant sign of promise and hope. It's letting you know that on August 14, you get to hit the restart button and begin again. Life is looking up for you, and you are here to embrace it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.