Hard Times Are Finally Over For These 5 Zodiac Signs, Starting Now

Mercury retrograde has officially come to an end, meaning hard times are finally over for these five zodiac signs. This couldn't come at a more perfect time, as these zodiac signs are beyond done with dealing with the setbacks and delays they've experienced since Mercury first turned retrograde in July 2025.

Now that Mercury is "moving forward again," astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video, we can "apply Mercury's energy externally and outwardly in a more effective way."

With the planet of communication back in direct motion, "feel free to make more monumental decisions in your life," Grim suggested. This energy frees up five zodiac signs in particular, who may have felt like this past Mercury retrograde was personal.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, with Mercury retrograde in Leo now behind us, hard times are finally over. During this Mercury retrograde, you might’ve struggled a lot more than usual with your relationship. Misunderstandings and unexplained tension might’ve made bonding with your partner feel nearly impossible.

But according to Grim, from now on, “you can expect to be more certain about the direction of your relationships and you should be more in sync with your partner.” Sure, it might feel a bit awkward at first. However, with time, you will feel more connected as you bond like never before.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, Mercury was retrograde in your sign, so you definitely felt the tension as you found yourself in deep reflection. But now that the planet is direct, those hard times are finally over, and all that thinking can be put to good use.

"You’re emerging from a three-week reflection period," Grim explained, "and you’ll notice yourself moving ahead with new projects or having new conversations with new people.”

So, if you’ve been looking to become the best, most outgoing version of yourself, now is the time to get started!

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you might’ve struggled to open up lately. Tensions in your family life have made it nearly impossible for you to say what’s on your mind, but those hard times are finally over. Now that Mercury is direct, "you’re either opening up communication with your parents or making big career decisions,” Grim said.

Whether that means drawing boundaries, finding a new job elsewhere, or making the decision to cut toxic family members off, you can (and should) feel confident in your decisions.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you typically have everything going for you. From a good career to excellent finances, you never really need any help in the luck department. This is why this past Mercury retrograde was extra challenging for you, because you're not used to fighting such an uphill battle — especially at home, which is certainly your sanctuary.

But those hard times are finally over now that Mercury is direct once again. Starting now, "you should be clear-headed about your home, your roommates, and your family,” Grim said.

5. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you've been going through it when it comes to your love life. From failed situationships to toxic exes making a comeback, it’s no surprise that you've been a bit on edge.

Luckily, everything is about to change as you finally gain clarity. According to Grim, you’ll finally know what to do about that ex-situationship as you either choose to cut contact or try again.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.