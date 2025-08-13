3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While On August 14

On August 14, 2025, during Mercury conjunct Mars, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. This is an energizing transit and force of nature that brings clarity, courage, and mental sharpness. When Mercury joins forces with Mars, thoughts turn into action, and we can't help but feel a sense of purpose.

For three zodiac signs in particular, this day signals the beginning of a joyful season, and there's no doubting what takes place. Not to mention that we don't want to doubt it. We're on board with that joy. Happiness returns in the form of good news and more. We feel as though we're back in control, and not in a bad, control-freak kind of way. We like knowing that we can predict some of it, and it makes us feel confident. We aren't hesitating when it comes to getting our piece of the happiness pie, so to speak.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

This kind of transit is made for you, Aries. Mercury conjunct Mars is pure Aries joy, and you'll feel so good about whatever you get yourself into on August 14 that you may even end up laughing out loud.

Whatever was bugging you clears up like magic. That Mercury energy makes sure that joy outweighs just about anything else in your life. In fact, during this transit, you feel very little of anything other than positive energy.

This could be the start of something big, Aries. The worry is gone, and the stress of everything doesn't have the same hold on you as it did only yesterday. Things are looking very positive, and you're there for all of it.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You've been careful with your words lately, Libra, and that might lead to a feeling of repression. You don't like being too careful, but as a people pleaser, you try and spare people your feelings.

This Mercury-Mars conjunction restores your confidence and lets you know that it's OK to speak your mind, because what you have to say isn't bad. It's helpful, and people do trust you. So, no worries here.

On August 14, you'll find that being able to express yourself without fear is the key to bringing more and more joy into your life. So, toss aside the neurotic pre-guessing and just let yourself be. Your people will love you for it, and you'll feel happy just being yourself.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

On August 14, Mercury conjunct Mars brings energy to your words and purpose to your steps. You feel exhilarated and on your way towards something great, as per usual in the Sagittarius world.

The thing about that Mars energy, for you, is that it shows you how to say no to the things in your life that really drag you down. You want to be polite, but not at the expense of your sanity. August 14 presents you with an opportunity to express yourself, while ridding yourself of unnecessary baggage.

The joy you receive from being true to yourself is immeasurable. You're moving at your own pace, and either they keep up, or they get lost in the cause. What brings you joy is being true to yourself, and that's something that has never changed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.