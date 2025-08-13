Hard Times Are Finally Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 14, 2025

After August 14, 2025, hard times are finally over for three zodiac signs, thanks to the transit Moon square Pluto. We know that every time we get a Pluto transit, something's about to change. During this lunar squared Pluto transit, that change is going to take us straight through to the other side. In other words, by the end of the day, we'll be over whatever it is that is disrupting our lives right now.

Advertisement

For three zodiac signs, August 14 offers us release from stress, built-up tension, and all of the mental woes we put ourselves through. What matters now, during Moon square Pluto, is that we see how well we are doing and we continue on with effort and self-confidence.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been through a lot lately, Cancer. This Pluto square may stir up some old memories or feelings you thought you’d buried, which doesn't exactly feel great. Still, you have to go through them to get to the other side, which is exactly where you are heading.

On August 14, you finally see that what’s been weighing on you is no longer part of who you are. You've changed, and no longer identify with all the things that made your life so hard.

Maybe you’ve outgrown your fear, Cancer. Maybe there really was an expiration date on it all along. Now, you see it, and you make the steps towards peace of mind. Pluto's transformative energy is with you all the way.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Even you have your limits, Leo, which implies that you might be overdoing something and now, feeling the pain of all that effort. It's great that you're able to stir up so much energy; however, during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you may feel a bit of burnout.

August 14 presents you with a new mindset, and it may not be one you were prepared for. The good part is that because you didn't see it coming, it acts as an impetus for you to make some strict changes in your life.

Advertisement

You may feel burdened by responsibility, and that might be what does the trick for you, in terms of making a major change. You're not in charge of everything, and on this day, you get it, and you let it set you free.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

In your life, Pisces, emotions basically always run high, which can be a real drag at times, considering you'd like some downtime on the emotional rollercoaster. Pluto has a soothing effect on you, oddly enough. This is the day you allow yourself to chill out.

You've started to notice that you take on all these responsibilities and chores, and you don't need to be there for half of them. Perhaps it's a control thing, Pisces. You don't believe others can do the job as well as you can. Yet, on this day, August 14, you let them try, and well, well, well... seems they can do the work just fine. Break time!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.