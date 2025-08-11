The Tarot Horoscope Message For Your Zodiac Sign On August 12

On August 12, 2025, the Sun will be in Leo and the Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Aries. We are in the energy of fire, which means today's tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign involves heat and the power to make things happen in our lives on many levels.

Jupiter will conjunct Venus in Cancer, a highly potent symbol for manifesting something rooted in deep emotions and spirituality. On a collective level, our daily tarot card for everyone is the Seven of Cups, which tells us that we are wishful thinkers, asking for what we see in our hearts to become a reality. What you do today may take until August 2026 to manifest, but with your lucky tarot card reading for the day, you'll know where you need to start.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, August 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Star, reversed

Aries, you are the first sign of the zodiac, and one of your inherent traits is optimism. It's rare when you feel like you can't accomplish what you set out to do.

You always find a way to believe in yourself, even when a situation feels grim. Today's tarot, the Star, reversed, indicates a bump in the path.

A problem may rock your confidence, but because of who you are, you'll find a way to overcome. Go, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Swords, reversed

Taurus, there are people in your world who only seem to complain about problems, and their bitterness is starting to erode your inner sense of peace and joy. The message from the tarot for you today is not to let this happen.

The Queen of Swords, reversed, is letting you know that you can set boundaries and decide that no matter what, you will do what's in your best interests, and lead by example.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hanged Man

Gemini, you don't have to listen to or do what other people say to keep the peace. It's better to challenge the status quo and share your unique perspective. You never know who might want to hear what you have to say.

You have a natural way with words, and how you frame ideas can be both inspirational and uplifting, even if you challenge people to think in a new light.

Today, the Hanged Man tarot card could indicate you are the person who helps others see the light. Why would you keep your thoughts to yourself?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Chariot, reversed

Cancer, you are meant for great things, and that path you typically travel starts with an emotion. However, feelings can lie to you at times. You might have a bad day and feel like giving up, and it seems easier to quit than to keep going.

Today's tarot card, the Chariot reversed, is about struggle. You might see the road ahead as a steep hill that takes too much time, and the sacrifice doesn't make sense in light of what's expected of you.

Should you face a moment where you feel negative about your current situation, remember your Big Why, not just the moment you're in at the moment. Focusing on your endgame can provide the motivation you need to stay committed and finish what you started.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, it's easy to choose the wrong path, especially when you're a curious person. You might not know that something you decide to do will have negative consequences tomorrow.

So, despite all your best thinking, it's possible that you are not where you want to be today. Don't worry, though. That can change.

The message from the Nine of Pentacles, tarot card on August 12, 2025, is to pause. Before you go any further, figure out where you are going. Choosing a new path can feel messy at first, but focus on doing it one step at a time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: King of Wands

Virgo, you are a natural leader, and although it may not always appear that you're trying to influence others, you do so naturally by setting a good example.

Today's message from the King of Wands tarot card for August 12, 2025, is to lean on your strengths. Don't try to emulate what you see other people doing, especially if it's not your style or doesn't feel right to you. Leadership for you is an act of authenticity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Sword, reversed

Libra, you possess so much power within yourself, and you may not realize how quickly manifestation will work when you put your intentions out there. Today's message from the Knight of Swords, reversed tarot card, is to avoid acting without thinking.

You may think you have something all planned out in your mind, yet there are always other connected parts you don't see. Be as kind and genuine as you can. Wish well for yourself and do no harm to others on August 12.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, you are a zodiac sign dedicated to getting to the heart of a problem. You are loyal, and that demands truth no matter what. Honesty is always the best policy, but sometimes people don't realize they are being untruthful until more information has been gathered.

Today's message from the Seven of Swords, reversed, is to be open to change. Additional details about a particular situation could come to you on August 12, which could alter your entire perspective. When it happens, you'll know.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you are a free spirit, and you love to let people live their lives as openly and expressively as you do your own. However, there may be a point in time when you realize that living out your life can cause others to try to judge you for it.

It's good to have open lines of communication, and you are really good at saying what's on your mind. The message from the Ten of Wands tarot in reverse is to set boundaries, perhaps in advance, to make clear what your expectations are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Capricorn, you're a hard-working, logical and earthy zodiac sign. You don't mind trying out a little woo, but deep down, you don't always believe it works.

Today's goal is to create the type of luck you want in life. No matter how good (or not so great) your life is today, there's always room for you to make things better.

That's where the Wheel of Fortune, reversed tarot card, comes in on August 12, 2025; it helps you to realize that you have to be the one who pursues what you want in life. If it's not coming to you naturally, work for it, and observe how you achieve results from your actions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The High Priestess, reversed

Aquarius, are you going through any intuitive blocks? There are many reasons why it can feel harder to connect to your higher power and hear your inner voice, and many of them don't necessarily have to do with something being wrong.

You can be tired, hungry, or in need of new experiences. Intuition often returns after silence with an important message for you to hear.

You have to work toward your intuition, especially during times when your soul feels disconnected. Today, on August 12, 2025, you may find your way back to your inner source of power and hear things loud and clear.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Page of Pentacles

Pisces, wanting more from life so you can provide for your family, is a wonderful thing to do. Today, you may find yourself more drawn toward materialistic matters and thinking about how you can build a future you feel secure in.

The Page of Pentacles signifies success in what you do; so if you are worried that you may have your attention diverted in the wrong direction, stop. There is nothing wrong with wanting to enjoy nice things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.