Love Horoscope For Tuesday, August 12 — Ceres Retrograde Begins Today

As Ceres stations retrograde on Tuesday, August 12, daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign reveal the start of a powerful journey into what it means to love and be loved. From now to November 22, 2025, Ceres' retrograde will first ask that you reflect on the love and care you give yourself.

While self-love is frequently discussed as being a cornerstone of a healthy relationship, it comes down to more than just saying that you love yourself. Self-love represents grace, compassion, forgiveness, and acceptance. It means that you don’t judge or criticize yourself, but instead speak to yourself as if you love yourself in each and every moment. This lesson will focus on the self-love you give to yourself and what you genuinely receive in return from a partner. The love you give yourself sets the standard for the love you will receive in all facets of your life.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 12, 2025:

Aries

Practice positive self-talk, Aries. Ceres retrograde in Aries is coming at the perfect time, as Saturn, Neptune and Chiron are all retrograde in your zodiac sign. Having this number of planets retrograde in Aries represents a tremendous healing journey for yourself.

Although it may not feel easy, this is a time to focus on loving yourself, as that will become the turning point in your journey. Relationship matters aside, this period is one where you should focus on yourself.

Taurus

Be proactive in how you handle any challenges, dear Taurus. Retrograde Ceres in your house of the subconscious represents a time to heal your inner child and the conditioning that you have received.

By focusing on what feels authentic rather than what you were told to believe, you can begin to listen to your inner self more clearly. This love will enable you to determine which path to choose in your romantic life and forgive yourself for not knowing what you now know.

Gemini

Optimism is important, but it’s not everything, sweet Gemini. You are going through a reconstruction phase in your social life. This will play out not only in your romantic relationship, but also in your circle of friends and with family members.

During this time, it’s essential to ensure that you ground any optimism or hope you may be feeling. You should have actual reasons why a relationship is healthy, instead of just hoping that someone’s intentions align with yours.

Cancer

You don’t need to exhaust yourself in the pursuit of love, Cancer. You’ve been moving through a period of transformation as you seek a new and lasting relationship.

While you’ve been encouraged to move through karmic tests and a questioning of your inner identity, it’s important to remember you don’t need to do it all.

Take some space for yourself and do what makes you feel good. Instead of giving your power away by seeking love, try to give it to yourself.

Leo

You can’t always leave it in the hands of the universe, Leo. Retrograde Ceres joining Saturn, Neptune and Chiron in Aries represents a momentous opportunity to reflect on where you want to take your life. Forward momentum is currently slowed for a reason.

You’re not meant to be rushing ahead, but instead pausing to be sure that you’re making the choices that are right for you. If you haven’t already, begin to explore themes related to your spirituality or belief system, as this can help bring the clarity you need.

Virgo

Surrender to it all, Virgo. As skilled as you are in getting the results that you desire, you need to take a step back in your romantic life.

Consider surrendering to where you are being guided, and use this time to focus on accepting yourself.

You don’t need to carry so much weight on your shoulders or strive for perfection. Accepting yourself and surrendering can help you understand what it genuinely means to be loved.

Libra

You are the one you’ve been looking for, dearest Libra. Currently, Saturn, Neptune, Chiron and now Ceres are all retrograde in Aries in your house of romance and dating. This energy is making you confront past patterns and your karmic lessons.

Try to use this time for yourself instead of getting entangled in any romantic drama. You are the one you’ve been looking for, and by focusing on yourself right now, the better everything will turn out in the end.

Scorpio

Self-love isn’t always gentle and soft, Scorpio. Sometimes, self-love means setting boundaries, making declarations, and having the drive never to accept anything less.

There is no one right way to approach relationships or to find your authentic self. Instead of thinking that you need to become like someone else, reflect on what you need to do for yourself at this moment.

You will need to use your self-love like a sword in the coming weeks to ensure you’re not letting anyone distract you from what you are meant to create.

Sagittarius

Explore what resonates with your soul, Sagittarius. You are the eternal seeker, and so this period of exploration should come easily. Currently, you are on a journey to discover what truly brings genuine happiness.

Just be sure to approach this through the lens of self, rather than thinking that your happiness is tied to a particular person. Instead of building your life around someone, create it for yourself first.

Capricorn

Slow down and appreciate the small moments, Capricorn. Consider reducing your work hours or shifting your priorities in the coming days. You need to slow down and learn to appreciate what you have instead of only thinking about how to attain what you don’t have.

This also means shifting value from external success to emotional fulfillment, connection, and support. Lean into healing that part of you that needs to prove you're on the right track, so that you can begin to listen to your inner self.

Aquarius

Shift your perspective, Aquarius. Right now, with Saturn, Neptune, Chiron, and Ceres all retrograde in Aries in your house of communication, you are being encouraged to shift your perspective.

This isn’t just about how you communicate with your partner, but also about developing a new level of understanding about how you approach love.

Be sure to vocalize the love you have for yourself and become your cheerleader, as this may help bring about an epiphany regarding the state of your romantic life.

Pisces

You don’t need to prove your value, dear Pisces. There is no need to prove anything about yourself, as your actions speak for themselves. Take time to reflect on how you feel about yourself, including your sense of worthiness for an easy and fulfilling love.

Speak to yourself with love and kindness. This can help you focus on your space and independence, instead of getting caught up in another karmic relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.