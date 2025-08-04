3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe The Week Of August 4

The week of August 4, 2025, three zodiac signs pass an important test from the universe. Mars enters Libra on August 6, where it will remain until September 22. Mars is off to a rocky start, since it opposes the current Saturn/Neptune conjunction in Aries starting on August 6. Mars/Saturn transits often coincide with events that seem cruel and difficult, as well as with accidents, arguments, and in extreme cases, violence, so proceed with caution at this time. With Neptune involved, we may also experience confusion, scandals, and deceit. At worst, breakups, separations, and endings may occur. By August 11, however, the energy should lighten considerably.

Mars is ruled by Aries, and Libra is the opposite sign, so Mars in Libra is not a particularly action-oriented transit. That does not mean, however, that it is bad or negative; just different. Mars in Libra can be quite pleasant and peaceful, and most will make a greater attempt to avoid unpleasant scenarios. This transit will be about companionship, relationships, and creating balance and harmony with others. Mars/Libra is concerned with avoiding conflict, and some may be more focused than ever on finding or maintaining a relationship. This extends to friendships, work, and business relationships, too.

Then comes the Aquarius Full Moon on August 9, amping up the energies of the Mars/Saturn/Neptune transit. Retrograde Mercury will only heighten the confusion at this time. Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, making this an unpredictable transit. It pushes us to look at things from a different viewpoint and be open to new and different ideas. On August 10, Mars trines Pluto, which will help significantly in terms of the Mars opposition to Saturn/Neptune. This transit will help three zodiac signs pass a test from the universe and get to the bottom of a long-standing question or issue.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Your primary challenge this week will deal with turbulent relationship issues. This could occur within a romantic relationship or some other type of connection. Either way, there is strong potential for misunderstandings or conflict at this time, especially seeing as the Full Moon opposes your Sun. Add to this Mars’ opposition from Libra to Saturn and Neptune, and you are looking at issues concerning communication with those in your life, whether a partner, friend, family member, or co-worker.

It’s important to be aware of this energy and try and avoid conflict if at all possible. If harsh words are spoken to you, try not to reciprocate in kind, as this will only make the matter worse and prolong it. This doesn’t mean you should be a doormat, but try to control your reactions and tone things down. Patience is required as well as awareness because a molehill could turn into a mountain with Mercury’s retrograde. If you can’t avoid the argument, take some time out to rethink things and get back together at a later date.

Outside of this, all you can do is embrace healing, inner and otherwise. Seek self-care and try and put everything into perspective because it’s likely a conflict of ideas. This should not totally end a relationship unless there is something else significant going on. But to an extent, it depends on your reactions.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Finances may be a source of trouble this week, and it could involve immediate family members or someone close to you. This certainly doesn’t mean you are going down the tubes financially, though. This could be a disagreement over a purchase or some other issue that involves money. It could even be associated with work or something that is delayed.

You are pretty good with money issues to begin with, so you can resolve this with patience and perhaps understanding. You may also need to reevaluate your finances or budget, and there may be communication challenges if another person is involved. Get to the bottom of the issue, present your case, and communicate clearly and honestly, and you should be able to resolve the issue.

Because of Mars' opposition to Saturn and Neptune, it may be more difficult to deal with others at this time. The potential exists that deception could be involved. You have a sharp mind, however, and there is no doubt that you can resolve this issue fairly quickly if you take in the facts and focus on it.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This week, you may experience a challenge involving money or a partner's money. And with Mars' opposition to Saturn and Neptune, there may be some extreme irritation or anger involved. This could occur in your home life or at work.

First of all, understand that this week's energy is rife with misunderstandings, so you must try and avoid this if at all possible. Harsh words could be involved, and if this occurs, you will likely retreat into your shell for a while. If it turns out this way, seek self-care and support from others. Then, address the situation calmly. It might be best to wait a few days and let things cool down.

Money and finances are important to you, Cancer, and this can be a weak spot, so it is important to address the issue or get to the bottom of it quickly so you can move on. If the issue occurs in a work situation, there may only be so much you can do. Still, think things through and present your arguments as best you can. If this occurs through a personal situation or involves a partner, the same advice applies. Rather than letting this take you down, focus on what you can do as opposed to what you can’t.

Do your best to deal with it from a non-emotional stance. Money is simply a form of energy passed from one person to another, and your thinking needs to be clear. Even if a setback occurs, don’t worry. With Jupiter and Venus in your sign providing luck and wisdom, there is no doubt you can resolve this and move forward. Luck is on your side at this time.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.