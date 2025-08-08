Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, August 9 — The Full Moon In Aquarius Is Here

In your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Saturday, August 9, 2025, the Full Moon in Aquarius will rise, bringing fulfillment to the lunar cycle that began on January 29 with the New Moon in Aquarius. The time has come to look within yourself and bring awareness to the fact that the answers you’ve been seeking are already present.

Though Aquarius can be seen breaking the rules, it is also concerned about the collective. In this case, it represents how far you are willing to go for love or to improve your current relationship. Whether it’s embracing your deep feelings for someone new, acknowledging the truth about an existing connection or simply realizing what you deserve, this is a moon of divine answers. While you may be inclined to focus on themes of partnership, you may need to break further from the status quo than expected to achieve them. Tune into yourself, because the answers you seek are already available within you.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Saturday, August 9, 2025:

Aries

Be honest about the connections in your life, Aries. The Full Moon in Aquarius will reveal a truth about your partner or those you considered your friends.

You need a social upgrade in your life so that the energy you put out will also be returned to you by those around you.

Let this energy help you understand what you genuinely need from people in your life. Be willing to see that the length of time you’ve known someone is not an indicator of whether a relationship is meant to last, or not.

Open yourself up to new connections and stop trying to deny the truth you already know.

Taurus

Independence is not something to fear, Taurus. Although you are grounded, stable and often phenomenally successful, you can have difficulty in seeing that independence isn’t something to fear.

You need to be sure that you are being wise in who you are relying on during the Full Moon in Aquarius today. This includes who you’ve attached yourself to, as you may go further if you focus on embracing your independence instead of trying to avoid it.

Gemini

This is the moment you’ve been waiting for, Gemini. Waiting for the perfect time is an illusion that is often used as an excuse for not taking action. In truth, there is no perfect time, except that which you make.

You need to trust yourself to move into an opportunity or a new relationship that has recently come into your life. There is no reason to wait; after all, this is what you’ve been dreaming of.

Cancer

Strike a balance, sweet Cancer. The Full Moon in Aquarius invites you to find a balance between doing what you know is best for yourself versus trying to please others.

During this time, you will have to choose between prioritizing the needs of your partner and family member versus your divine self.

Love doesn’t mean putting your needs on the back burner, but in trusting that what is in your best interests will always be the same for those meant to be in your life.

Leo

The truth is unavoidable, dearest Leo. You don’t need to run or hide from the truth any longer. Yet, you also don’t need to continue searching for it. You’ve spent the last few months searching for confirmation in your romantic relationship.

This may have led you to enlist the help of tarot card readers or psychics, yet in the process, you still haven’t accepted your truth.

The Full Moon in Aquarius represents a moment of rebuilding, and though something may have to break in the process, the results will be worth the effort.

Virgo

Get to know your heart, dear Virgo. You often find it easier to focus on others and their well-being rather than your own. However, with the Full Moon in Aquarius, you are being guided to take some time for yourself.

You may be on the brink of some exciting changes, but before you move ahead, you must be certain this is the path meant for you. Embrace solitude today, reflect on your feelings and get out into nature.

Getting to know your own heart ensures that the choices you make will resonate with your soul.

Libra

A decision must be made, Libra. The Full Moon in Aquarius rises in your house of marriage, just as Chiron, Neptune, and Saturn are all retrograde in your sector of romance and relationships. You can’t continue to pretend that everything feels the same as it once did.

No matter how scary it might be to embrace this ending, in your heart, you know you’re being called toward bigger and better things. This is a moment, and it’s asking you to decide the rest of your life.

Scorpio

Choose freedom, Scorpio. You are being presented with a choice regarding where to take your relationship and life. While there are many factors and wounds at play in this scenario, freedom is the most important.

Freedom is something that you crave on a soul level, yet it’s also something that you fear because it represents the unknown.

Give yourself everything you’ve ever wanted and be sure that whatever choice you make, it brings the freedom to live the life you’ve always craved.

Sagittarius

Center yourself, Sagittarius. Aquarius rules your house of communication and inspires you to focus not just on yourself but on what’s best for your relationship. Yet it also challenges you to be transparent and honest in a way that often seems daunting.

You can’t continue to play both sides of a situation because, in the process, you are causing greater challenges for yourself. It’s time to center yourself and speak to what it is you want and need.

You can’t control how others react to your truth, but you are the one who determines if your life will be based on it, or not.

Capricorn

Embrace the unconventional, dear Capricorn. Aquarius energy beckons you to live outside the box and to consider new and exciting possibilities.

While themes of worthiness will factor into today’s lunation, you must let yourself deviate from the norm.

Surprise yourself and that special person in your life. Recognize that success and abundance are derived from more than your career, and be willing to embrace the unconventional, as that is where you will meet your truth.

Aquarius

Everything becomes clear in the stillness, Aquarius. Welcome to your annual Full Moon in your zodiac sign.

This is a time for deep self-reflection and emotional awareness. While this lunation may prove to be a significant milestone in your healing journey, it will also raise your awareness.

Try to reflect on what you’ve been carrying that is no longer relevant in your life. The Full Moon offers you a powerful time for release and a chance to utterly understand that it’s your truth that sets you apart from the rest.

Pisces

Make a date with the Moon, dearest Pisces. Aquarius energy governs your house of spirituality and intuition, making this a potent lunation in your own life.

Consider planning a moon ritual to reflect on the changes in your life since January and the person you’ve become in the process.

Reconnect with the divine and your spirit. This process won’t only benefit you personally but will also help you forge a deeper connection with your current partner.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.