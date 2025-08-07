The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On August 8

Friday's tarot horoscope has a message for each zodiac sign on August 8, 2025. August 8 is a Friday, which is associated with the Empress card and the planet Venus, ruler of beauty and motherly love. Today, it's time to slow down and enjoy the little things in life that make you feel loved and cherished.

Since Venus is in Cancer and the Empress represents creativity and care, you may want to focus your attention on what you have. Work on home-based projects or spend time with family members. It's going to be a great day, zodiac signs! Let's find out what else is in store for each astrological sign, from the tarot.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for Friday, August 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Aries, bad luck can be a good thing, and you can't see that right now due to your sadness. Today's losses will become tomorrow's gains.

You'll have more time to do the things you want to do. You'll have the opportunity to meet new people and create special memories. Don't let the past define your future; instead, let it become a stepping stone to it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Cups, reversed

What are your goals in life? Today's tarot card invites you to take the time to think about your future and what you want it to be like. Map it out.

Look beyond what you know and see. Use your imagination and envision everything that could bring you joy as already being there for you to take.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Swords

Gemini, what people don't know about you is how easily your heart can be broken. You hide your feelings behind a hard exterior to protect yourself more than you should. So, when loyalty is damaged, it cuts to the heart of you, and you carry that pain for a long time.

On August 8, consider the people that need to be forgiven, not because they didn't hurt you, and it doesn't matter anymore, but to free yourself. Today's tarot card, the Three of Swords, is a reminder of hurts that may not be healed yet, but it's time to work on them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Cups

Cancer, when was the last time you saw art or went on a trip to visit a museum? This week is perfect for future planning. The Page of Cups encourages you to see the world, especially locally, where you can observe the rich landscape of art in your community.

Get to know your homestead more. Be acquainted with local artists and things that you have nearby, so you can frequently visit and enjoy the beauty around you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Four of Wands, reversed

Leo, there will be times when you need to show and tell people what they can do to support you. The Four of Wands, reversed, is a card of relationships on August 8, indicating a potential break in communication on the horizon.

If you're proactive and pay attention to your feelings, especially when you feel unwanted or unloved, talk about it. Don't wait for others to see on their own; you may become disappointed if they don't.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Justice, reversed

Virgo, honesty is the best policy, and today you may need to ask someone for their truth. Asking for what you need can be taken a step further by sharing your willingness to be a judgment-free listener.

The Justice, reversed tarot card warns against thinking you know the entire story before you've heard it out completely. On August 8, be open and actively listen to stay connected to people you care about.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Sun, reversed

Libra, you may not always feel like you know what you need to make a solid decision. However, the question will be, can you figure it out? On August 8, the Sun, reversed, tarot card, reveals a need to bring something hidden into the light.

You are a zodiac sign that's known for being good with people and developing solid relationships, so today, aim for transparency. What you don't see now in others, model it to make the relationship improve.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, today you may experience some challenges in family matters that lead to a stronger, more vibrant relationship with people. The Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is about financial struggles, and you may recognize that a person in your sphere of influence needs help.

On August 8, if you have the ability, do something to help improve their lives. Be helpful. Call to see if there is anything needed and what you might do to show support.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Pentacles

Do you feel left out lately, Sagittarius? You are an independent zodiac sign that loves your freedom, and so people may think that you prefer to be on your own, when you do not.

If you are feeling more interested in social activities and events, talk about it. Consider hosting an event this week to reconnect and get to know your family and friends better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups

Capricorn, you are such a strong individual that your maturity is very impressive to others. Today's King of Cups is about that level of maturity you emulate as part of your natural nature.

On August 8, 2025, you may be asked to spearhead a project or take a more visible leadership role. If possible, don't hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity. See where it will lead you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hermit

Aquarius, your zodiac sign is associated with the mind. As an air sign, being alone is good for the spirit. Solitude gives you time to think and to ponder what you need to do next.

When your life becomes more still and quiet, that's when you know that the universe is speaking to you. It's time to listen.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups, reversed

Pisces, family feels so important to you, and when you sense something isn't right, you seek to remedy it quickly.

Today, make an effort to be there for the people you care about. Don't try to keep your care and concerns to yourself. Listening can be the blessing you didn't know you needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.