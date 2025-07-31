Your Daily Horoscope For Friday, August 1 — The First Quarter Moon Is Here

On August 1, 2025, the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio influences each zodiac sign's daily horoscope. This lunar transit isn’t the kind of astrology that lets any astrological sign coast. A plot has been building since the last New Moon, and now, with this lunar checkpoint, you can’t unknow what’s been revealed.

This planetary energy doesn’t ask you to pretend everything’s fine at the start of this new month. In short, it asks you to work harder for your dreams. What are you willing to confront to be free? Let's explore what this means for your zodiac sign on Friday.

The daily horoscopes for Friday, August 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, when you face what’s been quietly shaping you behind the scenes, you can see the bigger picture. On August 1, power struggles, emotional entanglements, and debts (literal or energetic) are ready to be seen and severed once and for all.

Get honest about what you’ve been holding onto out of fear and whether it’s time to let go.

Closure doesn’t always come with a bow. Sometimes, it’s just a quiet decision to stop giving your energy to what drains you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, loyalty and depth are your golden ingredients when it comes to all kinds of relationships. On August 1, you’re being shown exactly where your connections fall short.

Friday's Moon highlights the tension between what you need from others and what you’ve been settling for. As we get older, with intention, we can naturally choose partnerships (romantic, creative, even platonic) that can meet us in our full complexity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your daily rhythm, habits, or the way you’ve been showing up for others is no longer sustainable.

On August 1, you’re being asked to cut the cord with what’s been quietly controlling you. Not everything clever is wise.

Slow down long enough to hear what your body and your instincts are trying to say. There’s gold in the discomfort, but only if you stop skimming the surface.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it’s not indulgence you’re after. You’ve been unknowingly reaching for creative catharsis.

On August 1, your passion, pleasure, and even your artistry are trying to come back online.

First, sit in nature so you can look into the part of you that believes you have to earn joy. You don’t. Love yourself with your whole being. That’s where your power is hiding.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your outer world might look steady. Still, your inner world is rattling, and the Moon on August 1 is illuminating the foundation of your life, including the roles, responsibilities, or relationships that you inherited without consent.

Today invites you to redefine what home really means, and who you become when no one is watching.

You get to choose what legacy you carry forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, have you been translating your genuine thoughts and opinions into digestible pieces for others?

It's time to start living as if you didn’t even know what the word censor means. You might stumble, but your voice will land where it’s meant to.

Write it, step on the podium or whisper it if you must. But let it out. Your words can set you free.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you’re craving security. Under the First Quarter Moon on August 1, you can get a better idea of where you’ve been trading self-worth for stability or peacekeeping for proximity.

It’s time to reckon with your relationship to value, especially in terms of who you give it away to. The Moon wants you to stop settling for scraps when you were built for full tables.

Be ruthless with what you allow into your energetic economy. What you say no to now sets the tone for what you’re finally ready to receive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you’re in the fire now, and part of you knows it’s exactly where you’re supposed to be.

On August 1, something needs to be confronted, whether that's a fear, a version of yourself that no longer fits, or a part of your identity you’ve outgrown but haven’t released.

Let this be the day you break character. Shed skin. You’re not who you were, and that’s the point.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the voice doesn’t want more input. It wants stillness and a little more soul.

Today invites you into the parts of yourself that aren’t broadcast. What does it look like to honor what’s never been said? Say it out loud to yourself or to someone who needs to hear it.

Take a no-input morning. No phone, no news, and no scrolling. Just you, your thoughts, and some quiet. Give your mind a break from consuming — even if it’s just for 30 minutes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you’re being seen, but deep down, you care about the long-term impact you’re making.

On August 1, you may feel the need to shift direction, challenge an outdated goal, or cut ties with a version of success that no longer holds meaning.

You’re allowed to change your mind about what matters. What you build from here needs to be rooted in truth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today pulls your focus toward your place in the world. You may experience some friction with authority, institutions, or even your inner critic. Don’t shy away. Your rebellion is sacred when it’s aligned with purpose.

Channel friction into fuel. Instead of shutting down when you hit resistance, pause and ask yourself what this is trying to teach you about your power.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’ve outgrown the shallow end. On August 1, a new philosophy, teacher, or challenge could arrive to stretch your soul past its current shape.

Lean in. The risk is worth it.

Write down the belief you know you’ve outgrown and consider what you would believe instead if you trusted yourself completely — this is your new spiritual truth-in-progress.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.