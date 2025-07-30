6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On August 1, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune on August 1, 2025. Friday is a Danger Day guided by the Water Tiger during the Water Sheep month in the Wood Snake year.

Despite their name, Danger Days in Chinese astrology aren’t about doom, they reveal what’s unstable so you can move around it, rise above it, or even use it to your advantage. The Tiger’s fierce intuition meets the Water element’s deep flow, and that means timing is everything.

Advertisement

For some, this day brings a moment of pure clarity that changes how you move, what you say yes to, and how quickly your luck can flip. Here are the six animal signs expected to experience good fortune during Thursday’s major energetic shifts.

1. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your animal sign rules the day on August 1, and that means your inner compass is stronger than ever. You may feel a gut instinct rise today, telling you what to walk away from or when to act (and you’ll be right). Don’t second-guess yourself.

Your good fortune shows up when you trust the quiet pause instead of the rush. You might avoid a misstep, receive a better offer after you say no, or stumble into something way more aligned just by following what feels right. This is the kind of luck that doesn’t need you to do anything but follow your heart. A door opens because you refused to chase the wrong one.

2. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Friday brings unexpected good fortune where you least expect it. Something you thought was over or that someone had already claimed suddenly circles back to you. Because you stopped pushing your detachment made you irresistibly magnetic.

Your alignment with the Tiger Day brings a stroke of sharp, clear timing. You might say the right thing offhand and realize later it opened a path. Or someone who’d been ignoring your potential finally sees it, just as you stopped trying to prove yourself. Luck today is precise. It hits differently because it finds you when you’ve already stopped waiting.

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Friday holds the kind of clarity you’ve needed for a while. Something unsettling becomes obvious, but instead of sending you into stress mode, it gives you back your power. A truth emerges, Rabbit, and you’re ready for it.

Your good fortune comes in the form of release. You might end a financial cycle that’s been quietly draining you. Or finally know what to stop giving your energy to. And almost immediately, something awesome arrives in the form of a discount, a new lead, or a safer plan. The universe reroutes you gently when you move in truth, and today is full of that lucky energy for you.

4. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Someone’s true colors come through on Friday and it’s exactly what you needed to see. This is the kind of day where you realize you were right all along and your gut instincts were spot-on. That moment of confirmation frees you emotionally.

Your luck shows up through elimination. You stop offering your loyalty where it’s not returned. That mindset alone makes you available for something better. You can expect a much stronger connection, a payout, or a completely new lane that restores your faith. What falls away today makes room for something that doesn’t drain you to keep. Finally.

5. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re in sync with Friday’s Water element in a super practical way. Your financial timing is sharper than usual and your words carry some serious weight. A small adjustment to your schedule, your messaging, or your tone could improve things in your life fast.

Today’s good fortune has a ripple effect. You might speak up and finally get the rate, the raise, or the respect you have been deserving. Or you stop chasing something that didn’t fit and within hours a more effortless win finds its way to you. Don’t ignore the signs. This is one of those incredible days where clarity turns into compensation.

Advertisement

6. Horse

Design: YourTango

You thrive when energy moves and today something finally does. This isn’t a big breakthrough, but a small realignment that changes everything. You may take a different route, make a different choice, or change your mind and all of a sudden something important to you lands in your favor.

Your luck today feels like a redirection that saves you time, money, or stress. You might skip the chaos without realizing it or get rewarded for choosing the slower, softer route. It’s the kind of fortune that affirms your instincts and reminds you that you don’t have to force anything to receive what’s already yours.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.