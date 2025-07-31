Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 1, 2025

On August 1, 2025, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs. Squared transits tend to bring tension between how we feel and how we think, which can lead to misunderstandings if we're not careful. But for three zodiac signs, this day's transit, Moon square Mercury, points the way to a unique opportunity that will help alleviate that tension.

On this day, we may feel overly emotional, but these three zodiac signs will learn that this feeling can be used as a tool to make significant progress. We see what's been holding us back, and we act on it. Mercury transits tend to focus on communication, yet much of the dialogue that will take place on this day will be between us and ourselves. The more honest we are, the more progress we'll make.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You have been holding something in, Aries, and it's starting to get heavy. On August 1, the transit of the Moon square Mercury pushes those thoughts to the surface, and suddenly you're saying what you didn’t even know you needed to say. That's a good thing!

Advertisement

So, this day is not about confrontation for you, per se, but it's definitely about truth, as in you being truthful with yourself. You may find yourself doing the Aries thing and solving the whole mystery in one day.

Progress, right now, comes in the form of release, and that's where you are headed, Aries. Once it’s out in the open, you’ll feel a shift in your energy, and that will inspire you to move forward again.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re not usually one to second-guess yourself, but something lately has you doing just that, and you're not sure you like it. On August 1, Moon square Mercury gets you out of overthinking mode and ready to actually do something about it.

You might not have all the answers, but you know which direction feels right and you're courageous enough to follow that call. That’s enough to get moving. The over-analysis has been slowing you down, Leo, and this new momentum helps you to break that cycle.

You’re making real headway now, and while it's not easy, it feels as though it WILL get easier if you keep it up. And you do.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The progress you're making now, Capricorn, comes from being willing to admit that you don’t have it all figured out. On one hand, it feels vulnerable, and you're not sure you want to feel that way. But on the other hand, that's what's leading you to your next phase in life.

Logic, plans, and reason all sound right, and yet there’s something emotional under the surface that’s been asking for your attention. It's time to face yourself in the mirror, and it will all be OK.

Advertisement

When you allow yourself to acknowledge it, everything starts to line up. This is the kind of day when quiet introspection leads to real-world results. Don’t underestimate what comes from listening to your gut intuition.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.