Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For July 26, 2025

The one-card tarot horoscope for July 26, 2025, reveals how a change in the lunar energy affects each zodiac sign's reading. The Moon will finish its transit through the astrological sign of Leo, and now we feel more rooted and driven with courageous energy.

It's great to feel brave, but now we ask ourselves what to do with our determination when it comes to practical matters in life. That's where the Moon entering productive Virgo comes in. The Moon will enter Virgo before nightfall. From now through Tuesday, it's time to focus on productivity. Virgo in the tarot teaches us to withdraw from the world and to internalize our energy. It's time to retreat from the things that distract and look within. Let's find out what else is in store for your horoscope sign starting this Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Saturday, July 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Swords, reversed

You're finally free, Aries, even though you may not feel that way mentally. When a situation resolves itself, it takes time for you to really feel like the new normal is real.

But, the Ten of Swords reversed is an affirmation tarot card reading. It's a sign that the pain is over and you can begin to rebuild your life in a healthier, holistic way.

The healing process may start on July 26, and the journey may take some time. But with each passing moment, you'll grow stronger and happier.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Wands

Taurus, it's a good idea to delegate what you do that others can do for themselves when you have received the Ten of Wands tarot card in a daily reading. This is a tarot card indicating a feeling of being burdened and overwhelmed.

What are you doing that makes you feel drained or tired easily? Who might be a person or friend who can share the workload?

Asking for help isn't a sign of weakness, but it can be a great way to share your life with others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Aries: King of Cups, reversed

Gemini, not everyone will know the right way to act or respond to various situations. A person's reaction, as described by the King of Cups, reversed, can seem immature or slightly unacceptable.

However, the way to go about problems like this is to talk about them and get to the root cause of the problem.

Is there a need to teach or show a better way? You may be able to help a person grow by mentoring them in the right direction.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, today, you'll want to work a little harder at being extremely focused on what you are doing. You may become easily distracted by things that are happening in your daily life.

Work, friends, family, and your dreams may seem to call you in different directions, and it can feel like they are all happening at the same time.

The Eight of Pentacles, reversed, is a sign of activity, and it can be a day for learning and working hard to gain a skill.

See yourself as the student instead of the one who has to do it all for others. You may feel more productive and happier that way on July 26.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The High Priestess, reversed

Leo, everyone has moments where they don't feel confident in their work or the things they want to do. You may be experiencing a brief period of self-doubt, and that's okay. It's an opportunity to grow.

Ask yourself what gaps you recognize in your personality or work. How might you go about cultivating a sense of confidence and growth?

What might be the thing you need to do each day to make you feel more in control or in charge of your life and energy?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

How do you stay grounded and in the right frame of mind when life gets super busy, Virgo? That's the central question from your tarot card reading for today, July 26.

The Knight of Pentacles, reversed, warns you about being too stubborn to see any incongruence in your manners or way of thinking. You may be less open or receptive to feedback, but that doesn't have to be the case if you choose to do the opposite of your card's prediction. It's you who gets to decide how your day will be? Select

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Swords

Libra, your life is so much better when you are a confident person who knows your worth and doesn't forget your value.

On July 26, 2025, the Queen of Swords is asking you to cling to what you know to be true about yourself, despite what anyone else may say.

Gossip or naysayers may be more active today, but their opinion does not have to be your own. You are the decision-maker of your reputation, and you can either choose to accept or reject anything that doesn't agree with your beliefs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords

Keep your eyes and ears open, Scorpio. Chances are, when you have the Page of Swords tarot card, that you're about to receive news from an unexpected source.

You may get information about a change or an opportunity that you really want to take advantage of. You may be inclined to ignore it due to the person who shares the message with you.

Your advice from the tarot is to listen to your gut and do what feels right to you on Saturday.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, when others disagree or when there seems to be drama online or around your peers, what do you typically do? If you tend to try to foster peace or share your opinion, today's warning is: don't do it.

The Four of Wands, reversed, sends you a pretty clear message — keep your side of the sidewalk clean. If you don't get involved in matters that don't have to do with you, then you can avoid being accused of saying things you didn't say or being where you didn't need to be. Play it safe, Sag.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, today, you're being asked to evaluate the path you are on, especially when it comes to your work. Are you in a career you love or are you just working for a paycheck?

Do you wish you were doing something else, or are there changes to what you are doing now that can make things flow better?

It's great to conduct a mini-assessment every once in a while to determine what's working, what isn't, and what can be improved.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Cups, reversed

It's time to wake up and turn dreams into reality, Aquarius. Today's message from the tarot is to focus on your dreams but to do the work that makes them happen.

Starting on July 26, 2025, your tarot card, the Seven of Cups, reversed, is giving you a little nudge in a different direction from where you are now. Go from being wishful and wondering what if to actively asking what's next.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Page of Pentacles

Pisces, every day is a new day and an opportunity to learn more about what you love and to become a top expert in any subject you enjoy learning about. If you like to learn more about the tarot, study it.

If you wish, you could learn more about astrology by taking a class and getting more acquainted with the topic. See what's available for free online. Even if you think it's too hard, try and see what happens.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.