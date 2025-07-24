The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 25, 2025

On July 25, 2025, the daily tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign provides insight into some surprises that come with today's astrological energy. The Sun and Moon are both in the zodiac sign of Leo, and Pluto, the planet of change, is involved.

You may have powerful emotions that you need to address related to friendships or partnerships that are growing apart. Be cautious not to ignore your inner voice or what it is trying to tell you. Pluto often helps you to hear what you need to listen to with insightfulness and truth. Now, let's see what your tarot horoscope reveals for each astrological sign on Friday.

What today's tarot horoscope message reveals for your zodiac sign on Friday, July 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Three of Cups

There's joy in good company, Aries, and on July 25, your Three of Cups tarot card encourages you to spend time with people you like and have things in common with.

Have you been focused on work or getting your life in order? Do you limit yourself to hanging out with a few people? The message for your zodiac sign is to branch out and socialize beyond what you ordinarily do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Temperance

Taurus, today, the middle path is far superior to taking an extreme approach. All-or-nothing thinking is warned against on July 25, according to the Temperance tarot card.

The world is not solely black or white, and neither should be how you view what happens. There's always a grey area, and your job for today is to find it and learn to understand it better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Gemini, take the time to get to know yourself better. Your tarot card for July 25, The Magician, is not only your message for the day, but it is also the card that you rule.

Today, look at all your various interests, including any strengths or weaknesses. List them, if you can, to help you sort through each one. Are there any you'd like to cultivate?

Use today to figure out what might be an area where you can grow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Swords

Cancer, when your zodiac sign finally experiences deep healing, it feels like a special gift. You are about to enter a highly appreciative state of mind due to all the good things that are coming to you on July 25.

Illness may feel like it's getting better. Your heart may be on the mend. You might see signs of promise in a fragmented relationship or a work situation that was not going well can look like it's improving.

There's a reason to feel glad today, and this tarot card is helping you to anticipate it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Cups

Your heart will overflow with love and support from your family, Leo. Today's Ten of Cups is a bountiful card prediction where people come to you and share how much they care.

They will see how you handle personal matters and feel happy for you and to know you. It's a very encouraging day for you, and July 25 is a day for celebrating love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Pentacles

It's not easy to ask for help, Virgo, and you may feel deeply vulnerable on July 25. Your tarot card, the Five of Pentacles, is about insecurities that often surface when you are at a place of weakness in life.

Do you hate feeling needy or showing people you can't do things on your own? This type of thinking can be a result of self-protection, driven by fear of being hurt and disappointed by others.

Your tarot message for today is to test the waters — you might be pleasantly surprised by who comes through for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Five of Cups, reversed

Libra, today's tarot card, Five of Cups, reversed, is about loss and how a person feels sad and alone when they realize what they no longer have.

You may experience this deep well of sorrow even over something insignificant, like a morning text or an item you once donated because you thought you would no longer need it.

On July 25, this very human part of your emotions can teach you something about life, love and regret. Dig deep into the story and extract wisdom that you can carry with you throughout the rest of the month.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Wands, reversed

Slow down, Scorpio. July 25 is a time to think over everything you have going on in life.

It's good to evaluate your resources, friendships, work and everything that those areas touch so you can understand what's available to you and what you can do to empower others.

The Knight of Wands, reversed, helps you to see clearly and sense what you lack or where you have enough to complete a task or situation successfully.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Cups

For all your boldness, there's a sensitive side to you, Sagittarius. Your tarot horoscope for July 25 picks up on that.

Do you ever walk around with your heart on your sleeve? Do you ever feel like you easily fall in love, only to wish later you had waited?

The Knight of Cups card serves as a mirror, reflecting your sweet and tender side, allowing you to address it and either embrace or safeguard it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Cups, reversed

Not all friendships are meant to be, Capricorn, and sometimes the reason is a lack of connection or common interests. People can grow apart if they aren't working diligently to stay in tune with each other's lives.

So, when you see that the Two of Cups, reversed, and there's a partnership that you feel has lost its meaning, it could be a reflection of your inner thoughts.

You can choose to talk about it and work on making things stronger or let time run its course.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Wands, reversed

Be thankful for your Two of Wands, reversed tarot card on July 25. This card is a great reminder to schedule what's essential well in advance so you feel ready and unrushed.

How does the last part of the year look to you? You may not even want to think about the next six months, but the summer is ending soon, and the holidays are fast approaching.

Now is the perfect time to make your travel plans, including what you want to do, buy as gifts, or make for friends and family.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Swords, reversed

Fear of missing out is a real thing, Pisces, but starting on July 25, you don't want those strong emotions to cause you to hold back on what you need to do.

It's essential to be mindful of the cost of certain things, but not at the expense of progress.

Consider your choices an investment in yourself. What will help you to be the best person you can be in the future?

