Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, July 22 — Live Loudly Today

Leo season begins on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, and in today's love horoscope, it serves as an invitation for your zodiac sign to celebrate life and the love that you have. The Sun in courageous Leo is a bold season, one that encourages you to live out loud and be your most vibrant self. The Sun rules this fire sign, so there is an ease to this energy which allows you to make the most of every day and opportunity that arises. It's time to shout your love from the rooftops and take a stand for who you love, realizing that you are free to live your life however you wish.

While Leo Season brings a great deal of positive energy into your life, it does come with a shadow side. Leo is one of the most dramatic zodiac signs, and while this can help you make the first move in a relationship, it also can have you seeking attention in unhealthy ways. This fire sign also often favors physical appearance, status, and wealth. Therefore, it’s essential to ensure that any decisions you make are based on genuine emotion and not on what someone could bring to your life. Leo season is a chance for you to be bold in romantic matters so that you can follow your heart. Just be sure you’re also remembering all you’ve learned so that the love you chase isn’t just one that looks good but also feels good to your soul.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 22, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Romance is all around, beautiful Aries. Starting on July 22, 2025, Leo season affects your house of romance, commitment, and joy, making this the perfect time to fall in love or celebrate your relationship.

With the Sun in this dynamic fire sign, you should be willing to make the first move and be bold in matters of the heart.

Don’t wait for your partner to suggest a date or a getaway, instead take the initiative and make the moves that your heart will thank you for in the future.

Taurus

Make your home an expression of love, dear Taurus. Leo rules matters connected to home, family, and romance, making this a powerful time to focus on this area of your life.

With the Sun in Leo, you will feel drawn to make improvements on your home, host outdoor parties or consider relocating to a new property.

Your love horoscope says that you will look for creative ways to improve your home as well as the lives of those in it. This makes Tuesday a beautiful time to reignite your relationship.

Gemini

Say what’s on your mind, Gemini. Leo season offers you a chance to express your thoughts and feelings to a special someone, or your existing partner.

The energy for July 22 will also help you align your actions with your words, bringing clarity and confidence to your romantic life.

The only thing you want to be mindful of is not seeking attention in unhealthy ways. You can often unconsciously seek drama in relationships, and this year's Leo season may also increase this tendency. Just be clear and trust yourself to know what is best for yourself.

Cancer

Love can help you build an abundant life, Cancer. Leo energy on July 22, 2025, rules your house of self-worth, value, and finances. With Leo season just beginning, you harness the power of the Sun in this area of your life.

During this period, you will cultivate abundance in your life through your romantic relationship. While you shouldn’t solely choose someone based on their financial status, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t enjoy it if you do fall for someone who has money.

Let yourself start to enjoy life once again and all that love brings into it.

Leo

It's your zodiac season, dearest Leo. This means that your solar return and birthday are right around the corner, which is reason enough to celebrate. With the Sun in your zodiac sign, you will possess magnetic energy.

This will enhance your physical and energetic attractiveness, attracting new romantic possibilities that will gravitate toward you.

If you’re already in a relationship, then you should be able to feel the deep appreciation that your partner has for you, making this a fantastic time for love.

Virgo

Logic no longer matters when you trust your heart, sweet Virgo. Let go of thinking that logic is the best course of action in your romantic life and let yourself follow your heart.

Leo season activates a fervent desire to follow your heart, and for you, it will be intensified as this fire sign rules your house of intuition. Regardless of where your heart leads you, allow yourself to take chances in your romantic life.

Don’t worry about how it will all turn out; trust that wherever you’re guided is something you’re meant to experience.

Libra

Live boldly, beautiful Libra. Leo season is a call to awaken and start living your best life. While this will enhance your romantic life through new connections and experiences, it also helps you attract someone new.

This prediction doesn’t mean that you have to prioritize romance, but rather to focus on enjoying your life with those around you. The happier you are, the more likely you will attract exactly what you’ve been dreaming of.

Just be sure to say yes to plans, offers, and exciting adventures, as this is a season to live life to the fullest.

Scorpio

Make room for love, dear Scorpio. Leo season draws your focus to your professional life, so it's essential to still make room for love.

You often feel like you have greater control over your career than you do over your romantic relationships. This leads you to invest more energy in your job rather than finding a balance in your romantic life.

Yet, you can use the bold, heart-centered energy of Leo season to make strides in your romantic life; you need not take life so seriously. While you may want success, you deserve happiness.

Sagittarius

Don’t resist the urge, Sagittarius. Leo season begins, and it has your name all over it. Leo rules your house, which represents your innate energy, luck, abundance, far-off adventures and new beginnings.

This is a wake-up call from the universe not to deny your inner essence any longer. If you want to take that solo trip, book it. If you think that you need to transition out of your relationship to find new love, make that choice.

Nothing is holding you back from a new beginning, so don’t be the one who does.

Capricorn

Anything is possible, Capricorn. Leo season is a time to embrace change and new possibilities within your life.

You will feel confident and bold in your romantic life, which may lead you to propose or focus on ways to strengthen your connection.

You may also be considering a momentous change in your life during this period, and the Leo season is when you will finally take action. Be sure to affirm that anything is possible during this time. Once you decide to move forward, you will finally.

Aquarius

Love is all there is, Aquarius. Leo season activates your house of dating, relationships and romance, making this a powerful time to attract new love into your life.

If you’re not single, this will shift your priority to your relationship, allowing you to make the most of the summer months together.

During Leo season, you can honor your sense of authenticity and cultivate a relationship that aligns with your truth. Yet this isn’t done through work, but playfully and creatively, which honors how you want to live your entire life.

Pisces

You deserve to feel good, dear Pisces. Leo season highlights your house of well-being, so you often start considering ways to improve your physical health during this time.

However, it also presents a powerful opportunity in your romantic life. Leo season is often a time when you will let go of toxic relationships or begin to focus your energy on attracting a healthier connection or partner.

Be sure that you are honoring not only that you deserve to feel good about yourself, but that you also deserve to feel that way about your relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.