Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, July 15 — It's The Day You Stop Pretending It Doesn't Exist

Your love horoscope is here for July 15, 2025. Lilith in Scorpio will align with Venus in Gemini on Tuesday, offering your zodiac sign a chance to embody both your darkness and your light. While Lilith in Scorpio represents your inner desires, secrets and wounds, Venus in Gemini offers you lightness and expansion.

There is hope in leaning into the shadows of your inner self and within your relationship. It’s better to be able to take ownership of your pain than pretend that it doesn't exist. Today’s energy brings a pivotal moment to your romantic life, offering a chance for greater depth and healing. This invitation can help you alchemize your wounds into a place of great treasure where you realize that it’s the balance of light and dark that makes up true love.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 15, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Dive into the mysteries of the universe, Aries. You are mostly known for being a logical and often impulsive zodiac sign, yet you crave a sense of deeper meaning within your life and relationships.

Today’s energy of Lilith in Scorpio and Venus in Gemini invites you to explore the mystical side of life. You may want to consider getting a tarot reading done or a past life reading for you and your partner.

Whether you fully believe in it or not, this may help you achieve greater clarity of your relationship and give you a new perspective on life.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must decide what matters most, Taurus. As Lilith in Scorpio aligns with Venus in Gemini, you will have to confront your shadow side involving material wealth and love.

You're a sign that tends to be attracted to luxury and wealth; however, you must ensure that you never prioritize that over love. Love doesn’t always glitter with gold, but it does end up being the most valuable treasure of all.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try to see matters from your partner’s perspective, sweet Gemini. As an air sign, there is no reason to not entertain an entirely unique viewpoint that you are able to learn from. At this moment, you may want to make sure that you’re not making your relationship all about you.

If you’ve been hurt in the past, you may be hyper focused on your needs, yet that doesn’t mean the needs of your partner don’t also matter. Be sure that you’re holding space for developing a true partnership, rather than only worrying about yourself.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Life doesn’t change just because you get married, Cancer. You tend to prioritize your romantic relationships in life because you view them as an integral part of your identity. Yet this also leads you to feel like you lose yourself in love.

As the energies of the day descend on your life, try to give yourself some space to reflect on your beliefs involving romance and the importance of relationships.

Marriage is a meaningful act of commitment, but it doesn’t mean that it defines the person that you are, or that you will become.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Get to the heart of what matters most, Leo. Lilith in Scorpio is excavating your desires and fears involving commitment; however, Venus in Gemini is pulling you away to more enjoyable activities.

You need to focus on what matters most to you, without distracting yourself by what feels glamorous or exciting.

Use this time to address matters in your relationship or at home, rather than just heading out with friends.

Be honest about what has been going on and try to lean into an opportunity for growth.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love isn’t a conquest, beautiful Virgo. Instead, it is a journey that you must choose to undertake. No relationship or love comes with a guarantee. Not every relationship is meant to last or fulfill your needs.

Yet, because of your need for success and your detail-oriented nature, you can often approach your personal life as if it’s a project at work. Love isn’t a conquest, nor is it something to be won.

Success in relationships often comes when they end, not because the connection is over, but because of the lessons you’ve learned from the journey.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have always been enough, dearest Libra. Lilith in Scorpio is highlighting a wound involving your worthiness. This may relate to your ability to provide for yourself financially, yet it could also affect the type of relationships that you accept into your life.

At the same time, Venus in Gemini is encouraging you to dream big and is bringing in new opportunities for abundance and expansion. You must know that you have always been enough, not because of what you have, but because of who you are.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to go deeper, Scorpio. You are a symbol of transformation and alchemy; however, you often fear change due to the unknown.

As Lilith moves through your zodiac sign today, pay attention to the fears that arise, especially as they are related to making significant changes in your romantic life.

Whether it’s beginning a new connection or taking a chance on a dream, you must be willing to embrace your divine nature. You have never been meant to remain in the same place in life, but you are the one who has to believe that.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to confront the truth, Sagittarius. As Lilith in Scorpio meets Venus in Gemini, you will have a chance to explore romantic healing as well as your truths about love.

Your truth isn’t necessarily concrete, though, as it could also be based on your previous experiences or wounds.

Confront your beliefs about love and be willing to challenge yourself. To have the relationship you desire, you must also be willing to admit that there is room for growth.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t make everyone happy, dear Capricorn. Today’s energy brings about an opportunity for you to heal any people-pleasing wounds that you’ve still been embodying.

While you can superficially come across as cold, you care a great deal about your romantic relationship and the people in your life.

Try to be mindful of the ways you are still trying to make others happy, especially if it’s preventing you from finding true joy. Your partner doesn’t need to prioritize their happiness, but be true to yourself.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let the distractions get in the way of love, sweet Aquarius. You have a powerful desire to succeed; however, living life on your terms is also a requirement, especially in your romantic relationship.

Today will provide you with an opportunity to honor your boundaries, allowing you to recognize their importance. You may be requested to work late or take on a new project in your professional life.

Rather than just saying yes and canceling plans with your partner, try to implement those boundaries and protect the love you have.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor your free spirit, dearest Pisces. You may have felt restricted from living life expansively and magically recently. You’ve been required to focus on the obligations and responsibilities, yet because of that, it feels like you’ve lost a piece of yourself.

You need to be honest about the kind of life you want, rather than just trying to avoid it.

This may mean an untraditional relationship, or relocating internationally may be calling to you. Instead of trying to fit yourself into a box, remember that you were born to be uniquely you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.