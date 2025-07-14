5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On July 15, 2025

On July 15, 2025, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes. The Moon in Pisces joins the North Node in Pisces, and it’s a deeply intuitive alignment. The Moon in Pisces tunes you into the invisible visions and fantasies you’ve been keeping tucked into your heart. But the North Node in Pisces speaks to a greater becoming. It’s as if you can lean into a sacred direction your spirit is meant to lean into, even if the path isn’t logical.

When these two meet, it’s like being caught in a current that gently pulls you toward something unfamiliar, yet oddly destined. You may feel waves of nostalgia, déjà vu, or emotional clarity that doesn’t make sense on paper but feels true in your bones.

1. Pisces

Pisces, as the Moon brushes up against the North Node in your sign, you may feel like you’re standing at the edge of something invisible yet inevitable. The future is bubbling up beneath the surface of your emotions, through a song you can’t stop playing, a dream that returns unexpectedly, or a fleeting sense of déjà vu that refuses to be dismissed.

Don’t try to make rigid lists of what you need to do or demand that you figure out pressing challenges. As a water sign, you feel restored when you’re close to a body of water or you listen to music. Your feelings are oracles today, so pay attention to what they’re showing you about who you’re becoming.

2. Virgo

Virgo, some relationships can only be felt through the soul. Yes, we’re talking about karmic relationships and past life entanglements. You may bump into someone whom you feel as though you’ve known for a lifetime. Alternatively, you may find yourself thinking about someone from your past — a lover, a friend, or a stranger who once stirred something in you. Don’t rush to categorize the feeling. This is karmic terrain.

This alignment asks you to soften your grip on needing closure or certainty. There may be someone who mirrors the parts of you you’ve tried to tidy up. Someone whose chaos or mystery once made you uncomfortable, but who also unlocked a deep part of your heart. Whether you're reconnecting, reflecting, or releasing, ask yourself, What did my soul come here to learn through them?

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, your creative depths are channeling your intense emotions and hidden dreams into acts of creation that shape your future. Your creativity is a sacred tool for rebirth and transformation. Through writing, art, music, or any form of expression, you can bring form to the visions that have lingered in the shadows of your mind. These visions hold the blueprint for who you are becoming, and crafting them into reality will help you step fully into your power.

Don’t shy away from the mysterious or the messy feelings that come up as you create. This process is alchemy when you can use your creative power to make sense of your emotions.

4. Cancer

Cancer, there’s a huge dose of expansive energy coming to sweep you away. Expect to experience journeys that expand your sense of home and open doors you might not have imagined. Whether it’s a literal trip or a metaphorical one, traveling is about discovering unmet parts of yourself.

You may feel called to explore places that feed your soul, meet people who challenge your perspective, or step into environments that awaken fresh ambitions. Each of these threads is a deeper nudge toward opportunities that align with your evolving path.

You’ll coast through the day vibrantly when you trust that the unfamiliar holds seeds of growth, even if it feels uncomfortable or uncertain at first. The journey itself will teach you more than any destination. Be open to signs, synchronicities, and invitations that come your way, especially those that encourage you to step outside your comfort zone.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, today’s cosmic energy invites you to rethink how you generate value and income by rejecting old formulas and tapping into your unique vision and innovative spirit. The Moon’s union with the North Node shines a light on uncharted possibilities that align with your deeper purpose, urging you to explore new avenues that feel authentic.

You might find yourself drawn to unconventional ideas or collaborations that once seemed risky or impractical. Consider ventures that blend creativity, intuition, and technology, and areas where your forward-thinking mind thrives. Pick one idea from your brainstorm to test out on a small scale. The goal is to learn, not to succeed perfectly right away. Your time is coming and it starts with this kind of testing. Get to it!

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.