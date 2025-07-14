Weekly love horoscopes are here for July 14 - 20, 2025, revealing Mercury retrograde is about to bring a little chaos into each zodiac sign's relationship. Starting on July 17, Mercury turns retrograde in the sign of Leo until August 11 when it turns direct once again. Leo is the sign that rules the fifth house of love, so we will see many changes and ups and downs in relationships. Sometimes, retrograde Mercury can end a relationship that isn’t stable or tottering on the edge. It can cause disagreements, separations, and miscommunication. On the other hand, retrograde Mercury can bring back those from the past, and some couples can be reunited — although there is no guarantee this will happen. Retrograde planets, especially Mercury, deal with issues that seem fated in some way, and often reveal information that is needed to make a decision. This week, you may begin uncovering things that alter your opinion of someone, as this is a particular period of time when secrets come out.

Retrograde Mercury is not the time to get married, engaged, buy big-ticket items, or start new projects. If you meet someone new and begin dating them during Mercury retrograde, the relationship may not move forward in ways you expected, so don't rush anything. There are many possibilities and no exact scenarios, but watch your expectations during this period and know that it may or may not work out in the long run. Everything has a purpose, and the retrograde Mercury period is a time to reassess our lives. This is a good time to connect with anyone you have known in the past. Otherwise, don't let Mercury retrograde stop your social life — just be aware of the effects of this powerful planet, and plan accordingly. If something is meant to work out, it will. And it's not all doom and gloom this week — Mercury sextiles Venus on Friday, July 18, a positive day for communication, social events, self-expression, and conversation. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love and relationships this week:

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from July 14 - 20, 2025:

Aries

Aries, Venus is transiting your third house this week, so communication with a partner or love interest is front and center. This week, communication is key to strengthening your existing bonds.

That said, watch for confusion midweek. Be aware of how you present things to others. Mercury’s stationary retrograde in your fifth house can also cause confusion with love interests, friends, and even children, but if this occurs, it can be easily straightened out with Venus’s sextile to Mercury on Friday, July 18.

Taurus

Taurus, this week you may reconsider some of your personal values when it comes to love and relationships. This could come about as a result of friction or misunderstandings midweek.

If this is the case, patience and understanding can resolve the issue later in the week. Your relationship can be strengthened as a result of open and honest communication.

Gemini

Gemini, this is a positive week for love, especially with Venus transiting your first house.

If you're single, an opportunity could come about to meet someone you are interested in. Watch how you communicate with others to avoid confusion or arguments since Mercury is stationary retrograde in your third house of communication.

All should be well by the end of the week, however, and it looks like a great time to spend with someone you feel connected to.

Cancer

Cancer, with Mercury’s retrograde in your second house, this week you may be thinking about or paying more attention to your personal values and what you really want in a relationship.

If you are partnered, you may reflect on how the relationship is going and how it can be improved to suit your needs and those of your significant other.

You may be a little reclusive in love this week, or if single, you could become involved in a relationship you want to keep under wraps for right now.

Leo

Leo, this week, Mercury retrograde brings attention to your love life, pleasure, and how you manifest your pleasure and happiness. You may seek out or reconnect with someone from your past.

If you have a partner, some unresolved issues may come up — but this is only so they can be resolved.

Week’s end should bring positive communication and personal happiness.

Virgo

Virgo, this week, Mercury’s retrograde in your 12th house may bring thoughts and issues that have occurred in past relationships to the surface so they may be healed, especially with Neptune’s retrograde through your eighth house of transformation.

Reflecting on the past is helpful at this time so you can come to better understand the patterns relationships have played in your life and how you would like to change them.

Libra

Libra, midweek could bring some emotional ups and downs, but nothing that can’t be resolved by week’s end. Your partner's philosophical and world views may interest you more now.

This will also be important if you meet someone new. If you are single, you could meet someone on a dating site or someone who lives at a distance. If this is the case, remember that relationships that begin during Mercury retrograde come with no guarantee.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Venus is transiting your eighth house of intimacy and transformation. You may take a current relationship to a new level, or a current relationship may be transformed so it feels like it's in a better place.

Watch your communication this week as Mercury enters its retrograde phase. It'll be easy to say the wrong thing or jump to the wrong conclusion as Mercurial energy changes dramatically, especially when it comes to your love life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, with the planet of love transiting your seventh house of partners, it'll be hard to go wrong in love this week!

Others are drawn to you this week, finding your charm disarming — which is great if you're single!

Watch communication and plans that may go awry, especially on Thursday and Friday as Mercury’s retrograde begins. If this causes a problem, you have a beautiful Venus transit from your seventh house to fix things and move forward.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Saturn’s retrograde in your fourth house may be slowing things down and prompting a reassessment of your relationships and goals.

With Mercury’s station in your eighth house of intimacy, you may take another look at whether your needs are being met in a current relationship. This reflection is perfectly normal — just don’t make mountains out of molehills.

The weekend is a perfect time to spend some quality time with someone special. A good talk and communication may draw you closer.

Aquarius

Aquarius, Venus is transiting your fifth house of love this week, making this a great time for social activities or getting to know a current or even new partner better. It’s time for you to have some fun and relax a little, because Venus won’t be here long.

Watch for communication issues and misunderstandings that could crop up around Thursday as Mercury stations retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships.

Pisces

Pisces, you are in a period where luck in love is easily yours. Jupiter transiting your fifth house of love brings more optimism than you have felt in a while, and now is your time to find someone if you aren’t currently partnered.

Venus is transiting your fourth house, making you more inclined to entertain at home. If this is the case, this week is a perfect time, especially by the weekend when you will experience a lovely connection between Venus and Mercury that lifts your spirits.

This is a week when you're very likely to hear the words you've been waiting for your partner to say or meet someone you have a serious interest in.

