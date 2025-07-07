Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For July 7 - 13, 2025

Weekly love horoscopes for July 7 - 13, 2025 reveal a week of significant change for each zodiac sign as Uranus enters Gemini on July 7 for the first time since 1948. (1941-48). Uranus affects relationships in different ways, but often stirs up emotions or creates situations where things come to a head. Of course, this doesn’t have to happen every time — if a relationship is solid, it will survive, but there will still be some type of issue that shakes things up. Luckily, Venus also trines Pluto on Monday, which is a positive transit for love and personal expression. You may just start craving some more excitement in your love life, and if you're single, may find yourself attracted people who wouldn't normally catch your eye.

But that's not the only major astrological shift we experience this week. The Full Moon in July 10 falls in Capricorn, and its trine to Mars suggests a day of action and activity. Things slow down a bit on July 12, when Saturn turns retrograde. There's a lot going on this week, but we're still in Cancer season, so it'll be much easier to stay in tune with your emotions as you (and your partner) figure out the best way to navigate the week together.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for July 7 - 13, 2025:

Aries

Aries, as Saturn turns retrograde in your sign this week, thoughts concerning your love life may become more serious.

Sun-Saturn transits aren’t especially easy, but the beginning of the week brings great energy for serious conversations that can deepen your relationship or help with a new one.

But it's not all so deep this week — Mercury transiting your fifth house is trying to tell you to get out and have some fun!

Taurus

Taurus, Venus transiting your second house should help with your self-image this week (as well as giving you a slight financial boost).

The full moon falls in your ninth house of travel on July 10. Are you planning a romantic trip? The full moon in Capricorn clicks with you, so this should be a positive day.

Your focus this week will be on romantic and self-expression. Saturn’s retrograde in your 12th house means it’s time to let go of negative baggage holding you back from fulfillment.

Gemini

Gemini, with Venus in your first house, it will be hard to go wrong this week.

Uranus’s entrance into your sign makes you feel positively electric, shaking up how you think and communicate with others. You may begin to feel it’s time for new ways of interacting with others and desire more freedom.

The Capricorn full moon in your eighth house brings some romantic moments and desire for more stability and security in your life.

Cancer

Cancer, the full moon on July 10 falls in your seventh house of partners, so your focus will be on others this week. A full moon in the seventh house represents a significant event in a relationship, so something is on the horizon for you!

Venus’s entrance into Gemini, or your 12th house, can sometimes coincide with a secret love. If you are in a new relationship, you may not be ready to go public. Otherwise, you may want to spend time alone with a current partner.

Uranus’s entrance into Gemini on Monday can lead to realizations about relationships, past or present, that you may not have been aware of.

Leo

Leo, Venus’s trine to Pluto this week has you thinking about romance. Monday is a significant day (in a very pleasant way) since Venus trines Pluto in your seventh house of partners.

Midweek, you may have to spend more time working during the full moon than you would like, but by the weekend, the moon’s trine to Uranus and then Venus is good for a very exciting weekend with someone special.

Virgo

Virgo, Uranus’s entrance into Gemini this week has you thinking about how much you value your own autonomy. You're also inspired to take more risks when it comes to love.

The full moon in Capricorn is quite compatible with you, so this could represent a powerful moment of understanding or really being able to get someone else.

Your love life may become more cerebral with Venus in Gemini, but this will simply allow you to get to know someone on a new and different level.

Libra

Libra, Venus’s trine to Pluto in your fifth house of love represents a beautiful moment as we begin the week.

On July 10, the full moon in Capricorn has you focusing on entertaining at home for a few days rather than going out. Dinner and a movie?

The moon moves into your fifth house of love by the weekend and will make some beautiful transits, which should bring about a memorable weekend. If you are single, you could meet someone new.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this week's full moon has to do more with communication than anything — and some of it may be significant.

As Venus transits your eighth house, you feel good in a relationship. You may even feel ready to take it to a new level.

Uranus’s entrance into your eighth house, however, could usher in a period where your partner may face financial issues. You may have to depend totally on yourself when it comes to resources, so keep a careful eye on your spending.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, now is the time to enjoy someone special in your life. The first part of the week coincides with an important (and pleasant) conversation with a partner or love interest.

If you are in a relationship that is going nowhere or isn’t meeting expectations, Uranus’s entrance into your seventh house may shake things up. You may decide to make a change.

Capricorn

Capricorn, with the full moon in your sign this wee, the focus is on you and possibly a partner as it sets off the partnership axis in your chart.

With lucky planet Jupiter transiting your seventh house, you may be thinking in terms of making something more permanent. If you're single, you may meet someone who makes you feel this way.

Saturn’s retrograde beginning on July 12 has you thinking deeply about your future, foundation, and whether or not you are where you want to be, both personally and relationship-wise.

Aquarius

Aquarius, with Venus transiting your fifth house of love, it will be hard to go wrong — not only this week, but this whole month!

This represents a powerful opportunity to take a relationship to a new level. If you're single, you'll meet someone you really feel you connect with.

Pisces

Pisces, this is your time for love. Jupiter is transiting your fifth house of love for a very long time, and wherever Jupiter goes, we see luck. If you are partnered or dating, you could feel that you reach a new and higher spiritual level or connection in the relationship.

With Venus transiting your fourth house, this week may be a time you want to entertain your loved one or friends at home. You will be certain the surroundings are pleasant!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.