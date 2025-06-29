Weekly Horoscopes For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From June 30 - July 6, 2025

Weekly Chinese horoscopes for each zodiac sign are here for June 30 to July 6, 2025. June ends on a high note with Monday being a Metal Horse Establish Day. Horse energy encourages freedom seeking, and since this is the time to set something important in order, aim to enjoy your life and live authentically.

We enter the month of July with a solid week full of positive energy, with only one red day: Sunday, July 6, 2025, a Fire Rat Destruction Day. This is when you'll want to be sharp and observant. Look for ways to make the most of this day, as it's a time to turn inward and focus on your spiritual health and well-being. Now let's explore what this week can bring for each Chinese zodiac sign starting June 30:

Rat

Design: YourTango

This week, reflect on your goals and look within for wisdom, Rat. Sunday, July 6, 2025, is a spiritual day for you, and you will discover something important about your future and yourself.

Because Sunday is such a significant day for your animal sign, you will want to ensure that you attend to all that you need to complete this week to remove any obstacles to making the most of this day. Be serious about your daily activities. Make your schedule in advance and try to avoid being overly optimistic during moments that require careful observation and critical assessment.

You can accomplish a great deal this week, so be sure to do what you can to stay productive.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, you may take on a lot of responsibility this week, especially at home with family. This might be a period when you need to implement tough love and not let others pressure you into accepting things that you feel aren't appropriate for your life or your household. This week, wisdom may feel distant from you.

There can be confusion mid-week, especially around July 2, a Full Day. Rather than guess or make decisions without careful consideration, consult therapists, advisors or people you know you can trust to help you do the right thing.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, you are stronger than you realize, and there may be a test of your endurance coming up this week. You may feel as though you carry the weight of the world on your shoulders.

While initially the tasks you need to complete may appear from the outside as impossible, once you get started, you will realize that you have so much more skill than you had thought.

This week, let life's lessons help you to center yourself on what you know. Your faith and courage in yourself grow. You realize that you don't need people as much as you initially thought. Codependent thinking may decrease, and you become more financially self-sufficient.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, set an intention for your future early this week. Once you clearly and definitively know what you want, you can devote your time, energy, and focus to that single task with high levels of intentionality and enthusiasm. Your power comes from within, especially around Friday, July 4, a Wood Dog Stable Day.

You can steady your thoughts and release anxious energy that may have sabotaged your efforts in the past. This is a fearless week for you. You're able to embrace many of your darker, shadow-side traits and use them to achieve significant gains in your love life and career.

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, you may hit an essential milestone in your love life by healing a broken heart or releasing some pain that has disappointed you for a long time. The month of June closes with you setting your sights on an empowering future. You gain clarity and focus on what you want and feel like you can do what you need to do without hesitation.

You may need to make a tough decision on July 1, 2025, which corresponds to the Metal Sheep Remove Day. Ask yourself what you need to surrender to the universe so you can be free to do the things you were fated to do for yourself.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, this week, you may encounter a setback that causes travel delays or disrupts your plans due to something beyond your control. This week, have a backup plan for everything that needs to be done. Be overly prepared and avoid a timeframe that is too short or limited. In other words, plan.

Know what you need to have with you and double-check to ensure you have everything. A minor inconvenience in the name of careful planning may not be what you envisioned, but it will ultimately pay off for you financially.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, the universe sends you a big beam of protection from the spiritual world. This week, you may feel as though you are approaching a unique and fateful moment in your life. You may be going through a transition between your current career or partnership and a new one.

Be willing to take risks that feel important to you and are rooted in intuition and spiritual nudges. Your perception may not match what you see — that's why you'll want to be sure to connect with your mind's eye. You will have to trust your inner wisdom and listen to your inner voice to guide you on the right path.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, this is a week where you can start anew or find a fresh start in love. You may find that you can start over again in a beautiful way with a loved one. There may be signs of forgiveness or a willingness to discuss problems. You may find that you can resolve conflicts between relatives by listening attentively.

Once a complicated situation begins to show signs of resolving early this week, you enter a playful period. Aim to make Saturday a day of rest and relaxation. Do something you love. Enjoy time alone or do something in nature with others.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, this week, you will feel as though you have arrived at a special time and place where you are respected and appreciated by people you do things for. Being appreciated gives you a unique sense of spiritual healing and inner courage that you may have lacked in June.

Negative energy that may have held you back from enjoying your life to the fullest can feel lifted, and you can return to your playful self. You may feel like expressing some sadness and sorrow over the past. Be willing to acknowledge your emotions, even difficult ones, so that you are able to move on to a new healing era this month.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, be careful not to let impatience get the best of you this week. You may find it challenging to wait for someone to follow through on a promise. This can be a time when your resolve gets tested by various situations and problems. Find a way to balance life and work when you can. Instead of trying to do everything yourself, delegate what you can to others.

Your faith in others may feel slightly challenged or you may find it necessary to play a supervisory role when you typically don't take the lead. Be willing to play both leader and follower when necessary.

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, you are a trusting and loyal animal sign, but sometimes you have to be slightly suspicious about things because blind faith can hurt you when you are caught off guard. This week, pay close attention to actions. What is said may not match what you see. You may find it difficult to accept someone's words without something to support their information.

As much as you may dislike being on guard, vet facts. You may change your mind about a decision after you learn new information. The power of truth lies in your ability to discern information that you receive when you have done your own research.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, this week, you may run into someone from the past. Perhaps you are having a family reunion or a date with an ex. This week is a special time of rebuilding old structures and a situation coming around full circle. You may find that you have to trust the universe to help you navigate your emotions.

It can be challenging to reconcile old hurts with a desire for a healthier future, but it's not impossible. Let go of the need to control outcomes and trust that what is meant for you will happen as it should.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.