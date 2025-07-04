The day luck arrives for each zodiac sign this week, from July 7 - 13, is here. Change is in the air as Uranus shifts into Gemini on Monday, July 7. Uranus is the planet of great and unexpected change, and in Gemini, you will be floating in new possibilities. Uranus in Gemini is precisely the energy that you've been waiting for to change your life and attract greater luck. As part of its journey, Uranus will move back into Taurus later this year; however, what you begin this week will affect the next seven years of your life. You must take advantage of the new energy and start to make bold moves.

Advertisement

While Uranus in Gemini may feel ungrounded in its newness, the Full Moon in Capricorn on Thursday, July 10, helps to give you what you need. This provides an excellent base of grounding and pragmatism that can help you have the confidence to take a risk in your life. The Capricorn Full Moon also ties back to the New Moon in Capricorn that occurred on December 30, 2024, so it’s a great chance to reflect on what you’ve manifested this year and the changes you are still hoping to make.

The energy will feel electrically charged in the days ahead, making it essential not just to ground yourself, but to commit to following your divine purpose. Asteroid Juno will station direct in Scorpio on Friday, July 11, inviting you into a space of transformation and truth. This energy can provide you with clarity for the changes you will be guided to make in your life and the commitment to follow through.

Advertisement

A theme of commitment will continue as Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13. Saturn will remain retrograde in Aries from July 13 to September 1 when it shifts back into Pisces. While this period does involve a dance between Aries and Pisces, the current period is about helping you understand what you can realistically do to attract the luck, success, or love you desire. Stay open to new possibilities, as you may feel your dreams shift and the need to try something new.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, July 10

Advertisement

Feel good about the success that you have achieved, Aries. The Full Moon in Capricorn will rise on Thursday, July 10, impacting your career. This brings to fruition the lunar cycle that began on December 30, 2024, with the New Moon in Capricorn. While Capricorn energy governs your career, the Moon represents the feelings that you have toward the work that you do and the success that you have achieved.

Spend some time affirming your efforts and achievements instead of waiting for outside validation. This can also be a pivotal time in deciding whether you want to remain on the same path or if you must make a change to be in greater alignment with yourself. Just don’t forget that you deserve to feel proud of yourself for all you have accomplished.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Thursday, July 10

You are ready, sweet Taurus. Capricorn governs themes associated with luck and abundance, but also new beginnings and expansion. During this past lunar cycle, which began on December 30, 2024, with the Capricorn New Moon, you’ve been contemplating making a major change in your life. This may be in your romantic relationship or in your career.

While you’ve wafted between going and staying, the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10 will help you break free and see just how ready you are for what is next. If you’ve had to put any planning into your next steps, you will receive a boost of confidence that will have you leaving your comfort zone firmly in the past.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, July 7

Get ready for excitement, dearest Gemini. Uranus will shift into Gemini on Monday, July 7, beginning a brand-new cycle in your life. Uranus, the planet of awakening and change, will shift into your zodiac sign of Gemini, helping you change yourself and your life in incredible ways. This cycle will last until 2033, so it’s not one you must rush through.

Advertisement

The beginning of a new Uranus cycle is often the most active, as whatever is not in your highest good is redirected. This means that for the next few months, you will go through a dramatic change in how you see yourself and the beliefs that govern your life. Be open to changing your mind, as that is how you will change your life.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, July 13

Start reflecting on what you genuinely want, beautiful Cancer. Saturn, the great task master, will station retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13. While Saturn is often thought of as a challenging planet to work with, it actually holds a great benefit. Whatever Saturn brings together can never be undone, yet it also requires your full commitment.

As Saturn stations retrograde in Aries, start to reflect on your career path. Regardless of what you’ve achieved in the past, you may be called to change directions and begin a new chapter. Don’t be afraid to put in the work to have your dreams come true, as this energy can help you attract a whole new level of lucky success into your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, July 7

Make space for new connections, Leo. Uranus will shift into Gemini on Monday, July 7, lighting up your social networks and relationships. Uranus in Gemini is a mentally active energy, which means that you will be encouraged to connect with new and like-minded individuals. This can help you in your newfound sense of purpose or nonprofit endeavors, as you will attract the people who can be of benefit on your path.

Advertisement

Be sure that you remain open to new connections and use your people skills for your greater good. You may not have to go looking for individuals to be of benefit on your path during this time, as the universe will bring them in unexpectedly. Yet it is up to you to be open and see every new connection as a stroke of good luck.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, July 7

Do what resonates with your soul, Virgo. On Monday, July 7, Uranus will move into Gemini, boosting your career during this new seven-year phase. Uranus in Gemini represents a change in what you do or where you work. The changes will often come across unexpectedly, but you must trust they are happening for your greatest good. Change can be challenging for you, especially as you thrive in knowing what to expect. However, you’re going to have to build your inner sense of safety and trust, as you won’t be able to predict where this new chapter will lead you.

In Gemini, Uranus is helping you see that there is a better option for your career than what you’ve been settling for. But you must surrender to this process and be open to the opportunities that arise. Continue to trust that everything is happening as it's meant to, and that you will never go wrong when you focus on what resonates with your soul.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, July 10

Ease into the changes, sweet Libra. You have an exciting week ahead with Juno stationing direct, Uranus moving into Gemini, and Saturn stationing retrograde in Aries. One of these transits would make a significant impact, but all three may leave you feeling overwhelmed.

Advertisement

Luckily, the Full Moon in Capricorn will rise on Thursday, July 10, helping to ground you. This will help give you a respite before embarking on an exciting new journey in your life. While you are urged to rest and plan your next steps within the safety of your home, don’t forget that you are your own home as well. This can help give you the peace of mind to know that whatever you choose is divinely meant for you.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, July 11

Commit to yourself, dearest Scorpio. Everything always arrives right on time, and this week is no exception. Juno will station direct in your zodiac sign of Scorpio on Friday, July 11, highlighting the need to commit to yourself and your dreams. You will be encouraged to start embracing radical changes in your life, but before you start thinking about that, you must be sure to prioritize yourself and your dreams.

This has been an ongoing theme the universe has been guiding you through, but as you stand on the brink of an entirely new life, you must be sure that you understand what that means. Not everyone may agree or approve of the decisions that you make, yet you can’t let that deter your progress. No matter what challenges you may encounter, it is always easier to live in alignment with your soul rather than not.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, July 13

Rethink your pursuit of happiness, Sagittarius. Aries impacts your joy, pleasure, creativity, and romance. This has been an active area of your life since 2023, when the Eclipse cycle began moving through Aries and will continue with Saturn and Neptune now in this fire sign. As Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 13, you will be guided through a process of learning about yourself.

Advertisement

There is room for immense growth here, but you have to be willing to rethink your previous plans. You have changed so much that what you wanted for yourself no longer resonates. While this may specifically apply to a romantic relationship, you also must remain aware of how it affects your professional and overall life choices. Spend time reflecting on what brings joy to your life. Invest in how you can tap into your creativity and remember that life is supposed to feel good.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, July 10

Let your light shine, Capricorn. On Thursday, July 10, the Full Moon will rise in your zodiac sign of Capricorn. This will bring about a deepening sense of spiritual sensitivity, helping to increase your power of attraction. Reflect on what this lunar cycle has brought to your life since December 30, 2024, when the New Moon in Capricorn last occurred.

This energy represents how you feel about yourself and your life. While important to recognize, it doesn’t mean you’ve reached any ending point. Instead, this is a chance to reinvest in yourself and let your energy attract all that you desire into your life. The Capricorn Full Moon may also bring about awareness of what needs to change in your life for you to feel like your best self, so you must give yourself time to reflect on your feelings.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, July 7

Be true to yourself, dear Aquarius. Uranus, your ruling planet, will shift into Gemini on Monday, July 7, initiating a brand-new cycle in your life. This cycle will change how you approach romantic relationships and themes connected to joy and creativity. Gemini energy helps you not just find the one, but also enjoy life to the fullest. Uranus in Gemini will bring about unexpected events; however, you must let yourself embrace what arises.

Advertisement

This energy will help you uncover a new level of authenticity that will create a powerful ripple effect in your life for the next seven years. Uranus in Gemini may have you attracting new people, changing your romantic type, and reinventing yourself in the best way possible. Let yourself be pulled by the stars and trust that as long as you’re true to yourself, you will attract the luck you need.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, July 7

Embrace the excitement, sweet Pisces. On Monday, July 7, Uranus will shift into Gemini. Uranus brings about sudden and dramatic changes, but its purpose is to create a deeper sense of freedom and authenticity. For you, this may mean relocating, purchasing a home, someone moving away, or a new romantic connection coming in.

This energy will build upon what you experienced while Jupiter was in Gemini, as you are now ready for the next chapter. You’ve built deep roots within your life, and so the energy of Uranus in Gemini may feel unpredictable or unsettling. Yet, it’s important to be willing to take a risk and let yourself see where the winds of fate carry you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.