Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, June 29 — The Moon Enters Virgo

Daily horoscopes are here for June 29, 2025, when the Moon enters Virgo. Under a Virgo Moon, the question isn’t what needs doing, it’s how you’re going to meet the day without losing your sanity in the process.

The world outside may still be chaotic, with confusion and endless tabs open on the screen and in your mind. But Virgo reminds you that there’s power in the small, sane things. So on June 29, try to appreciate them. Even things as simple as a made bed, clean sink, or to-do list written in pen instead of typed in on your notes app can bring a little joy to your day. Let's see what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, June 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your attention is on the quiet details you usually speed past on your way to the next conquest. With the Moon in Virgo, the small, daily things matter.

On June 29, take some extra time to notice the condition of your body, the rhythm of your morning, and the small habits that shape the larger victories. These are your real foundation.

The work you put into your health, your craft, even your attitude, will ripple out far beyond what you can see today. The big wins you want are all in the simple daily acts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, pleasure is essential to your happiness, including in the ways you make time for your creativity. Whether it’s through art, flirtation, or simply the sweet thrill of delighting in your own body, take a moment on June 29 to say yes to what feels good, bold, and a little wild. Don't second-guess it.

Your joy is your power right now, and the more you feed it, the more magnetic you become.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you can’t run from your roots forever. The home you tend and the family you keep, whether chosen or inherited, all matter now in ways you can’t skip past.

On June 29, take time for some emotional housekeeping. It may feel boring compared to the glittering outside world, but what’s unresolved there will quietly pull you backward if left untouched. You’ll find the freedom to move forward without dragging the old weight with you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you’ve been calculating, waiting for the right moment to speak. June 29 may just be it! Under the Virgo Moon, let the truth slip in the words you say and the messages you send.

Don’t hide in politeness, say it from your gut instinct. Someone unexpected could offer the connection, information, or spark you need, but only if you stay open to the unexpected twists of conversation that may come your way today.

Talk, write, and ask today. This is how the new chapter starts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's OK to put a price on your time and energy. That's how you keep up the magic. This price can be financial or even when it comes to respect and love.

You deserve more, but only if you decide you’re done settling. To do that, you must believe you’re worth it. Your confidence now will shape how the world treats you for months to come.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, no one else’s opinion matters right now but yours. Stop asking for permission. Step into the lead role of your own life without explaining or softening your edge.

Starting on June 29, something new is stirring within you. Courage, perhaps even rebellion, wants to emerge. Don’t stuff it down. Trust yourself. The plans you've whispered in secret are ready for daylight.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, on June 29, old feelings may resurrect from the underworld like ghosts. Though you usually ignore this inward pull to the more mysterious parts of yourself, with the Moon in Virgo, it's a good time to sit with and listen to them.

This is the uncomfortable place where real wisdom comes. The more you surrender to the unknown, the more insight you’ll gather.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, someone, somewhere, holds a key you didn’t even know you needed. A friend or connection in your circle may offer the path you’ve been hunting down.

On June 29, it becomes clear that the map you thought you’d make alone is far more detailed when you enlist the help of others. You don’t have to trust everyone (you never do), but keep your eyes open for the hand that offers help. So, reach out, it counts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it’s more than okay to care about your work, reputation, and overall direction in life. Today's horoscope reveals all this feels heavier under the Virgo Moon.

You may be standing at a threshold, caught between continuing to play small and restless or rising to claim the authority you secretly want. You can’t fake this. Choose legacy. You are more ready than you think.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the daily grind is wearing thin, and your mind is hungry for the far horizon. Consider doing something today that blows your worldview open. Whatever it is, follow the pull.

Your soul needs feeding. The practical world will wait. Right now, your mind needs fire, your heart needs vision, and your spirit needs the wild risk of learning something dangerous and new. The next version of you is calling.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, write down or speak aloud exactly what you’re avoiding. Is it an uncomfortable truth about your finances, a relationship that’s shifting, a power dynamic you pretend isn’t there? Clarity is your first act of courage on June 29.

Don't run from the discomfort today — power lives here, in this dark place you usually avoid. The transformation you want will cost something, but the reward will be worth it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, every relationship (be it lovers, friends, rivals) reflects something crucial about you and how you give. But how do you receive? What you believe you deserve. The old patterns are clear now.

You can choose the same dance, or you can break the rhythm and start fresh. A connection could deepen or fall apart depending on your next move. Be brave, and most importantly, be honest.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.