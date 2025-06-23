The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On June 24

On June 24, 2025, the tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign takes into account the energy from the Moon, which spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, and the Sun in Cancer. The Gemini Moon relates to the Magician tarot card, which is about skills and advancing oneself with one's talents. It's also a challenge to focus when numerous options are available to you. You may feel like you don't know which one to choose since all of them appear good on the surface.

The day's tarot card reading may be a helpful tool in exploring options and knowing how to make good decisions on Tuesday. See what's happening in your inner world (or outer), or a hint about something happening to a friend. Let's find out what this could mean for your zodiac sign, according to a tarot card reader.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for Tuesday, June 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Wands

Aries, standing up for yourself and your convictions isn't just an act of skill or determination. It's a defining moment that reveals who you are and how far you can be pushed beyond a certain point.

The Seven of Wands is like a green light in your horoscope, telling you that it's OK to be truthful even when it's tough. You may go against the norm today by revealing what you honestly think and feel in your heart on June 24, 2025.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Strength

There's freedom in courage, Taurus. On June 24, you may need to demonstrate your seriousness about a particular situation. Once you take that first step toward full disclosure, you can't go back and hide from the truth.

Instead, you are revealed, and others see things for what they truly are. It's a big deal, especially if you've been playing it small or nice on the sidelines. The Strength tarot card is your necessary action for today. Do what needs to be done, and be true to yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Cups

Gemini, you deserve to be loved unconditionally, and the Queen of Cups tarot card on June 24 is a sign that your dreams and desires are coming true. You may meet a person who holds all the personality traits you want in a person, like kindness, sweetness and care.

This is a beautiful season of life, and one that you ought not try to stop from happening. So, avoid being cynical about the potential of a future when you meet someone you like. You never know what could progress into something more.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Pentacles

Cancer, it's tough when the reason you're delaying gratification isn't because you don't want to go on a trip or do something fun, but rather due to financial problems. On June 24, it becomes apparent that something needs to change.

You may be invited to go somewhere, but the money isn't there to go. When hardships happen, especially financial ones, it's a sign to take action. Use this disappointment as motivation to find a solution. Don't be afraid to try something new to see if it works.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Hanged Man

Leo, it's time to see a situation from a new light. The Hanged Man is a symbol of mental perception and change.

You may be viewing things from a limited perspective. Perhaps you are afraid to think differently from others due to the fear of becoming an outcast or feeling rejected.

Today's tarot card for June 24 challenges you to take the high road anyway. Play devil's advocate and see what you come up with.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Star

Virgo, when love is involved, it's incredible how disappointment can suddenly rebirth itself into optimism. You may have a change of heart at the most unexpected moment.

You might think about a person you care about in a new way, despite all odds. June 24, can become a turning point for a relationship that has been difficult for you. You might have thought that all hope was lost, but it has been found again unexpectedly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Four of Swords

Libra, it's super important to rest your mind and body when you feel tired. On June 24, you may feel like you need to do less, and the guilt that accompanies that decision can be hard to shake. The Four of Swords encourages you to be willing to sacrifice productivity for the sake of self-care.

You may not like slowing down today, and taking a day off, you may wonder if that makes you weak. But the truth is, giving your body what it needs is an essential part of success. You may burn out if you don't.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, change is never easy. Even if you're looking forward to change, it can be frightening to think that maybe you aren't; your choices will alter life so much that you will be unable to go back to the way things were.

Know that these are normal concerns. The Eight of Cups, reversed, indicates that June 24 is the day when you choose to do things differently, despite how you feel.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, everything is interconnected in some way; on June 24, you may feel like your efforts are futile regarding a particular project or task. And then those feelings further exacerbate what you try to do successfully.

This cycle can be broken, according to the Eight of Pentacles, reversed by evaluating what's at the heart of the matter. Pick every detail apart. What are you working on now that works, and what doesn't? Then, try to make changes that you think will improve everything overall.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Wands

Capricorn, life can be an adventure, and doing things that are beyond your comfort zone does not mean you are going against values or principles. You can discover how deeply you feel about your convictions.

Testing your values is an integral part of life, and this can't be done in safety. On June 24, with the Knight of Wands, use your energy to discover yourself by venturing beyond your comfort levels. See where life takes you when you trust the process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, try to avoid too many missed opportunities on June 24. When you have a chance to do something that can move you beyond a certain point, understand that it can be expensive.

You may have to pay the cost of waiting. You might not be positioned in the way that you are now. There can be many reasons why you are afraid, but consider the overall weight of your decision to pass up a chance or avoid it altogether.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Swords, reversed

Pisces, on June 24, the Five of Swords, reversed tarot card, is a positive omen for relationship improvements. When you least expect it, you may experience a sudden improvement in your relationship, where you and a loved one stop arguing about a particular problem.

Your communication may shift from conflict to resolution, perhaps due to exhaustion or an effort to work through your challenges and improve the situation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.