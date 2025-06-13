3 Zodiac Signs Have Good Luck With Money From Now Until July 4

The planets are always shifting, and they've now aligned to give three zodiac signs good luck with money from now until July 4, 2025. This is because Venus, the planet of money and value, is in its home sign Taurus, operating at its best. This brings powerful positive energy to all of the areas of life that Venus rules, such as beauty, love, harmony, and of course, money.

While everyone benefits from Venus in Taurus in some capacity, according to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, three zodiac signs have very good luck with money over the next few weeks with Venus situated in some auspicious areas of their charts.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

With Venus now in Aries' second house of money, this zodiac sign has good luck with money from now until July 4. According to Brobeck, this transit means Aries can look forward to a "large financial boost" from what they've had in the works recently.

Advertisement

This means that any side hustle or new business venture has great potential to become a major success as their finances improve for the better. But it's not just new opportunities that have the potential to bring in more cash, as Brobeck explained, Aries could also receive a substantial raise at work at some point over the next two months.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Another zodiac sign bound to have good luck with money is Libra, Brobeck said. From now until July 4, expect to receive a large unexpected increase in finances, either through inheritance or even a tax break. Since Venus is now in Libra's eighth house, which is "all about large unexpected gains," one thing is for certain: Libra definitely won't see it coming!

"Maybe they finally start that new business or side hustle that will allow them to make large financial gains," Brobeck said.

On top of that, Libra's career is on the up-and-up. With this zodiac sign working harder to be more in the spotlight, their hard work can lead to large financial increases overall.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Even though this zodiac sign's emerald year has officially come to an end, Gemini still has good luck with money from now until July 4. According to Brobeck, Gemini should expect to receive a large financial increase that starts now and will continue for the next year.

With Jupiter now in Gemini's second house of money, the time is right for Gemini to "receive a large raise at work," Brobeck said. "They could be put in more of a commission-based role that allows them to really increase their finances." From promotions to starting a business, expect those finances to increase as they gain both abundance and financial freedom.

Advertisement

That being said, this won't be exactly effortless. While luck will be on Gemini's side, they will need to continue to work hard if they truly want to see their finances really take off.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.