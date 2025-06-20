Your Weekly Horoscope For June 23 - 29, 2025 — The Luckiest Week Of The Year Is Here

Weekly horoscopes are here for June 23 - 29, 2025, the last week of the month — and perhaps the luckiest week of the year. The Gemini Moon at the start of the week boosts and improves our communication before the New Moon in Cancer brings meaningful energy beginning on the 25th, a very positive and influential transit that will help us take the lead over the next six months.

The strong influence of cardinal planets in the sky will push us to fight for our dreams this week, especially with the lucky Jupiter cazimi on June 24, which holistic astrologer Aspen Beard noted is the luckiest day of the astrological year. According to Beard, June 24 is "a highly beneficial day to manifest, start new things that we want to see returns on, and initiate new habits that we want to see expand." Mercury enters Leo on the 26th and the Moon follows on the 27th. Once the Moon enters Virgo on the 29th, it will meet up with Mars, making us a lot more passionate and focused on achieving our dreams.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for June 23 - 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, exciting energy from the Gemini Moon early in the week helps you research and learn more about your root system.

The New Moon in Cancer on the 25th will be in the same sign as Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury, making it a very potent New Moon that allows you to have important conversations with those around you. The theme of this transit is family, and you are given the push needed to have those conversations you may have avoided.

With Jupiter conjunct the Sun and Moon, you can heal those relationships and connect with your emotional energy. Allow yourself to feel vulnerable and process your feelings at this time.

Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, shifting the conversation to light-hearted and romantic topics. Once the Moon enters this sign on the 27th, you will be at ease with the lovely energy in the air.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you'll feel like you’re moving in the right direction at the start of the week with the confidence-building Gemini Moon setting the tone for the week's New Moon.

On the 25th, the New Moon in Cancer improves your communication while allowing you to understand the positive impact your friends have on your life. The New Moon will be conjunct Jupiter, showing us the area in our life where this expansive energy will shine through. Because the theme for you will center on friendships, you may feel more appreciative of your network and better recognize the type of people you want to attract moving forward.

Mercury enters Leo on the 26th followed by the Moon on the 27th, illuminating your career sector. You feel ambitious as the energy from the Gemini Moon transit carries you through the week.

As the week comes to a close, the Virgo Moon will make an aspect to your sign, making it a good weekend to socialize.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon is in your sign early in the week, which can bring a lot of positive opportunities when it comes to socializing and interacting with others.

The beautiful New Moon in Cancer on the 25th is going to feel very much like a blessing with the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Mercury all celebrating the same sign. The positive energy may bring to light how you can improve your self-care routine as Jupiter teaches you how to prioritize yourself and honor your goals.

Leo energy enters the chat as Mercury enters this sign on the 26th, with the Moon following on the 27th. As the lion roars through the part of your chart that involves communication, you see much improvement over the next several weeks. This is a time to meet new people and collaborate with like-minded individuals.

Closing the week is the Virgo Moon helping you to take things easy and settle before the upcoming week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this is a very important week for you. The Gemini Moon serves as a prelude to the New Moon transit in your sign, a perfect moment for you to recharge, analyze your energy levels, and truly focus on what you need.

The New Moon in your sign this week is very special with the stellium of planets here helping you feel more confident. On June 25, set your intentions for the next six months. Having Jupiter conjunct the Moon on your ascendant can feel magnificent, as it helps you take charge and fully believe in your purpose for the next year.

On the 26th, we have Mercury entering Leo, a very bold transit that will allow you to continue your hard work as Saturn in Aries is still reshaping your career sector. The Moon enters Leo on the 27th, adding more assistance to Saturn. You will be more careful and methodical when it comes to planning your goals for the next three months.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon in Gemini early in the week feels enchanting, and it rolls out the red carpet for the New Moon in Cancer on the 25th. Looking within will become important to you now as the stellium of planets in Cancer will have us all feeling quite emotional.

The New Moon in this sign is a reminder that in order to continue with your progress, you need to take care of yourself. Meditate, write down what you're feeling, or embark on a journey through literature, especially once Mercury enters your sign on the 26th.

On the 27th, the Moon enters your sign as well, an energy that serves as a window to what you will expect when the Sun is in your sign next month. At this time, do an inventory of what you want to accomplish and the plans you want to begin, since you will feel a surge of motivation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this week we welcome the New Moon in Cancer on June 25, which adds a little optimism to your world. Instead of analyzing your mistakes, now is the time to learn from them.

Mars in your sign can feel like a strict teacher, but this New Moon will be your mentor as you sharpen your skills or learn new ones. Remember, you can improve without focusing on your faults. Each lesson serves as a catalyst for more growth.

On the 26th and 27th, we receive Leo energy through Mercury and the Moon entering this sign. While you tend to always give it your all, use this period to reset and recharge. This influx of fire energy is a reminder that you can receive help and support from people you trust — you just have to ask for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, as an air sign, the Gemini Moon early this week feels very romantic, vibrant, and welcoming as you appreciate the lessons that you’ve learned in the last year.

The New Moon in Cancer on the 25th is located at the apex of your chart. This means you may have to make some sacrifices over the next few months, but the loving Cancer energy helps you find purpose in the work you are doing. If you needed the motivation, this week helps you get back on track and visualize the steps needed to get to where you desire. Luckily, you’re not afraid to put in the work.

On the 26th, Mercury enters Leo, followed by the Moon on the 27th. This is more positive energy, boosting your social life over the weekend and continuing to inspire you to pursue your dreams.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Gemini energy early in the week helps you work well with others as you learn to find your truth and power.

The New Moon in Cancer on Wednesday is an incredible moment for water signs like you. You’re going to learn so much from this transit over the next six months with Jupiter at the center of this zestful energy.

However, you will need to practice some discipline, especially if you develop a burning passion to learn something new. Acquiring information will feel intriguing during this period because Jupiter is in a position in your chart that facilitates this. You may thrive in the academic sector or might have a desire to begin an undergrad or postgraduate degree.

Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, taking residence at the highest part of your chart. With the Moon entering the same spot on the 27th, you're filled with optimism and ambition that helps you to start the planning process.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your partnership house receives a lot of activity early in the week with the Gemini Moon setting the tone for the things we may experience over the next several days.

On the 25th, the potent and magnificent New Moon in Cancer also impacts one of your relationship houses. Your ruler, Jupiter, is a main character in this New Moon, which can help you connect on a deeper level with family, your long-term goals, and most importantly, yourself.

This week, you may find yourself ruminating over the past and how it has impacted you in the present. Your answers to the questions you ask yourself will show you how much you have accomplished thus far.

On the 26th and 27th, Mercury and the Moon enter the sign of Leo. The fire energy will connect with Saturn in Aries, activating discipline, hard work, and courage, awakening the warrior within.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's easy to go off course now that the summer has begun. If you are seeking some structure, the Gemini Moon early in the week can help you connect with the discipline you're looking for. Dust off your planner, make an action plan, and take the lead before the New Moon on Wednesday.

This powerful New Moon enters your partnership house, and this dynamic energy brings much more healing for the next six months. Mars was in this position earlier in the year making a mess of things, but now you get to reconcile and work on any relationship breakdowns that may have occurred. If all is well, this energy will only enhance the loving energy magnified by Jupiter in Cancer.

Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, and on the 27th, the Moon enters the same part of your chart. This combination helps you blossom and value yourself a lot more. And with the Leo energy, you will have plenty more chances to establish a deeper connection with the people you value and trust.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon's trine to your sign early in the week welcomes abundance and clarity into your life, making this the perfect opportunity to get comfortable collaborating with others.

This New Moon in Cancer on the 25th progresses and builds upon the relationships that are meaningful to you. Your eyes are open to new ideas and experiences for the next six months courtesy of this New Moon, which also adds some much-needed patience and determination to this area of your chart.

You are learning to work well with others, and if you are in a romantic relationship, you are learning how to be more present for your partner. Once Mercury enters Leo on the 26th, the energy will add another layer of understanding to your partnerships. The Moon will also enter this part of your chart on the 27th, allowing you to reach compromises with others and become more of a team player.

This luminous energy in your partnership house, even with the opposition to Pluto in your sign, makes the weekend a time for you to hone and incorporate that optimistic energy into the loving relationships that you currently have.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Gemini Moon early in the week brings your attention to home and family.

On the 25th, the New Moon will enter the sign of Cancer, joining the stellium of planets in this sign. Your ruler, Jupiter, is at the center of the action, helping you feel more confident.

Romantic energy is at an all-time high this week since this energy is located in one of your relationship houses. You'll feel more optimistic about the idea of love, especially if you're single. As a water sign, this week you have more opportunities to meet new people who represent the positive qualities you seek in a friend or potential romantic partner.

On the 26th, Mercury enters Leo, making you feel like more of a perfectionist, especially with Mars in Virgo opposing your sign. The Moon also enters Leo on the 27th, helping you prioritize yourself and remain mindful of your energy.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.