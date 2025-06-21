Weekly Love Horoscopes For June 23 - 29 Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Weekly love horoscopes for June 23 - 29, 2025 reveal an incredibly positive week for love and relationships. The week starts off on a more challenging note as the Sun squares Neptune on Monday. This can cloud issues or create confusion. Self-deception can also be a theme of this transit, or it can be dreamy and creative, depending on how you process it. If you meet someone new on June 23, take nothing for granted until time has passed and you can be sure this person is really the way you perceived them. On June 24, the Sun conjuncts expansive Jupiter, making Tuesday a great day for socializing, getting together with a love interest, or just having a good time since this is a very positive and hopeful transit. On June 26, Mercury sextiles Uranus, Mars, and Venus. Mercury-Venus is generally a positive communication transit indicative of pleasant (if not romantic) expressions. Mercury-Mars is connected to a great deal of chatter and communication, and Mercury-Uranus can add a twist to things, or there can be an idea to do something a little different from the norm.

Mercury enters Leo on June 26, where it will remain for the rest of the summer. Since Leo rules the fifth house of love, our thoughts will turn to romance, love, fun, and enjoyment. Leo is playful, expressive, confident, and optimistic, so this benefits all of us. The Cancer New Moon on June 25 is a mixed bag with its square to Saturn and Neptune, which can lean toward being overly pessimistic, foggy, or just confused. Its conjunction to Jupiter, however, is a beautiful transit that should certainly help. Expect your emotions to take front and center with this New Moon, when you will be in tune with those closest to you.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for June 23 - 29, 2025:

Aries

Aries, things look bright for you this week. Meaningful conversations that improve your connections and bonds.

With Jupiter now in Cancer, you're finding it easier to get in touch with your emotions and what you really need to feel safe in a relationship.

Mercury’s entrance into Leo on Thursday, June 26 will place an emphasis on fun, good times, and connecting with others, whether you are single or partnered.

Taurus

Taurus, this week you're in the limelight and attracting others to you with Venus transiting your first house, so enjoy this while it is here! Significant conversations and connections occur this week.

Mars enters your fifth house of love on Thursday. If you are single, this can be indicative of meeting someone new. If you are partnered, expect to be ready for things to get lighter and more playful!

Gemini

Gemini, this week you experience a more passionate love life as the Cancer New Moon draws you closer to someone on an emotional level. You can find a dynamic connection with your partner this week. If you're single, this is the week to meet someone new.

Your natural charm will be the key to this week’s energies. If single, this charm pays off when someone catches your eye.

The weekend looks especially active, and when the Moon enters Leo on Friday, it will be time to socialize or get together with someone you enjoy.

Cancer

Cancer, the New Moon on Wednesday this week will act as a sort of reset for you, putting you back in touch with your emotions and true desires.

Of course, the Cancer season is all about our emotions, but this is quite normal for you anyway. The week brings some positive and interesting conversations that could lead to new connections or draw you closer to someone.

With Jupiter’s entrance into Cancer and Venus in Taurus, you can’t go wrong in love this week.

Leo

Leo, this is a good week to nurture social and romantic bonds, whether you're single or partnered.

Deeper emotional expression will play a role in your love life this week. You may discover a new side to someone you are close to — a positive side, of course!

If you have relationship fears or baggage, this week's New Moon in Cancer is the perfect time to try to release them or move on from any past disappointments.

Virgo

Virgo, the Cancer Moon this week is compatible with you, as is Venus in Taurus, so it will be hard for you to go wrong.

Even though emotional vulnerabilities may surface this week, especially under the Cancer New Moon on Wednesday, if this is the case, addressing them head-on will strengthen any bond you have. Do your best to avoid brushing them under the rug.

If you are single, you could find yourself drawn to someone who lives somewhere different than you or who is at a distance. If you are looking online, you may meet someone you are interested in who lives at a distance.

Libra

Libra, this is a week of creating closer bonds through deep conversation, whether you are partnered or single. Jupiter has started its trek through Cancer, which is all about getting in touch with our emotions.

You are a cardinal air sign and typically look at things from a rational and logical perspective. But having so much concentrated energy in Cancer this week will allow you to experience and reach some deeper emotional depths now than at other times.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Jupiter’s entrance into the sign of Cancer works beautifully for you as these are compatible signs. You may feel more empowered while enjoying the emotional depth this will bring.

This week brings renewed interest in current relationships. If you are single, Venus transiting your seventh house will draw others to you.

The Cancer Moon on Wednesday will turn your interest to the philosophical life of anyone you are involved with.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week brings deep and productive conversations with a love interest, but make sure you don’t misinterpret what they are saying. Ask questions if you are unclear.

Jupiter’s entrance into your eighth house is helping you discover what you really need and want in an intimate relationship, and better yet, you have a great chance of attaining it.

The New Moon in Cancer will allow you to reach new emotional depths with a partner or love interest this week.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Jupiter is transiting your seventh house of committed relationships, which may turn your interest toward something more serious if you are not at that point yet. If you are already committed, your relationship will thrive.

This week, Jupiter is joined by the New Moon in Cancer, which will place your interest this week on a partner or someone who has caught your eye. They may be more in tune with you than you think.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the week starts out on a positive note with potential for fun and entertainment with someone you enjoy being with.

On Wednesday, however, the Cancer Moon may be a little more emotional than what you are used to.

The good news is you will be in your element by the weekend. When the Moon enters your house of partnerships, you will find better balance.

Pisces

Pisces, Jupiter has begun its yearlong transit through your fifth house of love and you should already be feeling the good vibes.

Jupiter will be joined by both the Sun and the Moon this week, creating a pleasant, dreamy mood. It is likely you will be with someone you love or enjoy being with.

Venus in Taurus mixes well with your energy, so this should be an exciting and promising week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.