Your Love Horoscope For June 21 — Things Get Easier Today

The Waning Crescent Moon in Taurus will rise on Saturday, June 21, bringing a calm and peaceful energy to each zodiac sign's love horoscope. This can help relieve any anxiety if what you need to release is a current toxic connection. However, it also reminds you that you don’t need to do or become anything other than who you are to create and receive the love you want.

Taurus is a sensual and loving sign that seeks peace in all matters of life. Consider what is holding you back from having peace in your romantic relationship, and what it means for you to release it. While there is a certain allure to toxic relationships, these connections will never calm your mind. Let yourself release what has been holding you back, so that you may finally receive the love you’ve always craved.

Love horoscopes for Saturday, June 21, 2025:

Aries

You deserve to feel secure, dear Aries. The Waning Crescent Moon in Taurus will activate your house of value and self-worth.

Today is a wonderful day to reflect on how to feel secure within yourself so that you can bring that energy into your romantic life.

While this may involve releasing a romantic cycle that doesn’t honor your worth, it is mainly about the relationship you have with yourself.

Taurus

Be yourself, sweet Taurus. The Waning Crescent Moon in your zodiac sign of Taurus helps you to release any people-pleasing tendencies so that you can show up as your true self.

You don’t need to appear to be perfect or of a certain status to be loved. This is the energy that allows you to release the parts of yourself you’ve already outgrown so that you can focus on simply being yourself in your romantic life.

Gemini

Ground yourself, dear Gemini. As an air sign, you need to ground yourself. This can be done through Epsom salt baths or walking barefoot on the earth.

Grounding yourself allows you to create greater balance in your life, which then helps you in your romantic relationship.

Your intuition will be intensified today; however, to understand where you are being directed, you must ground yourself. Focus on what is real and let go of the rest.

Cancer

Release the idea that you’re not good enough, Cancer. You are an incredibly loving and generous zodiac sign. Yet you often find yourself in romantic situations in which you are proving yourself.

To make the most of the new and highly abundant phase that is just beginning in your life, you need to let go of feeling that you’re not good enough.

Focus on the romantic relationship or friendships today that meet you where you are, and let go of thinking that you need to work to earn love.

Leo

All that matters is how you see yourself, Leo. The waning crescent Moon in Taurus reminds you that it’s not your business what other people’s opinions are of you or your romantic relationship.

The only aspect that does matter is how you feel. This can feel challenging as you often put a great deal of weight on the opinions of others, especially those closest to you.

However, to make the decisions that are best for you, you need to let go of worrying about what everyone else thinks.

Virgo

There is no limit to what you can manifest, dearest Virgo. It can be challenging to believe that you can manifest whatever you dream if you’re comparing it to the picture of perfection that you have in mind.

However, love doesn’t need to be perfect to be meant for you. Let go of the plan that you’ve had and let yourself surrender to the present moment.

See where the universe takes you and enjoy every moment along the way. It’s not perfection that will fulfill your dreams, but trusting that everything you experience is all part of the divine plan.

Libra

Become what it is you’re seeking, Libra. The waning crescent Moon in Taurus will encourage you to shift the focus from the external to the internal. Instead of thinking about what your partner is or isn’t doing, try to reflect on your actions.

When you become what you are seeking in another, clarity finally arrives. Focus on making the personal changes you’re seeking and developing your relationship with spirit, trusting that as you do, you will let go of trying to make your partner into everything you need.

Scorpio

Let go of the past, Scorpio. As the deepest water sign, it can be challenging to fully release the past, as it often feels like it becomes a part of you. Yet, this can usually create challenges in new romantic relationships or when trying to determine how to move forward.

Consider a moon ritual today, focusing on releasing your romantic past and the toxic cycles that have been a part of it. You are heading into a new phase in your romantic life, but part of learning the lessons is also being able to let go of the hurt.

Sagittarius

Practice the divine pause, Sagittarius. It’s better to practice a pause than to continue to rush ahead toward something that isn’t meant for you. You don’t need a relationship to complete you or to live your best life.

There has been a sense that something is amiss in your current relationship, but you’ve been trying to overlook it. Pay attention to how you are feeling and give yourself time to practice a divine pause.

Let go of the idea that you always need to be in a relationship and start cultivating your joy.

Capricorn

You will never need to force something that is meant to be, Capricorn. The waning crescent Moon in Taurus allows you to release your stubborn nature and helps you to surrender to your truth.

You don’t need to force or control a relationship that is choosing you as fiercely as you are choosing it.

Let today’s energy encourage you to back off from trying to make your partner do something. This can help you return to your inner truth, and the love that you know is waiting for you.

Aquarius

Be at peace with your life, Aquarius. Center yourself and take a moment to observe the life that you’ve created. The energy of the waning crescent Moon in Taurus will invite you to focus on your home and romantic relationship today.

Consider tending to your garden or hosting a dinner party this evening. There is an extraordinary pride in discovering that where you are is where you have always dreamed of being, as gratitude profoundly changes everything.

Pisces

You don’t always need to be so understanding, dearest Pisces. The waning crescent Moon in Taurus brings about the reminder that unconditional love is different from unconditional acceptance.

As a water sign, and one of the most spiritual of the zodiac, you possess a deep capacity for understanding and empathy. However, this is often taken advantage of by undeserving romantic partners.

Let go of thinking that you must always accept what you’re being offered. You don’t need to accept toxic or unhealthy behavior, especially if what you crave is a love that genuinely honors your worth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.