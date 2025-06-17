Your Love Horoscope For Wednesday, June 18 — A More Peaceful Era Has Arrived

On Wednesday, June 18, the Last Quarter Moon rises in the zodiac sign of Pisces and it brings a spiritual acceptance and meaning to your love horoscope. A more peaceful era arrives on Wednesday as situations in your romantic life finally allow you to believe that the best is yet to come. You can find and build a love that lasts.

Focus your energy on finding peace with what has occurred in your own romantic past. For today, this means that no one gets away. There are no excuses for someone not being ready, and realizing that you never have to wait to be chosen. Trust that within this space, you will finally be able to set new intentions for the love that has always been meant for you.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Wednesday, June 18, 2025:

Aries

Learn to control your thoughts, beautiful Aries. Pisces energy governs your inner self, representing your thoughts and the power that your mind has over your romantic relationship.

This is also a place of healing for you. Given all you’ve been through, it's understandable that you may be second-guessing your current partner or looking for signs that you missed in the past.

However, you are being urged to work on controlling your thoughts. Begin by asking yourself if you have logic for a particular fear that arises, and if not, then use affirmations to remind yourself of your worthiness to receive healthy love.

Taurus

Choose the one who chooses you, dear Taurus. As the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces rises, begin to ask yourself what it means for you to feel chosen. How will it feel? What would it look like?

While you deserve to feel chosen, you must also understand what that personally means to you. This will enable you to gain a deeper understanding of your current feelings and receive some much-needed clarity about your romantic life.

Be sure also to choose yourself during this process, as it sets the standard for the love that you will receive.

Gemini

There is freedom in no longer caring what others think, Gemini. You always possess an expansive energy. However, the opinions of those closest to you often carry significant weight in the decisions you make.

Yet, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will encourage you to embrace the freedom that comes from no longer caring what others think about your love life.

This isn’t to say there will be conflict or strife, but rather that you finally understand it’s no one’s business but yours as to what or who makes you happy.

Use this energy to set boundaries, disengage from specific conversations, and follow your heart to the love you genuinely want.

Cancer

If it were meant to be, it would be, dear Cancer. You are still carrying around the heavy energy of what you perceive to be a lost twin flame connection.

While this person changed your life and also introduced you to the kind of love that you genuinely want, it was not meant to last. This connection was a powerful karmic relationship that you called in for your growth.

While you have been dating on and off, you truly need to release this person’s energy from your life. Trust that the love that truly is meant for you will be better than what it feels like you’ve lost.

Leo

Look within yourself for what you need, Leo. There has been a romantic situation in your life that has left you feeling taken advantage of. While you may have loved this person, in retrospect, you see that they took advantage of your love and you.

This person may not have had genuine intentions for the relationship that you had been hoping for, but it’s not a burden you must carry any longer. Try to use the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces to release the wound of being used or taken advantage of.

Step back into a place of empowerment and realize that while you can’t control the actions of others, you can control your own choices.

Virgo

Not all love is meant to last, sweet Virgo. While heartbreak is brutal for anyone, it often feels particularly debilitating for you.

A relationship with you isn’t just about the love or connection, but also about knowing and planning the dream you have for the future. Mourning a relationship becomes difficult when you also find yourself mourning the dream that you had for your life.

Yet, the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces can help you, not only process what it feels like you’ve lost, but also begin to dream a new dream that isn’t dependent on any relationship.

Libra

You don’t have to give up who you are, Libra. You can often be self-sacrificing in relationships. Although compassion and generosity are qualities that abound in healthy connections, continually sacrificing yourself and your well-being isn’t.

The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces allows you to forgive yourself for the times that you abandoned yourself for another, and in its place, will enable you to start prioritizing your needs.

If you’re currently in a relationship, a conversation will be had. Just be sure to be honest about what this means for the future of your connection.

Scorpio

Love is never lost, Scorpio. You are a zodiac sign of great depth, which means love isn’t only a feeling, but a way of life. You can obsess over exes and feel as if life would be over if they ever left your life.

Yet, this isn’t love, but attachment. Instead of worrying about the love that it feels like you’ve lost or losing a new connection in your life, try to focus on what the purpose is.

Love isn’t lost; it transforms. Sometimes it transforms into something lasting, and at other times it evolves into greater self-love, but it is never something you can lose.

Sagittarius

Forgive the one who hurt you, Sagittarius. You can continue to act like you are not bothered about a particular relationship in your life coming to an end, or you can be honest with yourself.

Nothing is gained in pretending you are OK, or that you don’t still think about this person. Yet, that doesn’t mean you and this individual are intended to be together.

Try to use the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces to focus on forgiving the one who hurt you, or yourself, for the choices you previously made.

Forgiveness is what allows new love to grow, and for you to be grateful for what you’ve experienced, even if it hasn’t lasted forever.

Capricorn

Don’t keep carrying the past around, dear Capricorn. The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces invites you into a space of reflection.

This time can be used for you to reflect on what aspects of your past you’re still carrying around, as well as to foster a conversation in your current relationship. Whether it’s regrets, fears, or your feelings, you can’t keep dragging the past along with you and expect any relationship in your life to turn out differently.

Cut the karmic ties that the past still has over you and let yourself move forward without the burdens of what might have been.

Aquarius

Don’t apologize for following your own heart, Aquarius. There is a decision that you made in your past that took you away from love, as you followed your own dreams.

While this relationship may have had its issues, this physical or emotional move you made ended this connection permanently. Although you’ve found joy in your new path, you’ve also secretly been wondering if you ruined your own chances at happiness with this person.

They may not have made this process easy for you and have been reaching out as well, as if they don’t want you to forget about them. However, if this connection was meant to work, it would have, and it would also never have put you in the position to choose.

Let go of the worrying that you’ve ruined your opportunity for great love and try to find gratitude for all you’ve created for yourself.

Pisces

Remember what your reasons were, dearest Pisces. The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces calls you to reflect on what your reasoning has been for the romantic decisions you’ve made in your life.

Time has a way of romanticizing the most karmic of connections, so you may not see them. Instead of questioning yourself, try to reflect on what your reasons have been while remembering what it is you genuinely deserve.

This lunation can help you trust your instincts while also allowing you to be open to the new possibilities of romance that will soon enter your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.