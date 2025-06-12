5 Zodiac Signs See Their Relationship Get A Lot Better From Now Until June 22

The week of June 16 - 22, 2025, five zodiac signs will experience improvements to their love lives as they see their relationship get a lot better. Mars will shift into Virgo on Tuesday, June 17, ushering in a new phase in our relationships. Mars in Virgo is analytical and dedicated, which can help you focus on logical ways to improve your relationship, which will include greater quality time together. Mars in Virgo offers a respite from the dance between Leo and Cancer that has been ongoing since September 2024. With Mars now in Virgo, you will be able to get to work on your plans and implement improvements or make your relationship a priority.

Advertisement

Partnerships will benefit around the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces on Wednesday, June 18, since you'll have a chance to heal. You don’t need to forgive and forget, but you can learn from pain and move on. Finally, Cancer Season begins on Friday, June 20, reminding us that there is no wrong way to love or to create a family. Use this week to spend time with loved ones and make peace with the past. You have the power to share unconditional love with anyone you want to. Pisces, Virgo, Capricorn, Scorpio, and Taurus are the five zodiac signs to see the most improvements in their relationships the week of June 16 - 22, 2025:

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Choose the relationship that helps you become your best self, dearest Pisces. For so long, you’ve chosen romantic partners based on what felt like magic, only to discover later they were karmic connections. While you’ve always craved a balance of independence and closeness, you ended up losing yourself within these relationships.

Wrong love created doubt when it came to partnership and ushered you into a period of greater solitude. However, your energy has shifted recently as you’ve become more open and receptive to new opportunities and ways to enhance existing connections. The first step to manifesting what you desire is always for you to learn what you genuinely need, which you seem to have finally.

Advertisement

Mars will shift into Virgo on Tuesday, June 17, activating the house of your relationships. Mars governs your desire and motivation within your romantic life. In Virgo, it does help you to attract new relationships and focus on how to improve your existing connections; however, it also represents your recent growth. You don’t have to be afraid of losing yourself in a connection again.

Mars in Virgo helps you to develop the close intimacy that you seek without sacrificing your independent and unique nature. You're free to create a relationship that aligns with your needs, and the week of June 16, you can. Just be sure you’re not coming off as if you don’t need anyone, as that wouldn’t help you to develop the close bond that you’re seeking.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are being guided to let go of the past, sweet Virgo. The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will rise on Wednesday, June 18, in your house of love and relationships. It has been an arduous journey as of late; however, it’s important to mark the closing of one chapter so that you can begin another. Although in some cases this may mean the end of one relationship and the beginning of another, it’s also about learning how to bring a fresh start to your current connection.

Both Venus and Mercury spent time during their retrograde in Pisces, activating lessons and growth. This was magnified, and Neptune and Saturn both moved through the critical last degree of Pisces before shifting into Aries. You don’t need to focus on getting your relationship back to where it once was; instead, be willing to forge a new connection together.

The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces on Wednesday, June 18, offers you a chance to let go of the past. This doesn’t have to be done on blind faith; however, if you want your relationship to continue, then it is a necessity. A lot has changed this year, and there have been so many lessons and moments of transition that it may be hard to reflect on how much you’ve been through. Yet, this is necessary for healing.

Take some time for yourself before sitting down with your partner and reflecting on what you want to move forward with. If it is to remain together, then you both need to discuss what kind of new relationship you want to create. However, if it is an ending, then try to do it in the most compassionate way possible. Improving your romantic life isn’t based on frivolous dates or gifts, but doing the real work that love asks of you.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Genuine love requires compromise, dear Capricorn. Compromise can be difficult at times, especially if you believe you know best. However, a relationship must also be a partnership, signifying that you and your partner are equals and, because of that, are both responsible for the future of your relationship. While compromise may not always come naturally for you, it doesn’t mean it can’t be learned.

Advertisement

Your relationship, family and loved ones are always an essential part of your life, yet they don’t always feel that way. Part of learning to compromise is realizing that just because you have your own perspective, it doesn’t mean it’s the right or only one. Try to focus on seeing the bigger picture instead of just getting caught up in the details.

Cancer Season will begin on Friday, June 20, as the Sun moves into this emotional water sign. Cancer governs your house of relationships, while the Sun illuminates the truth. During this period, your romantic life and family will take center stage.

However, rather than just focusing on enjoying summer activities together, try to also reflect on how to be a better partner and compromise. Hold space for your partner’s opinion, validate their feelings, and let go of having to be right. By allowing yourself to focus on love, it will become easier to realize that it’s better to be wrong than to lose the people that matter most to you.

Advertisement

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Explore the meaning of love, Scorpio. You are gearing up for a dramatic shift in your romantic life as Uranus prepares to exit Taurus, ruler of your house of relationships, on July 7. Uranus has been in Taurus since 2018, bringing a shocking chain of events and lessons into your romantic life.

Uranus brings an unpredictable energy, so it may have felt difficult to maintain consistency and stability during this time. However, the lesson was for you to learn what love genuinely means. Not the sparks of chemistry within a karmic connection, or the comfort zone of the soulmate relationship, but to genuinely understand what it means to love and be loved. As you prepare for this transition, focus on your future rather than what is already behind you, trusting that all these lessons will lead to the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Advertisement

Beginning on Friday, June 20, the Sun moves into Cancer for the next month, drawing your focus toward truth, spirituality, and the meaning of your own life. Cancer energy also represents new beginnings in romance or those found through travel. However, what is explored within Cancer energy is all part of a divine plan for your life.

During this time, focus and invest energy into yourself and your future. Instead of continuing to do the same thing while expecting different results, put yourself back out into the dating world. Embrace solo travel or spend time alone. Ask yourself what you want for your life. By exploring the meaning of love, you will get closer to the partner you’ve always desired, especially once you get to tell the difference between a lesson and your forever.

Advertisement

5. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Let love be perfectly imperfect, dear Taurus. You’ve been on a journey to decide whether the current relationship in your life is one that's meant to last. As you’ve grown, it’s felt as if that has only caused greater separation between you and your partner. Although you’ve kept quiet about the extent of your doubts, you have begun to emotionally open up to your partner about your feelings and what you need from a relationship.

You only need to remember that no one will ever be perfect, nor will it feel as if they love you perfectly. Love is an expression of the heart; however, humans are imperfect creatures. You must make sure you’re not caught up in finding the perfect person or having the perfect relationship, because you could end up missing out on an incredible love.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, June 17, Mars will shift into Virgo, highlighting your house of joy, romance, and marriage. This energy will help you focus on practical ways to improve your relationship. However, it will also bring a tendency to seek perfection. You must focus on what is most important to you, which may include others beyond you and your partner, as Virgo energy does represent themes of family.

Try to journal and reflect on what you need from your partner. Whether it’s their presence, greater help, or support, be as specific as possible. As you approach your partner with your concerns, try to be as transparent as you can, while also holding space for what they share. While there is no perfect love, effort does go a long way, especially in making a relationship work.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.