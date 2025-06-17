4 Zodiac Signs Receive Good News On June 18, 2025

On June 18, 2025, four zodiac signs receive good news while the Moon is in Aries. On this day, we will feel a call to action that demands we pay attention to the details. Despite Aries being known as impulsive, we're not moving completely on impulse during this time. Instead, we are keen and aware, which helps us become more strategic.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and Leo each receive a message, loud and clear, from this sharp-minded Aries Moon. Something in our life is begging for our attention, and it's our duty to listen closely. We get the impression that whatever it is, it's a very good and positive thing. The Moon in Aries may not bring us a guarantee, but it sure does deliver uplifting news.

1. Aries

This lunar event comes home in your first house, Aries, and you feel it everywhere, as in mind, body, and spirit. This is a personal message, and it has you taking yourself seriously again.

So often, we're told to lighten up and take things less seriously. Yet there certainly has to be a time when we must listen to our hearts and, yes, take things very seriously. On June 18, you'll have your moment, and you will, indeed, listen intently.

You’ve let something slide, and it could range from your own confidence to even your health. Today reminds you who you are. If the message feels urgent, well, then that's because you’re ready to hear it, so make the best of the day, Aries.

2. Taurus

Aries rules your twelfth house, Taurus, which is also the quietest part of your chart. This is what we call a genuine wake-up call, because something in the air is influencing you, and while you feel it strongly, it comes with many eye-opening realizations.

We always talk about how the past influences everything, but on this day, June 18, you can't rely on the past for everything. You might find that during the Aries Moon, you'll trust the decisions you make right here in the now.

So, what you're looking at on this day is the chance to walk away from a story you’ve outgrown, and perhaps forgive yourself for something that never got a proper conclusion.

3. Gemini

With the Moon doing its work in your eleventh house, Gemini, you will find that everything about this day centers on connection, purpose, and your future plans. This day may also have you questioning if you're working with the right kind of people. Are they supportive? Are they ready to do the work with you?

Some friendships fade, and that's only natural. On this day, June 18, you'll get the chance to look at which of your friendships have perhaps outlived their stay in your life.

The Moon in Aries bolsters your desire to make quick decisions when it comes to friendships that no longer work, and that's the message of the day, Gemini. If it doesn't work, then it doesn't have a place in your life.

4. Leo

The Aries Moon is working on your ninth house of truth during this day, June 18, and the message is clear: you have definitely outgrown something. It may be time to kiss something goodbye, once and for all.

It's an interesting concept, the idea of subconsciously knowing you have to leave something behind while consciously letting it continue on. Well, welcome to being human, Leo. We all do this.

However, you're getting an Aries blast of recognition during this time, and that's going to seriously help you leave the past behind so that you can clear the space for all the wonders you want to be involved in now and in the future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.