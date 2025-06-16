What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 17, According To A Tarot Card Reader

We see how certain situations can guide your path in the one-card tarot horoscopes for June 17, 2025. The Gemini Sun and Pisces Moon provide clarity to each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday. We have mutable energy in the air, and that makes it easy to change our minds or take a new direction in life.

If you are looking for clarity, you may find insight from each tarot card. Ask the universe for wisdom and direction. Trust your intuition when it seems to nag you to do something or speak up. Embrace the messages that speak to your soul from your tarot, and align your actions with the wisdom of the universe.

The tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Success is already within you, Aries. You have goals and aspirations, but the key is to work towards them from a place of wholeness, not by seeking it.

This may seem like doing things because you know who you are, not because you're trying to prove an identity. Recognize how this resonates with you, and know that abundance begins internally and then manifests physically.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your capacity to be caring for other people is often only as great as how compassionate you can be towards yourself, Taurus. This is how self-care ties into nurturing relationships in your life.

It's not just that you can't pour from an empty cup; it's the fact that understanding is a skill. And before you can extend it to others, you can practice it with yourself. Because people come and go, but your mind is always with you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles serves as a reminder that your hard work isn't in vain. All of the time you spend learning and building gives you knowledge to establish success in your life.

Put into practice what you are learning. From there, even if it's through a slow process, you will create more stability.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Your feelings and intuition have important messages to convey to you, Cancer. Your emotions can be signals, and your intuition a guiding light. However, you won't hear what they have to say if you are constantly distracted, whether through social media or excessive busyness.

Don't be afraid to sit with your thoughts. A single moment of awareness and reflection can bring about a wealth of knowledge or guidance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The Six of Swords means that it's time for a change, Leo. You may know deep down what it is, as it has been calling out to you for some time now. However, this transition may not be easy. But, it can be oh so rewarding.

It may be ending something you know no longer has a place in your life, taking a leap of faith, or even an emotional change. Reflect on what hasn't felt right in your life, and what you might want to do about it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You were made to be in meaningful relationships, Virgo. It's so sweet when you find and spend quality time with the people you care about.

If you know you need more friendships in your life, don't wait for them to come to you miraculously. Position yourself in a place where you can meet them. Take action to build new relationships or nurture the ones already present in your life. It can be as simple as saying hello or joining a group.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

The Ace of Pentacles reversed reminds you to remain vigilant for opportunities, Libra. They may not always be so obvious, but be intentional in recognizing them for what they are.

On the other hand, recognizing and truly seizing are two distinct things. Once you acknowledge them, don't be afraid to say yes to what will help you grow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You are ambitious about your goals, Scorpio, which is an incredible thing! The King of Wands reversed reminds you that the way you execute these goals matters, too.

Being too forceful and aggressive can be ineffective. Alternatively, this card may indicate that you have also adopted a more submissive approach, waiting for things to fall into place for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Being in a place of abundant financial stability not only blesses you, Sagittarius. It allows you to lavish goodness on the people in your life as well.

In the same way that you have been glad to be cared for by others, your generosity blesses other people. You may consider donating to a charity or buying gifts for loved ones simply because you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

It's cliche, Capricorn, but true happiness comes from within. Searching for fulfilment and purpose in material success can leave you feeling empty even after you have attained all you thought you wanted.

At this point, you are seeking to build your inner life and cultivate more authenticity. You may find fulfillment through knowing who you are, being surrounded by people you love, and rooting yourself in a greater purpose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

There is massive fertility for creativity right now, Aquarius. If you allow your mind to wander, you may have an abundance of ideas flow. This can help you craft a vision for a passion project or simply enjoy it for its own sake.

Let your inner child play. Enjoy an expressive task. Get your paint and canvas out, turn on some music and dance, or make a film.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Your 'yes' matters, Pisces. The Two of Pentacles reversed invites you to consider if you've overextended yourself. You have limited time and attention, and for your best work and inner stability to emerge, you must be intentional about your top priorities.

Your well-being matters, Pisces. Notice what may have caused this imbalance, or what led to saying yes too much.

